Digital RSI and ADX

A lightweight digital indicator that combines the most important momentum tools directly on the chart.

It displays real-time values of RSI, ADX, +DI, −DI, and DI Spread in a clean and compact format,

without drawing any lines or graphical objects on the chart.

Designed to provide fast insight into trend strength and the balance between buyers and sellers,

without the need to open additional indicator windows.

Fully customizable—font, size, and screen position can be adjusted easily.

