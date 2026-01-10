🔥X_TrendFilter EA

Prop-Firm-Ready | Drawdown-Protected | Smart Risk EA

X_TrendFilter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand capital protection, consistency, and prop-firm compliance above all else.

This EA is not a gambling robot.

It is a risk-first validation system designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable — and to survive when they are not.

✅ Built for Prop Firms & Serious Traders

Robust trend Pro Validator was developed specifically to mode a prop-firm rules , making it ideal for:

FTMO-style challenges

Funded account protection

Conservative long-term growth

Gold (XAUUSD) and major symbols

🔒 Full Prop Firm Protection Layer

Daily loss limit enforcement

Maximum total drawdown guard

Automatic trading lock after daily loss

Emergency auto-shutdown on rule breach

Friday close protection (no weekend risk)

Your account is always protected — even if you are not watching.

🧠 Smart Market Validation Logic

Robust trend Pro Validator does not trade blindly.

Before every trade, the EA validates:

Trend direction

Market timing

Market quality probability

Spread & trading session filters

📊 If market probability is low → risk is reduced automatically

📈 If market quality is high → normal execution resumes

This adaptive behavior is what separates professional systems from retail bots.

📉 Advanced Drawdown Survival System

The EA continuously tracks your equity high-water mark and adapts risk dynamically:

Account Condition EA Behavior Normal market Standard risk ≥ 6% drawdown Safety Mode (50% risk reduction) ≥ 10% drawdown Survival Mode (90% risk reduction)

This EA allows to configure the Conditions of EA Behavior to stay alive, trade smaller, and wait for recovery — instead of blowing accounts.

💰 Hassle-Free & Broker Friendly

✅ No updates required ✅ No external dependencies ✅ No restrictions or blocked functions ✅ Works smoothly with standard broker conditions

⚙️ Key Features at a Glance

✔ Prop-Firm Mode ON/OFF

✔ Daily & total drawdown protection

✔ Smart volatility-based market filter

✔ Time-based trading schedule

✔ Spread protection

✔ Friday auto-close

✔ One-trade-at-a-time discipline





🎯 Who This EA Is For

✅ Traders who value account survival

✅ Prop-firm challengers

✅ Conservative swing & intraday traders

✅ Anyone who wants controlled growth

❌ Not for gamblers

❌ Not for high-frequency scalping

❌ Not for reckless over-risking

📌 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 – H1

Risk: 0.05–1% (Prop Mode recommended)

Broker: Low spread, ECN preferred

🏆 Final Words

X_TrendFilter EA is not designed to impress with fake backtests —

It is designed to protect capital, respect rules, and trade only when conditions are validated.

If your goal is to stay funded, stay compliant, and trade like a professional,

this EA was built for you.