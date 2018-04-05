ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Solar Frame Intelligence AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Solar Pulse Logic | Trend Axis | Sanctum Shield Protection]

Introduction Solar Frame Intelligence AI is a celestial-grade trading system designed to align market momentum with structural trends. It operates on the principle that markets revolve around a central "Solar Axis" (Trend Filter). It detects high-energy "Solar Pulses" using RSI and MACD to execute trades with surgical precision, all while being protected by the impenetrable "Solar Shield" safety architecture.

Version 2.80 Update: The Market Sanctum This major update introduces the "Market Sanctum" Safety Protocol. It enforces extreme safety padding (200+ points) on all stop-loss modifications and includes a global "Blackout" cooldown mechanism. If the broker rejects a modification request, the EA intelligently pauses operations for 10 minutes to prevent server spam and protect your account standing.

Trading Strategy (The Solar Logic) The system operates on a 3-tier intelligence model:

Solar Axis (Trend): Uses the 50 EMA to define the gravitational center of the market. Day (Uptrend): Price > Solar Axis.

Night (Downtrend): Price < Solar Axis. Solar Pulse (Momentum): Uses a fast RSI (7) to detect rapid energy shifts. Buy Pulse: RSI bounces from deep lows (35) or surges upwards in a Bullish Trend.

Sell Pulse: RSI rejects from highs (65) or dives downwards in a Bearish Trend. Magnetic Verification: Uses MACD to confirm that the magnetic pull of momentum is aligned with the pulse before entry.

Key Features

Sanctum Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance. It calculates a dynamic "Sanctum" based on StopLevel, FreezeLevel, and Spread, ensuring your winning trades are never suffocated by broker limitations.

Global Cooldown: Automatically detects execution errors and initiates a "System Blackout," protecting your logs and account from high-frequency error loops.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== SOLAR SYSTEM === InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).

=== SOLAR PULSE BRAIN === InpRsiPeriod : Sensitivity of the pulse detection (Default 7). InpMaPeriod : The Solar Axis trend filter (Default 50).

=== SOLAR SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Sanctum Shield.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.