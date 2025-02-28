시세섹션
IFRA: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

52.51 USD 0.11 (0.21%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IFRA 환율이 오늘 0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.33이고 고가는 52.59이었습니다.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is IFRA stock price today?

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 52.51 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 52.40, and trading volume reached 497. The live price chart of IFRA shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 52.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.11% and USD. View the chart live to track IFRA movements.

How to buy IFRA stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 52.51. Orders are usually placed near 52.51 or 52.81, while 497 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow IFRA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IFRA stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.94 - 52.68 and current price 52.51. Many compare 2.12% and 17.11% before placing orders at 52.51 or 52.81. Explore the IFRA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 52.68. Within 39.94 - 52.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) over the year was 39.94. Comparing it with the current 52.51 and 39.94 - 52.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IFRA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IFRA stock split?

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.40, and 12.11% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
52.33 52.59
년간 변동
39.94 52.68
이전 종가
52.40
시가
52.55
Bid
52.51
Ask
52.81
저가
52.33
고가
52.59
볼륨
497
일일 변동
0.21%
월 변동
2.12%
6개월 변동
17.11%
년간 변동율
12.11%
