Smart FVG Stats

The Smart FVG Statistics Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts.

Key Features

Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection

Automatic Identification: Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified historical data

Customizable Parameters: Adjust lookback period, minimum FVG size, and expiration criteria

Selective Display: Toggle visibility of bullish and bearish FVGs independently

Comprehensive Statistics Dashboard

Real-time Metrics: Tracks total, active, and filled FVGs with percentage calculations

Size Analysis: Monitors largest, smallest, and average FVG sizes in points

Visual Status Indicator: Shows last update time for quick reference

Professional Visualization

Customizable Colors: Set individual colors for bullish and bearish FVGs

Adjustable Transparency: Control FVG opacity from 0-100%

Border Customization: Option to show/hide borders with adjustable width

Chart Cleanup: Optional removal of chart grid for clearer visualization

Smart FVG Management

Expiration System: FVGs automatically expire after user-defined number of bars

Fill Detection: Identifies when price has filled an FVG

Visual Status Indicators: Different transparency levels show filled, active, and expired FVGs

Input Parameters

FVG Settings

FVG Lookback Bars: Number of historical bars to analyze (200)

FVG Minimum Size Points: Minimum FVG size in points (3)

Show Bullish FVG: Toggle bullish FVG display (true)

Show Bearish FVG: Toggle bearish FVG display (true)

FVG Expiration Bars: Bars until FVG expires (50)

Visual Settings

Bullish FVG Color: Color for bullish FVGs (DodgerBlue)

Bearish FVG Color: Color for bearish FVGs (OrangeRed)

FVG Transparency: Transparency level 0-100 (70)

Show FVG Borders: Toggle border display (true)

Border Width: Border width in pixels (1)

Remove Grid: Remove chart grid for cleaner view (true)

Dashboard Settings

Show Dashboard: Toggle statistics panel (true)

Dashboard Background: Background color (Black)

Dashboard Text Color: Text color (White)

Dashboard Corner: Screen corner position (Top Left)

Dashboard X Position: Horizontal position (50)

Dashboard Y Position: Vertical position (50)

Benefits for Traders

Time-Saving Automation: Automatically identifies FVGs instead of manual searching

Enhanced Market Analysis: Provides statistical insights into FVG behavior and patterns

Customizable Interface: Adapts to your preferred visual style and trading needs

Strategy Development: Offers data for backtesting FVG-based trading strategies

Clear Visualization: Makes FVGs instantly recognizable on your charts

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Compatible with all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.)

Works on all timeframes

Installation

Download the .ex5 file

Copy it to your MetaTrader 5 Indicators folder (MQL5/Indicators)

Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh Navigator

Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart

Configure settings according to your preferences





Support

For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact our support team through the MQL5 Market platform.

Enhance your trading analysis with professional FVG detection and statistics!



