Bneu Prop Firm Manager
- Utilità
- Marvinson Salavia Caballero
- Versione: 1.0
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager is a specialized trading solution designed exclusively for proprietary trading firm challenge participants. This professional tool provides comprehensive challenge tracking, real-time rule compliance monitoring, and essential trading functionality to maximize your chances of passing prop firm evaluations.
🎯 Core Value Propositions
Comprehensive Challenge Monitoring – Real-time tracking of all critical challenge metrics including profit targets, maximum drawdown limits, daily loss restrictions, and minimum trading day requirements
Built-in Proprietary Firm Presets – Preconfigured settings for major prop firms including FTMO, MyForexFunds (MFF), The5ers, and FundedNext with automatic rule compliance validation
Intelligent Violation Detection – Proactive warning system that alerts you before breaching challenge rules, helping prevent accidental disqualifications
Integrated Risk Management – Professional risk calculation system specifically optimized for prop firm challenge requirements
Phase-Specific Tracking – Separate monitoring for Phase 1 and Phase 2 evaluations with appropriate rule sets for each stage
Optimized Dashboard Interface – Compact 280×500 pixel panel design that provides all essential challenge information without cluttering your trading workspace
✨ Primary Features
Challenge Progress Tracking
Profit Target Monitoring: Real-time calculation of progress toward required profit targets (8-10% depending on firm)
Maximum Drawdown Tracking: Continuous monitoring of current drawdown versus allowed limits (typically 5-6%)
Daily Loss Limit Supervision: Automatic daily reset and tracking of daily loss restrictions (usually 5%)
Trading Day Counter: Tracking of completed trading days versus minimum required days (typically 30 days)
Challenge Timer: Countdown display showing days remaining in evaluation period
Peak Balance Recording: Automatic tracking of highest achieved equity during challenge period
Start Balance Lock: Secure recording of initial challenge balance for accurate progress calculation
Proprietary Firm Integration
FTMO Preset: Configured for 10% profit target, 5% daily loss, 5% maximum drawdown, 30-day minimum trading period
-
MFF (MyForexFunds) Preset: Optimized for 8% profit target, 5% daily loss, 5% maximum drawdown, with weekend holding restrictions
The5ers Preset: Tailored for 8% profit target, 5% daily loss, 6% maximum drawdown, 60-day evaluation period
FundedNext Preset: Configured for 8% profit target, 5% daily loss, 5% maximum drawdown, 30-day challenge
Custom Configuration: Fully adaptable settings for any proprietary firm or custom challenge requirements
Trading Functionality
Visual SL/TP Management: Red stop loss and green take profit lines directly on chart with drag-and-drop adjustment
Automated Lot Calculation: Risk-based position sizing supporting percentage risk or fixed monetary amounts
One-Click Order Execution: Instant BUY/SELL buttons with automatic stop loss and take profit placement
Quick Position Management: Single-click controls for breakeven movement, partial position closure, and complete liquidation
Real-Time Account Summary: Continuous display of balance, equity, floating P/L, margin utilization, and open positions
Compliance Monitoring System
Multi-Rule Validation: Simultaneous checking of all active challenge constraints
Color-Coded Status Indicators: Green (safe), orange (warning), red (violation) visual feedback system
Detailed Violation Reporting: Specific explanations of any rule breaches including exact values and limits
Proactive Warning System: Alerts when approaching dangerous thresholds before actual violation occurs
Dashboard Design
Optimized Layout: Efficient 280×500 pixel footprint that minimizes screen space while maximizing information density
Horizontal-Only Dragging: Panel remains anchored at top of chart for consistent visibility during trading sessions
Logical Information Grouping: Six distinct sections organized for intuitive navigation and rapid comprehension
Real-Time Data Refresh: Continuous updates on every market tick ensuring current challenge status
📋 Configuration Parameters
Challenge Settings
Prop Firm Selection: Choose from FTMO, MFF, The5ers, FundedNext, or Custom configurations
Challenge Phase: Specify Phase 1 or Phase 2 evaluation stage
Start Date Configuration: Set challenge commencement date (0 for immediate start)
Evaluation Duration: Define challenge period in days (0 for unlimited duration)
Profit Target Percentage: Required profit percentage for challenge completion
Maximum Drawdown Limit: Absolute drawdown restriction percentage
Daily Loss Limit: Maximum allowed daily loss percentage
Minimum Trading Days: Required number of trading days before challenge completion
Start Balance Recording: Initial challenge capital amount
Trading Configuration
Risk Calculation Mode: Percentage of account or fixed monetary amount risk management
Risk Application Base: Calculate risk based on account balance or current equity
Risk Tolerance Value: Percentage or monetary risk amount per trade
Fixed Lot Sizing Option: Alternative fixed position size setting (0 = use risk calculation)
Default Stop Loss Distance: Predefined stop loss distance in pips
Default Take Profit Distance: Predefined take profit distance in pips
Trade Execution Settings
Magic Number Identification: Unique identifier for EA-generated trades
Maximum Slippage Tolerance: Allowed slippage in points for order execution
Trade Comment Annotation: Custom text appended to all executed positions
