ScalperTraderPanel

Overview: ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an automated Grid system, allowing you to average your entry price intelligently.

It features a unique Dual-Mode Interface: switch instantly between Market Execution for speed, or Visual Pending Mode to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines that calculate your potential Profit/Loss in real-time.

Key Features:

🚀 Smart Grid System: Automatically places a grid of Limit orders at fixed distances when you enter a trade.

📊 Dual Execution Modes: MARKET Mode: Instant execution. Places the market order + the grid immediately. PENDING Mode: Visual planning. Activates horizontal lines (Entry, SL, TP) on the chart. Drag them to your desired levels, see the monetary value ($) of your SL/TP, and click Buy/Sell to execute.

🛡️ Risk Management: Auto Trailing Stop: Dynamically secures profits as the price moves in your favor. One-Click Breakeven: Move stops to entry level instantly. Smart Cleanup: Automatically deletes pending grid orders when the main position is closed (by TP, SL, or manually).

⚡ Fast Control: Dedicated buttons to Close Buys, Close Sells, or Close All positions/orders instantly.

👀 Always Visible: Designed to stay in the foreground, ensuring candles or indicators never hide your trading controls.

Input Parameters: