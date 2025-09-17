QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EURCNH
EURCNH: Euro vs Chinese Yuan Renminbi

8.36516 CNH 0.01060 (0.13%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Chinese Yuan Renminbi

Il tasso di cambio EURCNH ha avuto una variazione del -0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.34913 e ad un massimo di 8.38231.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Chinese Yuan Renminbi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.34913 8.38231
Intervallo Annuale
7.48831 8.46319
Chiusura Precedente
8.3757 6
Apertura
8.3728 6
Bid
8.3651 6
Ask
8.3654 6
Minimo
8.3491 3
Massimo
8.3823 1
Volume
66.768 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.13%
Variazione Mensile
0.47%
Variazione Semestrale
6.48%
Variazione Annuale
7.26%
