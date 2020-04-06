Donchian Breakout Prime EA: Smart Gold Trading for Every Trader

Elevate your trading performance with the Donchian Breakout Prime EA, a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor focuses on capturing high-momentum moves using the proven Donchian Channel breakout strategy, combined with advanced trend filtering to ensure you are always on the right side of the market.

Unlike many aggressive EAs, this system strictly avoids dangerous techniques like Martingale or Grid trading. Instead, it relies on precise entry logic, volatility analysis, and professional-grade money management.

Why Choose Donchian Breakout Prime EA?

Optimized Performance: This EA comes pre-optimized for the M5 timeframe on Gold. It is a "plug-and-play" solution—simply attach it to your chart and let the algorithm work.

Proven Results: Backed by testing on Exness Cent accounts with a starting capital of only $100, the system demonstrated a robust Profit Factor of 1.76 and a manageable drawdown of 27.74% .

Built-in Risk Management: Safety is prioritized with an automated Daily Cut Loss feature and dynamic lot sizing based on signal probability.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an ATR-based trailing stop that locks in gains as the market moves in your favor.

Adaptable to Any Broker: While optimized for Exness, the EA is highly flexible. For other brokers, simply run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (from 0.1 to 10) to find the perfect setting for your specific trading environment.

Intelligent Trading Parameters

The Donchian Breakout Prime EA provides a suite of customizable inputs to give you full control over your trading strategy:

Risk Percentage: Sets the risk level per trade based on your account equity. Scaling is automatically handled by the EA's probability engine.

Fixed Lots: Allows you to use a constant lot size if the Risk Percentage is disabled.

Trading Hours (Start/End): Restrict trading to specific times of the day to avoid low-liquidity periods or high-impact news.

ATR Period & Threshold: Monitors market volatility to ensure the EA only enters trades when there is sufficient price movement.

Donchian Period: Determines the price range for breakout detection, identifying key support and resistance levels.

EMA Trend Filter: Uses a Long-Term Exponential Moving Average to ensure trades are only taken in the direction of the daily trend.

Daily Cut Loss Percent: A hard safety net that stops trading and closes positions if your daily equity drops by a specified percentage.

ATR Trailing Multiplier: Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss based on market volatility, giving the trade room to breathe while protecting capital.

Day Range TP Calculation: Dynamically calculates Take Profit targets based on the average daily price range of the last 8 days.

Get Started Today

Stop guessing the market and start trading with a disciplined, logic-based system. Whether you are looking for a reliable tool for your Gold cent account or a professional breakout strategy for a standard account, the Donchian Breakout Prime EA is built to deliver.

Buy Donchian Breakout Prime EA now and experience a smarter way to trade Gold.