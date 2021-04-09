BossFX Trading Panel EA

BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD]

BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution, risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel. 


Key features include:

  • One-click Buy and Sell orders with configurable lot size, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP).

  • Trailing Stop functionality to lock profits automatically as the market moves.

  • Breakeven feature to protect trades once a predefined profit level is reached.

  • Quick Close All, Close Gain, and Close Loss buttons for instant trade management.

  • Fully interactive panel that never locks, ensuring fast execution during high-volatility market conditions.

================================############================================

Usage

  1. Attach the EA to a chart

    • Open the desired symbol chart and timeframe.

    • Attach BossFXTradePanelEA.mq5 to the chart.

  2. Set default trade parameters

    • Lot size, SL (points), TP (points) can be configured in the input panel or edited directly on the chart panel.

  3. Execute trades

    • Click Buy to open a buy trade at the current market price.

    • Click Sell to open a sell trade at the current market price.

  4. Manage trades

    • Close All: closes all open positions for the symbol.

    • Close Gain: closes all profitable trades.

    • Close Loss: closes all losing trades.

    • Trailing Stop ON/OFF: automatically moves SL to lock profits when the price moves in your favor.

    • Breakeven ON/OFF: moves SL to breakeven after a specified profit in points.

  5. Reset Inputs

    • Lot size, SL, and TP automatically reset to default values after each trade for convenience.

For Currency pair -  by default  settings by pips 
EURUSD  TP - 600 SL - 300 Lot - 0.01
XAUUSD  TP - 600 SL - 300 Lot - 0.01

For Stocks -  by default  settings by pips 

    Adjust depeding on lot sizing check the specification for the required lot. 

Adjust the TP and SL / Lot size. 

For Crypto - by default  settings by pips    by default  settings by pips 

BTCUSD - Conversion for 0.01

TP - 6000- equals to 0.60

SL - 3000  equals  to  0.30

================================############================================

Advantages

  1. Speed and Convenience

    • Executes trades with a single click, eliminating manual order entry delays.

  2. Comprehensive Trade Management

    • Combines multiple risk management tools (SL, TP, Trailing Stop, Breakeven) in one panel.

  3. No Button Locking

    • Allows multiple rapid trades without interruptions or button cooldowns.

  4. Profit Protection

    • Trailing Stop and Breakeven features help secure profits automatically.

  5. Flexible and Customizable

    • Lot size, SL, TP, trailing stop, and breakeven levels are fully adjustable.

  6. User-Friendly Interface

    • Intuitive panel layout with clearly labeled buttons and input fields.

  7. MetaTrader 5 Compatibility

    • Designed to leverage MT5’s modern order management system using CTrade .

  8. Safety Confirmation

    • Confirmation prompts for bulk actions (Close All, Close Gain, Close Loss) reduce accidental trade closures.

================================############================================

Installation in MT5

  1. Copy the EA file

    • Place the BossFXTradePanelEA.mq5 file in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder:

      FileOpen Data FolderMQL5Experts

  2. Compile the EA

    • Open MetaEditor ( F4 in MT5).

    • Open BossFXTradePanelEA.mq5 .

    • Click Compile to generate BossFXTradePanelEA.ex5 .

  3. Attach the EA to a Chart

    • Open the chart of the symbol you want to trade.

    • Drag BossFXTradePanelEA from the Navigator → Experts panel onto the chart.

    • Make sure Allow automated trading is enabled in both the chart and MT5 options.


Altri dall’autore
BIAS Detector
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Indicatori
BIAS Detector Indicator (MT5) Description The BIAS Detector Indicator is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide traders with a quick visual market bias based on the relationship between: AI simplified detector Hull and Moving Average computation based on multiple Average confluence for market trend. It simplifies trend direction analysis by displaying a BIAS Signal (Buy/Sell) directly on the chart in a small panel.  The indicator shows “BIAS BUY”  and  “BIAS SELL” in yellow tex
