EURCNH
EURCNH: Euro vs Chinese Yuan Renminbi

8.42176 CNH 0.00614 (0.07%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Chinese Yuan Renminbi

EURCNH exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.41906 and at a high of 8.43364.

Daily Range
8.41906 8.43364
Year Range
7.48831 8.46319
Previous Close
8.4279 0
Open
8.4215 4
Bid
8.4217 6
Ask
8.4220 6
Low
8.4190 6
High
8.4336 4
Volume
6.435 K
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
1.15%
6 Months Change
7.20%
Year Change
7.98%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev