Valute / ELV
ELV: Elevance Health Inc
313.90 USD 1.92 (0.61%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ELV ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 313.40 e ad un massimo di 318.21.
Segui le dinamiche di Elevance Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
313.40 318.21
Intervallo Annuale
273.84 524.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 315.82
- Apertura
- 316.38
- Bid
- 313.90
- Ask
- 314.20
- Minimo
- 313.40
- Massimo
- 318.21
- Volume
- 2.356 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -28.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.17%
20 settembre, sabato