X_TrendFilter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand capital protection, consistency, and prop-firm compliance above all else.

This EA is not a gambling robot.
It is a risk-first validation system designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable — and to survive when they are not.

✅ Built for Prop Firms & Serious Traders

Robust trend Pro Validator was developed specifically to mode a prop-firm rules , making it ideal for:

  • FTMO-style challenges

  • Funded account protection

  • Conservative long-term growth

  • Gold (XAUUSD) and major symbols

🔒 Full Prop Firm Protection Layer

  • Daily loss limit enforcement

  • Maximum total drawdown guard

  • Automatic trading lock after daily loss

  • Emergency auto-shutdown on rule breach

  • Friday close protection (no weekend risk)

Your account is always protected — even if you are not watching.

🧠 Smart Market Validation Logic

Robust trend Pro Validator does not trade blindly.

Before every trade, the EA validates:

  • Trend direction

  • Market timing 

  • Market quality probability 

  • Spread & trading session filters

📊 If market probability is low → risk is reduced automatically
📈 If market quality is high → normal execution resumes

This adaptive behavior is what separates professional systems from retail bots.

📉 Advanced Drawdown Survival System

The EA continuously tracks your equity high-water mark and adapts risk dynamically:

Account Condition EA Behavior
Normal market                 Standard risk
≥ 6% drawdown        Safety Mode (50% risk reduction)
≥ 10% drawdown Survival Mode (90% risk reduction)
 

This EA allows to configure the Conditions of EA Behavior to stay alive, trade smaller, and wait for recovery — instead of blowing accounts.

💰 Hassle-Free & Broker Friendly

✅ No updates required

✅ No external dependencies

✅ No restrictions or blocked functions

✅ Works smoothly with standard broker conditions

⚙️ Key Features at a Glance

✔ Prop-Firm Mode ON/OFF
✔ Daily & total drawdown protection
✔ Smart volatility-based market filter
✔ Time-based trading schedule
✔ Spread protection
✔ Friday auto-close
✔ One-trade-at-a-time discipline

🎯 Who This EA Is For

✅ Traders who value account survival
✅ Prop-firm challengers
✅ Conservative swing & intraday traders
✅ Anyone who wants controlled growth

❌ Not for gamblers
❌ Not for high-frequency scalping
❌ Not for reckless over-risking

📌 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1

  • Risk: 0.05–1% (Prop Mode recommended)

  • Broker: Low spread, ECN preferred

🏆 Final Words

X_TrendFilter EA is not designed to impress with fake backtests —
It is designed to protect capital, respect rules, and trade only when conditions are validated.

If your goal is to stay funded, stay compliant, and trade like a professional,
this EA was built for you.


