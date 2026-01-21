Heiken Ashi Yemeni Edition

Heiken Ashi Yemeni

Heiken Ashi Yemeni is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines modified Heiken Ashi candles with two smart trend lines (Yemen 1 & Yemen 2) based on advanced and complex internal calculations, providing a clearer view of the trend and reducing market noise.

The indicator is designed to give traders a smooth and easy-to-read market overview, making it suitable for manual trading and trend-based strategies.

🔹 Indicator Features

  • Enhanced Heiken Ashi candles for displaying the true trend and reducing market noise.

  • Two dynamic trend lines:

    • Yemen 1: Main trend line

    • Yemen 2: Confirmation line

  • Independent shift adjustment (Shift) for better visual alignment.

  • Non-Repainting: Candle and line signals remain stable.

  • Works on all currency pairs and timeframes.

  • Lightweight and optimized for long-term use.

🔹 How to Use

  • Important: Hide the original chart candles to get a black chart or white chart for proper visualization.

  • Uptrend (Buy): When Heiken Ashi candles appear bullish and price is above Yemen lines.

  • Downtrend (Sell): When Heiken Ashi candles appear bearish and price is below Yemen lines.

  • The indicator should be used alongside supporting tools and money management strategies.

