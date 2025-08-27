QuotesSections
ELV: Elevance Health Inc

307.62 USD 0.81 (0.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ELV exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 304.33 and at a high of 309.48.

Follow Elevance Health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
304.33 309.48
Year Range
273.84 524.68
Previous Close
306.81
Open
307.50
Bid
307.62
Ask
307.92
Low
304.33
High
309.48
Volume
1.539 K
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
-3.72%
6 Months Change
-29.57%
Year Change
-41.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%