Heiken Ashi Yemeni Edition
- Indicatori
- Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
- Versione: 1.0
Heiken Ashi Yemeni
Heiken Ashi Yemeni is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines modified Heiken Ashi candles with two smart trend lines (Yemen 1 & Yemen 2) based on advanced and complex internal calculations, providing a clearer view of the trend and reducing market noise.
The indicator is designed to give traders a smooth and easy-to-read market overview, making it suitable for manual trading and trend-based strategies.
🔹 Indicator Features
-
Enhanced Heiken Ashi candles for displaying the true trend and reducing market noise.
-
Two dynamic trend lines:
-
Yemen 1: Main trend line
-
Yemen 2: Confirmation line
-
-
Independent shift adjustment (Shift) for better visual alignment.
-
Non-Repainting: Candle and line signals remain stable.
-
Works on all currency pairs and timeframes.
-
Lightweight and optimized for long-term use.
🔹 How to Use
-
Important: Hide the original chart candles to get a black chart or white chart for proper visualization.
-
Uptrend (Buy): When Heiken Ashi candles appear bullish and price is above Yemen lines.
-
Downtrend (Sell): When Heiken Ashi candles appear bearish and price is below Yemen lines.
-
The indicator should be used alongside supporting tools and money management strategies.