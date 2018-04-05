Solar Frame Intelligence AI
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Product Name: Solar Frame Intelligence AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Solar Pulse Logic | Trend Axis | Sanctum Shield Protection]
Introduction Solar Frame Intelligence AI is a celestial-grade trading system designed to align market momentum with structural trends. It operates on the principle that markets revolve around a central "Solar Axis" (Trend Filter). It detects high-energy "Solar Pulses" using RSI and MACD to execute trades with surgical precision, all while being protected by the impenetrable "Solar Shield" safety architecture.
Version 2.80 Update: The Market Sanctum This major update introduces the "Market Sanctum" Safety Protocol. It enforces extreme safety padding (200+ points) on all stop-loss modifications and includes a global "Blackout" cooldown mechanism. If the broker rejects a modification request, the EA intelligently pauses operations for 10 minutes to prevent server spam and protect your account standing.
Trading Strategy (The Solar Logic) The system operates on a 3-tier intelligence model:
-
Solar Axis (Trend): Uses the 50 EMA to define the gravitational center of the market.
-
Day (Uptrend): Price > Solar Axis.
-
Night (Downtrend): Price < Solar Axis.
-
-
Solar Pulse (Momentum): Uses a fast RSI (7) to detect rapid energy shifts.
-
Buy Pulse: RSI bounces from deep lows (35) or surges upwards in a Bullish Trend.
-
Sell Pulse: RSI rejects from highs (65) or dives downwards in a Bearish Trend.
-
-
Magnetic Verification: Uses MACD to confirm that the magnetic pull of momentum is aligned with the pulse before entry.
Key Features
-
Sanctum Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance. It calculates a dynamic "Sanctum" based on StopLevel, FreezeLevel, and Spread, ensuring your winning trades are never suffocated by broker limitations.
-
Global Cooldown: Automatically detects execution errors and initiates a "System Blackout," protecting your logs and account from high-frequency error loops.
-
Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== SOLAR SYSTEM ===
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).
-
-
=== SOLAR PULSE BRAIN ===
-
InpRsiPeriod : Sensitivity of the pulse detection (Default 7).
-
InpMaPeriod : The Solar Axis trend filter (Default 50).
-
-
=== SOLAR SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===
-
InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).
-
InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR).
-
InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Sanctum Shield.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.