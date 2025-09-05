QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ELV
Tornare a Azioni

ELV: Elevance Health Inc

313.90 USD 1.92 (0.61%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ELV ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 313.40 e ad un massimo di 318.21.

Segui le dinamiche di Elevance Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ELV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
313.40 318.21
Intervallo Annuale
273.84 524.68
Chiusura Precedente
315.82
Apertura
316.38
Bid
313.90
Ask
314.20
Minimo
313.40
Massimo
318.21
Volume
2.356 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.61%
Variazione Mensile
-1.76%
Variazione Semestrale
-28.13%
Variazione Annuale
-40.17%
20 settembre, sabato