X TrendFilter EA
- Experts
- Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
- Versione: 1.6
- Attivazioni: 5
🔥X_TrendFilter EA
Prop-Firm-Ready | Drawdown-Protected | Smart Risk EA
X_TrendFilter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand capital protection, consistency, and prop-firm compliance above all else.
This EA is not a gambling robot.
It is a risk-first validation system designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable — and to survive when they are not.
✅ Built for Prop Firms & Serious Traders
Robust trend Pro Validator was developed specifically to mode a prop-firm rules , making it ideal for:
-
FTMO-style challenges
-
Funded account protection
-
Conservative long-term growth
-
Gold (XAUUSD) and major symbols
🔒 Full Prop Firm Protection Layer
-
Daily loss limit enforcement
-
Maximum total drawdown guard
-
Automatic trading lock after daily loss
-
Emergency auto-shutdown on rule breach
-
Friday close protection (no weekend risk)
Your account is always protected — even if you are not watching.
🧠 Smart Market Validation Logic
Robust trend Pro Validator does not trade blindly.
Before every trade, the EA validates:
-
Trend direction
-
Market timing
-
Market quality probability
-
Spread & trading session filters
📊 If market probability is low → risk is reduced automatically
📈 If market quality is high → normal execution resumes
This adaptive behavior is what separates professional systems from retail bots.
📉 Advanced Drawdown Survival System
The EA continuously tracks your equity high-water mark and adapts risk dynamically:
|Account Condition
|EA Behavior
|Normal market
|Standard risk
|≥ 6% drawdown
|Safety Mode (50% risk reduction)
|≥ 10% drawdown
|Survival Mode (90% risk reduction)
This EA allows to configure the Conditions of EA Behavior to stay alive, trade smaller, and wait for recovery — instead of blowing accounts.
💰 Hassle-Free & Broker Friendly
✅ No updates required
✅ No external dependencies
✅ No restrictions or blocked functions
✅ Works smoothly with standard broker conditions
⚙️ Key Features at a Glance
✔ Prop-Firm Mode ON/OFF
✔ Daily & total drawdown protection
✔ Smart volatility-based market filter
✔ Time-based trading schedule
✔ Spread protection
✔ Friday auto-close
✔ One-trade-at-a-time discipline
🎯 Who This EA Is For
✅ Traders who value account survival
✅ Prop-firm challengers
✅ Conservative swing & intraday traders
✅ Anyone who wants controlled growth
❌ Not for gamblers
❌ Not for high-frequency scalping
❌ Not for reckless over-risking
📌 Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M15 – H1
-
Risk: 0.05–1% (Prop Mode recommended)
-
Broker: Low spread, ECN preferred
🏆 Final Words
X_TrendFilter EA is not designed to impress with fake backtests —
It is designed to protect capital, respect rules, and trade only when conditions are validated.
If your goal is to stay funded, stay compliant, and trade like a professional,
this EA was built for you.