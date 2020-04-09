Day Week Levels
Advanced Daily & Weekly Levels
Advanced Weekly Levels is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform that draws the most important weekly and daily price levels directly on the chart, helping traders accurately identify strong support and resistance zones.
The indicator displays the following levels:
🔹 PWH (Previous Week High)
The highest price recorded during the previous week.
🔹 PWL (Previous Week Low)
The lowest price recorded during the previous week.
🔸 Last High
The highest price of the last completed daily candle.
🔸 Last Low
The lowest price of the last completed daily candle.
Indicator Features
Works on all timeframes.
Uses precise daily and weekly levels.
Ideal for trading breakouts and reversals from key price levels.
Suitable for various trading strategies, especially Price Action.