Display Configuration
Panel Positioning: X and Y coordinate placement on chart
SL/TP Line Visibility: Toggle display of stop loss and take profit lines
Line Color Customization: Stop loss (red) and take profit (green) color specification
Information Display: Control which challenge metrics appear on panel
🚀 Operational Protocol
Initial Setup Procedure
Challenge Configuration
Select appropriate proprietary firm preset
-
Specify challenge phase (1 or 2)
-
Confirm start date and duration parameters
-
Verify all rule settings match your specific challenge requirements
-
Trading Parameters
Establish risk management preferences (percentage or fixed amount)
-
Set default stop loss and take profit distances
-
Configure position sizing methodology
-
Panel Placement
Position dashboard in optimal chart location
-
Ensure visibility of all critical challenge metrics
-
Verify real-time data updates
Daily Trading Routine
Pre-Session Verification
Confirm challenge metrics have properly reset (particularly daily loss)
-
Verify remaining days and trading day count
-
Check current progress toward profit target
-
Trade Execution Process
Set risk amount for upcoming trade
-
Adjust stop loss and take profit levels via drag-and-drop lines
-
Validate calculated lot size against challenge constraints
-
Execute position via BUY or SELL button
-
Continuous Monitoring
Watch color-coded status indicators for rule compliance
-
Monitor real-time progress toward profit target
-
Track drawdown and daily loss metrics continuously
Note trading day accumulation
Challenge Management
-
Progress Assessment: Regular review of profit target achievement percentage
-
Risk Management: Continuous drawdown and daily loss monitoring
-
Time Management: Tracking of remaining days and trading day requirements
-
Rule Compliance: Ongoing validation against all challenge constraints
💡 Target Demographic
Proprietary Firm Challenge Participants: Traders actively engaged in FTMO, MFF, The5ers, FundedNext, or similar evaluations
Verification Phase Traders: Individuals progressing from challenge phase to funded account verification
Challenge Preparation Practitioners: Traders practicing challenge methodologies on demo accounts
Multiple Account Managers: Individuals managing several prop firm challenges simultaneously
Rule-Conscious Traders: Participants who prioritize strict adherence to challenge constraints
Progress-Focused Individuals: Traders who benefit from real-time performance tracking and feedback
🎓 Practical Applications
FTMO Challenge Optimization
10% Profit Target Tracking: Precise monitoring of progress toward required profit
5% Rule Compliance: Simultaneous monitoring of both 5% daily loss and 5% maximum drawdown limits
30-Day Minimum Enforcement: Accurate tracking of trading day requirements
Phase-Specific Management: Appropriate rule sets for Phase 1 and Phase 2 evaluations
MyForexFunds Challenge Management
8% Profit Target Monitoring: Real-time progress toward profit objective
Weekend Restriction Compliance: Awareness of position holding constraints
Consistency Rule Consideration: Monitoring of trading pattern requirements
Comprehensive Rule Set: All MFF-specific constraints integrated into monitoring system
The5ers Evaluation Supervision
Extended Timeframe Management: 60-day challenge period tracking
6% Drawdown Limit: Specific monitoring of The5ers' unique drawdown allowance
Progressive Challenge Structure: Adaptation to The5ers' specific evaluation methodology
Rule Customization: Adjustable parameters for various The5ers challenge types
General Challenge Best Practices
Risk Per Trade Management: Consistent position sizing aligned with challenge constraints
Progress-Oriented Trading: Focus on steady progress rather than aggressive attempts
Rule Compliance Priority: Trading decisions secondary to constraint adherence
Continuous Feedback Loop: Real-time awareness of challenge status informing trading decisions
⚠️ Essential Considerations
Challenge Rule Verification: Always confirm that panel settings match your specific challenge requirements – prop firms occasionally update their rules
Initial Balance Accuracy: Ensure start balance is recorded correctly at challenge commencement
Broker-Specific Considerations: Some brokers may have unique margin or execution requirements that affect challenge compliance
Multiple Challenge Management: When running concurrent challenges, ensure proper configuration for each separate evaluation
Demo Account Practice: Utilize demonstration accounts to familiarize yourself with the tool before live challenge implementation
Technical Requirements: Maintain stable internet connection and ensure MetaTrader 5 platform remains operational for continuous monitoring
Backup Monitoring: While this tool provides comprehensive tracking, maintain personal records of challenge progress as secondary verification
🔄 Upgrade Pathway to PRO Version
The complimentary version provides comprehensive challenge tracking and basic compliance monitoring. For enhanced protection and advanced features, consider upgrading to the PRO Version which includes:
Automated Protection System: Auto-pause functionality when approaching limits, auto-close on violation detection, and new trade blocking during risky conditions
Visual Trading Enhancement: Profit/loss zone visualization blocks for improved risk/reward assessment before trade execution
Advanced Compliance Features: News filter integration, weekend holding automation, and enhanced consistency rule enforcement
Priority Support Access: Enhanced technical assistance and update priority