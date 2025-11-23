MTF RSI with Regression Channels

An advanced RSI indicator that displays dynamic linear regression channels in both the indicator window and the price chart, with predefined horizontal levels to detect overbought and oversold zones.

Main Features (Summary):

Synchronized linear regression channels on both price and RSI

Multi–timeframe support

Smart and ready-to-use horizontal levels

Professional design with optimized performance

Feedback & Support

We value your experience! If you have any questions, suggestions, or encounter any issues with this indicator, please contact us directly through the MQL5 Market. Your feedback helps us improve and deliver better trading tools for the community.

Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Always conduct your own analysis before trading

Never risk more than you can afford to lose

Remember: No indicator can guarantee profits or predict market movements with 100% accuracy. Use this tool as part of a comprehensive trading strategy with proper risk management.