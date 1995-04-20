Silver Bullet ICT Indicator in MT4

Silver Bullet ICT Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Silver Bullet ICT Indicator is an advanced trading tool built on the ICT Strategy. It focuses on three specific New York session windows:

London Open Silver Bullet: 3:00 – 4:00 AM

AM Session Silver Bullet: 10:00 – 11:00 AM

PM Session Silver Bullet: 2:00 – 3:00 PM

This indicator is optimized for scalping strategies and works best on 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts.

Indicator Overview

Key specifications:

Feature Details Category ICT – Liquidity – Signal & Prediction Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation & Reversal Timeframes 1M, 5M, 15M Trading Style Fast Scalping, Scalping Markets Forex, Cryptocurrency

Functionality

The Silver Bullet ICT Indicator identifies liquidity zones within the defined session windows. When price moves beyond these zones, it highlights a key trading area (gray zone) and generates trade signals using:

Change in Price Delivery (CISD)

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

Order Blocks

Trading with the Indicator

Uptrend Setup:

Identifies session highs and lows.

Liquidity builds below the session low, indicating a Change of Character (ChoCH) .

Detects an Order Block near the CISD and marks the FVG.

A green arrow signals a potential buy entry.

Downtrend Setup:

A false breakout occurs above the session high, attracting liquidity.

When price falls below the CISD, a ChoCH confirms the downtrend.

The indicator detects an Order Block and associated FVG, signaling a sell entry.

Settings

The indicator offers several customizable options:

Time Range Activation: Enable or disable specific session windows.

Time Ranges in New York Local Time: Adjust session timing.

Backtest Warning: Configure GMT for accurate testing.

Zigzag Settings: Modify calculations and trend visualization.

CISD & ChoCH Display: Toggle visibility of these market structures.

Color Customization: Adjust colors for trend, range, support, and resistance.

Final Thoughts

The Silver Bullet ICT Indicator enhances trading accuracy by applying ICT concepts, including liquidity traps and Fair Value Gaps. By automating key market structure signals, it helps traders execute high-probability trades more efficiently, making it an essential tool for short-term scalping strategies.