Heiken Ashi Yemeni Edition

Heiken Ashi Yemeni

Heiken Ashi Yemeni is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines modified Heiken Ashi candles with two smart trend lines (Yemen 1 & Yemen 2) based on advanced and complex internal calculations, providing a clearer view of the trend and reducing market noise.

The indicator is designed to give traders a smooth and easy-to-read market overview, making it suitable for manual trading and trend-based strategies.

🔹 Indicator Features

Enhanced Heiken Ashi candles for displaying the true trend and reducing market noise.

Two dynamic trend lines : Yemen 1 : Main trend line Yemen 2 : Confirmation line

Independent shift adjustment (Shift) for better visual alignment.

Non-Repainting : Candle and line signals remain stable.

Works on all currency pairs and timeframes .

Lightweight and optimized for long-term use.

🔹 How to Use