ELV: Elevance Health Inc
307.62 USD 0.81 (0.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELV exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 304.33 and at a high of 309.48.
Follow Elevance Health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ELV News
Daily Range
304.33 309.48
Year Range
273.84 524.68
- Previous Close
- 306.81
- Open
- 307.50
- Bid
- 307.62
- Ask
- 307.92
- Low
- 304.33
- High
- 309.48
- Volume
- 1.539 K
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- -3.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.57%
- Year Change
- -41.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%