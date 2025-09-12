Currencies / EURCNH
EURCNH: Euro vs Chinese Yuan Renminbi
8.42176 CNH 0.00614 (0.07%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Chinese Yuan Renminbi
EURCNH exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.41906 and at a high of 8.43364.
Follow Euro vs Chinese Yuan Renminbi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EURCNH News
Daily Range
8.41906 8.43364
Year Range
7.48831 8.46319
- Previous Close
- 8.4279 0
- Open
- 8.4215 4
- Bid
- 8.4217 6
- Ask
- 8.4220 6
- Low
- 8.4190 6
- High
- 8.4336 4
- Volume
- 6.435 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 1.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.20%
- Year Change
- 7.98%
