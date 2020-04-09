Day Week Levels

Advanced Daily & Weekly Levels

Advanced Weekly Levels is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform that draws the most important weekly and daily price levels directly on the chart, helping traders accurately identify strong support and resistance zones.

The indicator displays the following levels:

🔹 PWH (Previous Week High)
The highest price recorded during the previous week.

🔹 PWL (Previous Week Low)
The lowest price recorded during the previous week.

🔸 Last High
The highest price of the last completed daily candle.

🔸 Last Low
The lowest price of the last completed daily candle.

Indicator Features

  • Works on all timeframes.

  • Uses precise daily and weekly levels.

  • Ideal for trading breakouts and reversals from key price levels.

  • Suitable for various trading strategies, especially Price Action.

Prodotti consigliati
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilità
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicatori
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
Indicatori
FVG Smart Zones – Edizione Gratuita Indicatore di Rilevamento dei Gap di Valore Equo per MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Cerchi uno strumento di trading reale – non solo un altro indicatore casuale? FVG Smart Zones – Edizione Gratuita fornisce una visione professionale del mercato rilevando automaticamente i Fair Value Gap (FVG) e evidenziando zone di trading ad alta probabilità direttamente sul grafico. Ideato per trader che seguono: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ICT Trading Concepts Price Action
FREE
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilità
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Cattura del Trend con Precisione per MT5 Surfa le onde del mercato con Moving Average Surfer, progettato per offrire precisione e gestione del rischio completamente automatizzata. Caratteristiche principali: Doppia analisi delle medie mobili Filtro RSI integrato Gestione dinamica del rischio Direzioni operative flessibili Stop/target basati su ATR Funziona su qualsiasi timeframe Magic Number univoco Costruito per chi vuole una soluzione disciplinata, automatica e altament
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilità
A utility for automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57076 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: install virtulnoe levels   b
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI   è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicatori
Informazioni sull'indicatore Questo indicatore si basa sulle simulazioni Monte Carlo sui prezzi di chiusura di uno strumento finanziario. Per definizione, Monte Carlo è una tecnica statistica utilizzata per modellare la probabilità di diversi risultati in un processo che coinvolge numeri casuali basati su risultati osservati in precedenza. Come funziona? Questo indicatore genera diversi scenari di prezzo per un titolo modellando i cambiamenti di prezzo casuali nel tempo sulla base dei dati stor
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Utilità
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Utilità
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilità
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilità
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicatori
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Utilità
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Prop firm passing trend assistant
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilità
Prop Firm Passing Trend Assistant Master the markets with precision-tuned trend analysis designed specifically for prop firm challenges. This advanced trading assistant automatically adapts to each currency pair, applying optimized parameters to identify high-probability trend opportunities with remarkable accuracy. Professional Trend Analysis:   Sophisticated market structure forecasting that helps identify and confirm emerging trends before they develop fully, giving you the edge in timing you
Prizmal Logic
Vladimir Lekhovitser
Experts
Segnale di trading in tempo reale Monitoraggio pubblico in tempo reale dell’attività di trading: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2353471 Informazioni ufficiali Profilo del venditore Canale ufficiale Manuale utente Istruzioni di configurazione e utilizzo: Apri manuale utente Questo Expert Advisor si basa su una strategia di trading guidata da regole. La strategia è orientata a identificare condizioni di mercato specifiche, anziché mantenere una presenza costante sul mercato. Il sistema
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Auto TP and SL MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Utility for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/56485 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip real   stop loss and take profit work with each order separately
Auto SL TP levels
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Posizionamento automatico di SL e TP I livelli verranno creati automaticamente per i trade che non hanno ancora livelli SL  /  TP impostati . Può essere comodo se esegui trade dal tuo telefono cellulare. Utilità multifunzione : 65+ funzioni, incluso questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT4 Per attivare i Livelli Auto, è necessario impostare i 4 parametri principali (nel pannello): 1. Simbolo   a cui verrà applicata la funzione: per un [Symbol] specifico / o per [ALL] i
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (119)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (18)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (110)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (10)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Manager – Esecuzione automatica dello stop-loss con precisione professionale Panoramica Smart Stop Manager è il livello di esecuzione della linea Smart Stop, progettato per i trader che richiedono una gestione dello stop-loss strutturata, affidabile e completamente automatizzata su più posizioni aperte. Monitora continuamente tutte le operazioni attive, calcola il livello di stop ottimale utilizzando la logica di struttura di mercato Smart Stop e aggiorna gli stop automaticamente se
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Scanner – Analisi multi-asset degli stop-loss basata sulla reale struttura di mercato Panoramica Smart Stop Scanner offre un monitoraggio professionale dei livelli di stop-loss su più mercati. Il sistema identifica automaticamente le zone di stop più rilevanti basandosi sulla reale struttura di mercato, sulle rotture significative e sulla logica del price action, presentando tutte le informazioni in un pannello chiaro, coerente e ottimizzato per schermi ad alta risoluzione (DPI-awar
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 5 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore e Expert Advisor con supporto per simboli personalizzati. Lavorare con loro è comodo quanto operare sui grafici
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazione d
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilità
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integrazione grafici criptovalute in MetaTrader 5 Panoramica Crypto Charting for MT5 offre dati OHLC in tempo reale tramite WebSocket. Supporta più exchange e aggiorna automaticamente i dati in MT5. Funzionalità Dati in tempo reale via WebSocket Aggiornamento automatico dei dati storici Sincronizzazione pianificata dopo interruzioni Compatibile con tutti i timeframe MT5 Dati OHLCV completi Supporto per il tester di strategia Riconnessione automatica Exchange supportati
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilità
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Altri dall’autore
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilità
Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
FREE
MTF RSI with Regression Channels Ar
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
Note:  The inputs of this indicator are in the Arabic language An   advanced RSI indicator   that displays dynamic linear regression channels in both the indicator window and the price chart, with predefined horizontal levels to detect overbought and oversold zones. Main Features (Summary): Synchronized linear regression channels on both price and RSI Multitimeframe support Smart and ready-to-use horizontal levels Professional design with optimized performance Feedback & Support We value your ex
FREE
MTF RSI with Regression Channels
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
An advanced RSI indicator that displays dynamic linear regression channels in both the indicator window and the price chart, with predefined horizontal levels to detect overbought and oversold zones. Main Features (Summary): Synchronized linear regression channels on both price and RSI Multi–timeframe support Smart and ready-to-use horizontal levels Professional design with optimized performance Feedback & Support We value your experience! If you have any questions, suggestions, or encounter any
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilità
Note: All inputs of this EA are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) , supports Trailing Stop to secure profits, and includes Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cautiously, and set Sto
FREE
Digital RSI and ADX
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
5 (1)
Indicatori
A lightweight digital indicator that combines the most important momentum tools directly on the chart. It displays real-time values of RSI, ADX, +DI, −DI, and DI Spread in a clean and compact format, without drawing any lines or graphical objects on the chart. Designed to provide fast insight into trend strength and the balance between buyers and sellers, without the need to open additional indicator windows. Fully customizable—font, size, and screen position can be adjusted easily.
FREE
Macd 2 Line MTF
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
MACD 2 Line MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This custom MetaTrader 5 indicator implements a classic MACD with two lines (MACD Line and Signal Line) and a color-coded histogram , enhanced with multi-timeframe capability . It allows traders to monitor MACD trends from higher or lower timeframes directly on the current chart. Key Features: MACD Line (Fast EMA minus Slow EMA) Signal Line (SMA of MACD Line) Histogram Up/Down : Displays positive values in green and negative values in
FREE
MTF Linear Regression Channel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
Linear Regression Channel (MTF) Indicator The Linear Regression Channel MTF is an advanced technical indicator that uses statistical analysis to plot a linear regression channel on the price chart, with the capability to display data from a different time frame (Multi Time Frame) for enhanced trend accuracy and analysis. Key Features of the Indicator: Main Line (Linear Regression Line): Represents the overall price trend over the selected period, allowing traders to easily observe the general s
FREE
TPSL Panel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilità
TradePanel v1.0 A professional trading panel that displays essential trade information directly on the chart, including the total number of open positions, overall profit/loss, and real-time details for each trade. The panel updates automatically using a smart timer and features a clean, minimalistic design that helps traders monitor performance without distraction. An ideal tool for tracking active trades and improving trading efficiency.
FREE
MTF Dual Linear Regression Channel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
This indicator plots two linear regression channels on the chart for any currency pair or financial instrument, supporting the use of two different timeframes. The first channel uses a shorter period to identify local trends. The second channel uses a longer period to identify overall trends. Each channel displays a main regression line and two lines representing the deviation range. Users can adjust the period of each channel and select the desired timeframe. The indicator helps monitor price m
FREE
DW Levels
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
Advanced Weekly Levels is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically plots key weekly and daily price levels on your charts. It provides traders with clear historical reference points to help analyze market structure and potential reaction zones. Features: Previous Week High (PWH) – Highest price of the previous trading week. Previous Week Low (PWL) – Lowest price of the previous trading week. Last Daily High – High price of the most recent completed daily candle. Last Daily Low –
FREE
Macd MTF 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
MACD MTF 1 – Multi-Timeframe MACD A professional MACD indicator supporting all timeframes! Displays the histogram and signal line clearly in a separate window, helping you to: Identify current market momentum. Track market reversals easily. Choose optimal entry and exit points without switching timeframes. Adjustable Settings: Timeframe for any strategy. Fast and Slow Moving Averages. Signal line sensitivity. Perfect for all trading styles: scalping, daily, and long-term trading.
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilità
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Heiken Ashi Yemeni Edition
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi Yemeni Heiken Ashi Yemeni is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines modified Heiken Ashi candles with two smart trend lines ( Yemen 1 & Yemen 2 ) based on advanced and complex internal calculations, providing a clearer view of the trend and reducing market noise. The indicator is designed to give traders a smooth and easy-to-read market overview , making it suitable for manual trading and trend-based strategies . Indicator Features Enhanced Heiken Ashi candles for
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione