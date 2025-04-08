GalileoFX PRO

GalileoFX Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates entries and position management using a configurable set of rules and filters. Performance depends on settings, symbol, timeframe, and market conditions.


What it does, in short:

- Trades only within selected hours and days.

- Uses risk management: fixed lot or percentage risk per trade, with a cap on open positions.

- Sets Take Profit and Stop Loss, with trailing stop and breakeven options.

- Can adjust SL/TP dynamically based on move strength (volume/imbalance).

- Uses spread and volume filters to avoid weak conditions.

- Uses consecutive bars detection for momentum exhaustion signals.(go short only if allow buy on bearish signals false/go long only if allow sell on bulish bars false 

- Can use Smart Entry to shift entries toward liquidity/volume profile zones, with optional limit orders.

- Supports Order Book (DOM) filtering on ECN brokers, if enabled.

- Has protection mode (safe mode) for low balance and a cooldown after losses.

- Can auto-close on total profit and trail the close, then pauses until the next session.

- Can adapt risk based on performance and shows feedback on chart.


---


Trading schedule

- Trades only within `StartHour` to `EndHour`.

- Optional day filters: `TradeMonday` ... `TradeSunday`.

- Time source: `UseBrokerTime` or local time with `TimezoneOffset`.


Risk management

- Risk per trade: `RiskPercent` (or `DefaultRiskPercent` if RiskPercent = 0).

- Fixed lot option: `LotSize`.

- Max open positions: `MaxOpenTrades`.

- Slippage control: `Slippage`.


Stops and targets

- Static TP/SL: `TakeProfit`, `StopLoss`.

- Unit selection: `InputsArePips` (pips vs points).

- Trailing stop: `UseTrailingStop`, `TrailingStartPips`, `TrailingStopPips`.

- Breakeven stop: `UseBreakevenStop`, `BreakevenTrigger`.

- Dynamic SL/TP: `UseDynamicSLTP`, `StrongMomentumThreshold`, `StrongImbalanceThreshold`, `SLTrailDistance`.


Filters

- Spread filter: `MaxSpread`.

- Volume filter: `UseVolumeFilter`, `UseTickVolume`, `MinVolumeRatio`, `SafeVolumeEntryMultiplier`.

- DOM / Order Book (ECN only): `UseDOMFilter`, `AutoDetectECN`, `MinImbalanceRatio`, `MinLiquidity`, `DOMLevels`.


Entry logic

- Consecutive bars (momentum exhaustion): `UseConsecutiveBars`, `AllowConsecutiveSell`, `AllowConsecutiveBuy`, `BullishBarsForSell`, `BearishBarsForBuy`.

- Tick-bar signals (optional): `UseTickBarSignals`, `TickBarSize`.

- Explanation: contrarian momentum-exhaustion signal. After a streak of consecutive bars, the EA looks for a reversal (SELL after a bullish streak, BUY after a bearish streak), but only if all filters pass (spread/volume/DOM).


Smart entry and liquidity zones

- Enable smart entry: `UseSmartEntry`.

- Enable volume profile: `UseVolumeProfile`.

- Lookback bars: `VolumeProfileBars`.

- Max adjustment distance: `LiquidityZoneDistance`.

- Use limit orders: `UseLimitOrders`.

- Explanation: adjusts the entry price toward liquidity zones. If DOM is available it uses the Order Book; otherwise it uses Volume Profile. The adjustment is limited by `LiquidityZoneDistance` and it can place LIMIT orders if enabled.

- Notes:

  - If DOM is available, Smart Entry uses Order Book zones.

  - If DOM is not available, it uses Volume Profile zones.


Auto-close and profit lock

- Enable auto-close: `UseAutoClose`.

- Target profit: `AutoCloseProfit`.

- Trailing close: `UseAutoCloseTrailing`.

- Trailing start: `AutoCloseTrailingStart`.

- Trailing stop: `AutoCloseTrailingStop`.

- After auto-close, trading pauses until next session.

- Explanation: closes all positions when total profit reaches `AutoCloseProfit`. If trailing is enabled, it tracks profit and closes on pullback using `AutoCloseTrailingStop`. After closing, the EA does not open new trades until the next session.


Protection and adaptive behavior

- Safe balance mode: `UseSafeBalanceMode`, `SafeBalanceThreshold`, `SafeRiskFactor`, `SafeMaxOpenTrades`, `SafeVolumeEntryMultiplier`.

- Cooldown after loss: `UseCooldown`, `CooldownBars`.

- Adaptive trading: `UseAdaptiveTrading`, `AggressiveMultiplier`, `ConservativeMultiplier`, `MinWinRatePercent`.

- Adaptive SL/TP: `UseAdaptiveStopLoss`.

- Feedback on chart: `UsesentimentTracking`, `ShowBalanceChanges`.


Important

- All options are configurable from inputs.

- Performance depends on settings, symbol, timeframe, and market conditions.

- DOM is not available in Strategy Tester; Volume Profile is available.


Example settings (conservative / moderate / aggressive)

- Conservative: RiskPercent 0.5, MaxOpenTrades 1, BullishBarsForSell 6, BearishBarsForBuy 6, MinVolumeRatio 1.0, UseTrailingStop true.

- Moderate: RiskPercent 1.0, MaxOpenTrades 3, BullishBarsForSell 4, BearishBarsForBuy 4, MinVolumeRatio 1.1, UseTrailingStop true.

- Aggressive: RiskPercent 2.0, MaxOpenTrades 5, BullishBarsForSell 2, BearishBarsForBuy 2, MinVolumeRatio 0.9, UseTrailingStop false.


