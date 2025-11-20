Macd MTF 1

MACD MTF 1 – Multi-Timeframe MACD

A professional MACD indicator supporting all timeframes!
Displays the histogram and signal line clearly in a separate window, helping you to:

  • Identify current market momentum.

  • Track market reversals easily.

  • Choose optimal entry and exit points without switching timeframes.

Adjustable Settings:

  • Timeframe for any strategy.

  • Fast and Slow Moving Averages.

  • Signal line sensitivity.

Perfect for all trading styles: scalping, daily, and long-term trading.


