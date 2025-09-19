Smart FVG Stats

The Smart FVG Statistics Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts.

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

Try "The Breakout King":
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835


Key Features

Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection

Automatic Identification: Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified historical data
Customizable Parameters: Adjust lookback period, minimum FVG size, and expiration criteria
Selective Display: Toggle visibility of bullish and bearish FVGs independently

    Comprehensive Statistics Dashboard

    Real-time Metrics: Tracks total, active, and filled FVGs with percentage calculations
    Size Analysis: Monitors largest, smallest, and average FVG sizes in points
    Visual Status Indicator: Shows last update time for quick reference

      Professional Visualization

      Customizable Colors: Set individual colors for bullish and bearish FVGs
      Adjustable Transparency: Control FVG opacity from 0-100%
      Border Customization: Option to show/hide borders with adjustable width
      Chart Cleanup: Optional removal of chart grid for clearer visualization

        Smart FVG Management

        Expiration System: FVGs automatically expire after user-defined number of bars
        Fill Detection: Identifies when price has filled an FVG
        Visual Status Indicators: Different transparency levels show filled, active, and expired FVGs

          Input Parameters

          FVG Settings

          FVG Lookback Bars: Number of historical bars to analyze (200)
          FVG Minimum Size Points: Minimum FVG size in points (3)
          Show Bullish FVG: Toggle bullish FVG display (true)
          Show Bearish FVG: Toggle bearish FVG display (true)
          FVG Expiration Bars: Bars until FVG expires (50)

            Visual Settings

            Bullish FVG Color: Color for bullish FVGs (DodgerBlue)
            Bearish FVG Color: Color for bearish FVGs (OrangeRed)
            FVG Transparency: Transparency level 0-100 (70)
            Show FVG Borders: Toggle border display (true)
            Border Width: Border width in pixels (1)
            Remove Grid: Remove chart grid for cleaner view (true)

              Dashboard Settings

              Show Dashboard: Toggle statistics panel (true)
              Dashboard Background: Background color (Black)
              Dashboard Text Color: Text color (White)
              Dashboard Corner: Screen corner position (Top Left)
              Dashboard X Position: Horizontal position (50)
              Dashboard Y Position: Vertical position (50)

                Benefits for Traders

                Time-Saving Automation: Automatically identifies FVGs instead of manual searching
                Enhanced Market Analysis: Provides statistical insights into FVG behavior and patterns
                Customizable Interface: Adapts to your preferred visual style and trading needs
                Strategy Development: Offers data for backtesting FVG-based trading strategies
                Clear Visualization: Makes FVGs instantly recognizable on your charts

                  System Requirements

                  MetaTrader 5 platform
                  Compatible with all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.)
                  Works on all timeframes

                    Installation

                    Download the  .ex5  file
                    Copy it to your MetaTrader 5 Indicators folder (MQL5/Indicators)
                    Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh Navigator
                    Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart
                    Configure settings according to your preferences

                    Support

                    For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact our support team through the MQL5 Market platform.

                    Enhance your trading analysis with professional FVG detection and statistics!



                    Prodotti consigliati
                    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
                    Mattia Impicciatore
                    Indicatori
                    Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
                    FREE
                    LT Donchian Channel
                    Thiago Duarte
                    4.83 (6)
                    Indicatori
                    Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
                    FREE
                    Rainbow MT5
                    Jamal El Alama
                    4 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
                    FREE
                    Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
                    Eda Kaya
                    Indicatori
                    Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
                    FREE
                    FlatBreakout MT5
                    Aleksei Vorontsov
                    Indicatori
                    FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
                    FREE
                    Important Lines
                    Terence Gronowski
                    4.87 (23)
                    Indicatori
                    This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
                    FREE
                    MACD Enhanced
                    Nikita Berdnikov
                    Indicatori
                    Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
                    FREE
                    PZ Penta O MT5
                    PZ TRADING SLU
                    3.5 (4)
                    Indicatori
                    The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
                    FREE
                    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
                    Tonny Obare
                    4.85 (48)
                    Indicatori
                    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
                    FREE
                    Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
                    JETINVEST
                    4.37 (19)
                    Indicatori
                    Pivot Point Fibo RSJ è un indicatore che traccia le linee di supporto e resistenza del giorno utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. Questo spettacolare indicatore crea fino a 7 livelli di supporto e resistenza tramite Pivot Point utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. È fantastico come i prezzi rispettino ogni livello di questo supporto e resistenza, dove è possibile percepire possibili punti di entrata/uscita di un'operazione. Caratteristiche Fino a 7 livelli di supporto e 7 livelli di resistenza Im
                    FREE
                    Haven FVG Indicator
                    Maksim Tarutin
                    5 (6)
                    Indicatori
                    L'indicatore   Haven FVG   è uno strumento per l'analisi dei mercati che permette di identificare le aree di inefficienza (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) nel grafico, fornendo ai trader livelli chiave per l'analisi dei prezzi e la presa di decisioni commerciali. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Impostazioni dei colori individuali: Colore per FVG rialzista   (Bullish FVG Color). Colore per FVG ribassista   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualizzazione flessibile di FVG: Numero massimo di candele
                    FREE
                    High Low Open Close
                    Alexandre Borela
                    4.98 (42)
                    Indicatori
                    Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
                    FREE
                    Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
                    Issam Kassas
                    4.58 (125)
                    Indicatori
                    Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
                    FREE
                    Follow The Line MT5
                    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
                    4.52 (29)
                    Indicatori
                    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
                    FREE
                    Trendline mt5 indicator
                    David Muriithi
                    3 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
                    FREE
                    Cointegration Spread Indicator
                    Olesia Lukian
                    Indicatori
                    Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
                    FREE
                    Automatic Trendlines
                    Pasi Hakamaki
                    4.67 (46)
                    Indicatori
                    The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
                    FREE
                    ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
                    Eda Kaya
                    5 (6)
                    Indicatori
                    ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
                    FREE
                    Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
                    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
                    Indicatori
                    NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
                    FREE
                    Easy Correlations Indicator
                    Ioannis Xenos
                    Indicatori
                    Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
                    FREE
                    RSI abcd
                    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
                    3 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Strategia Tecnica 1. Come Funziona l'Indicatore Combina il RSI classico con il rilevamento automatico di pattern armonici ABCD . Componenti Principali RSI standard (periodo regolabile) Marcatori di massimi e minimi (frecce) Pattern ABCD (linee verdi/rosse) Filtri ipercomprato (70) e ipervenduto (30) 2. Configurazione su MT5 period = 14 ; // Periodo RSI size = 4 ; // Dimensione massima del pattern OverBought = 70 ; // Livello ipercomprato OverSold = 30 ; // Livello iperve
                    FREE
                    Coral Indi
                    Dinh Duong Luong
                    Indicatori
                    Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
                    FREE
                    Magic 7 Indicator
                    Marek Pawel Szczesny
                    Indicatori
                    Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
                    FREE
                    LT Agression Indicator
                    Thiago Duarte
                    5 (3)
                    Indicatori
                    This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
                    FREE
                    Multi indicator divergence MT5
                    Jan Flodin
                    4.8 (41)
                    Indicatori
                    The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
                    FREE
                    TradeQL
                    Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
                    Indicatori
                    The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
                    FREE
                    Value Chart Candlesticks
                    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
                    4.69 (13)
                    Indicatori
                    The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
                    FREE
                    Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
                    Paul Conrad Carlson
                    Indicatori
                    Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
                    FREE
                    Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
                    Maksim Tarutin
                    5 (6)
                    Indicatori
                    L'indicatore   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   aiuta i trader a visualizzare i livelli chiave sul grafico. Marca automaticamente i seguenti livelli: DO (Daily Open)   — Livello di apertura giornaliera. NYM (New York Midnight)   — Livello di mezzanotte di New York. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Massimo del giorno precedente. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Minimo del giorno precedente. WO (Weekly Open)   — Livello di apertura settimanale. MO (Monthly Open)   — Livello di apertura mensile. PWH (Previous We
                    FREE
                    Cumulative Delta MT5
                    Evgeny Shevtsov
                    4.54 (59)
                    Indicatori
                    The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
                    FREE
                    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
                    Divergence Bomber
                    Ihor Otkydach
                    4.98 (65)
                    Indicatori
                    Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
                    Trend Screener Pro MT5
                    STE S.S.COMPANY
                    4.87 (91)
                    Indicatori
                    Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
                    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
                    Relicus LLC
                    5 (22)
                    Indicatori
                    How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
                    Gold Stuff mt5
                    Vasiliy Strukov
                    4.92 (189)
                    Indicatori
                    Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
                    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
                    Sirikorn Rungsang
                    4.85 (20)
                    Indicatori
                    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
                    Grabber System MT5
                    Ihor Otkydach
                    5 (15)
                    Indicatori
                    Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
                    Trend indicator AI mt5
                    Ramil Minniakhmetov
                    5 (11)
                    Indicatori
                    Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
                    FX Volume MT5
                    Daniel Stein
                    4.84 (19)
                    Indicatori
                    FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
                    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
                    Issam Kassas
                    4.63 (40)
                    Indicatori
                    Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
                    TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
                    Roman Podpora
                    4.53 (19)
                    Indicatori
                    Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
                    Algo Pumping
                    Ihor Otkydach
                    4.74 (19)
                    Indicatori
                    PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
                    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
                    Roman Podpora
                    4.72 (18)
                    Indicatori
                    VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
                    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
                    Juvenille Emperor Limited
                    5 (16)
                    Indicatori
                    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
                    AriX
                    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                    1 (2)
                    Indicatori
                    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
                    Atbot
                    Zaha Feiz
                    4.67 (51)
                    Indicatori
                    AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
                    Gold Entry Sniper
                    Tahir Mehmood
                    5 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
                    Quantum TrendPulse
                    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                    5 (16)
                    Indicatori
                    Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
                    Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
                    Christophe Pa Trouillas
                    5 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
                    Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
                    Duc Hoan Nguyen
                    5 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
                    Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
                    Italo Santana Gomes
                    Indicatori
                    BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
                    FX Power MT5 NG
                    Daniel Stein
                    5 (20)
                    Indicatori
                    FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
                    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
                    Issam Kassas
                    4 (13)
                    Indicatori
                    Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
                    MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
                    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
                    5 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
                    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
                    Vitalyi Belyh
                    Indicatori
                    L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
                    ARICoins
                    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                    Indicatori
                    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
                    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
                    Blahtech Limited
                    5 (10)
                    Indicatori
                    Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
                    ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
                    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
                    5 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
                    Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
                    STE S.S.COMPANY
                    4.81 (21)
                    Indicatori
                    Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
                    FX Levels MT5
                    Daniel Stein
                    5 (7)
                    Indicatori
                    FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
                    ARIPoint
                    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                    Indicatori
                    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
                    Altri dall’autore
                    The Breakout King
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Experts
                    LIVE SIGNAL One Chart Multi Symbol Set File :   https://c.mql5.com/31/1524/The-Breakout-King-V4-MultiSym-1-Percent-Risk.set Disclaimer : By prioritizing risk management above all else, we ensure we stay in the game long enough for our edge to play out.  This is a fundamental principle of THE BREAKOUT KING. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. Shoot me a text when it's purchased. I have a gift for you! Limited Time Lau
                    Candle Countdown Pro
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Indicatori
                    Candle Countdown Pro – Real-Time Timeframe & Spread Tracker Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Never miss a candle close again!   Candle Countdown Pro is an essential trading tool that displays   real-time countdowns   for multiple timeframes, live spread monitoring , and key trading information—all in one clean, customizable panel. Key Features:
                    FREE
                    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    5 (1)
                    Indicatori
                    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low -  Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market Analysis Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Overview: Elevate your trading strategy with   Daily Weekly Monthly High Low , a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint critical price levels across multiple timeframes. Seamlessly track daily, weekly, and monthly highs/lo
                    FREE
                    Close All Pro
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Utilità
                    Tired of manually closing dozens of charts or managing multiple positions one by one? With Close All Pro, you can clear your workspace in a flash—saving time, reducing clutter, and streamlining your trading workflow. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Description: Close All Pro   is desi
                    FREE
                    Timed Exit Pro
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Utilità
                    Time-Based Trade Closer EA - Risk-Free Overnight? Yes! Time-Based Trade Closer Does It for You. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Overview The   Time-Based Trade Closer EA   is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically close all open positions and pending orders at
                    FREE
                    Symbol QuickSwitch
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Utilità
                    Ultimate Chart Navigator - Instant Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Tired of Wasting Time Switching Charts? Save time and supercharge your trading workflow with the   Ultimate Chart Navigator—the professional-grade tool that puts   instant symbol switching   at your fingertips. Perfect for forex traders, commodity
                    FREE
                    SpreadWatcher Pro
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Utilità
                    Professional Spread Monitoring & Analysis for Smarter Trading Decisions (specially for PROP FIRMS) SpreadWatcher Pro   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor   designed to track, analyze, and optimize trading conditions by monitoring   real-time and historical spreads   across multiple currency pairs and assets. Whether you're a   scalper, day trader, or swing trader , understanding spreads is crucial for maximizing profitability.  How to use it efficiently in your trading plan? Chec
                    Engulfing Fib Master
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Indicatori
                    70% OFF SALE! Now only $30   (originally $99) The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate] https://youtu.be/XiU9JHUM5NE?si=TRJzXKjfVNO4tdsh&t=422 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Engulfing Fib Master   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5   indicator designed to detect high-probability   bullish & bearish engulfing patterns   and automatically plot   Fibonacci retracement levels   for precise trad
                    Filtro:
                    Nessuna recensione
                    Rispondi alla recensione