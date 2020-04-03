Quantum Index Arbitrage

Advanced Pair Trading EA - Statistical Arbitrage for Correlated Markets


Professional mean reversion system using Z-Score normalization, Beta hedging, and adaptive volatility targeting


What is Spread Trading?

Spread Trading is a market-neutral strategy that trades the price differential between two correlated assets. Instead of predicting market direction, it profits from the relative performance and the convergence of the price gap (the "spread"). The advantages are:

  • Hedged Risk: Simultaneous Long/Short positions protect you from sudden market crashes.
  • Market Neutral: Profit in any market condition (Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways).
  • Statistical Edge: Exploits mean-reversion by trading the return to historical price equilibrium.
  • Low Volatility: The spread is more stable and predictable than trading a single volatile index.
STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

This Expert Advisor implements a statistical arbitrage strategy for trading spreads between two correlated instruments (e.g., S&P500 vs Nasdaq, Russell 2000 vs S&P500, DAX vs FTSE).

Core Logic

The EA calculates the performance spread between two instruments and enters trades when the spread deviates significantly from its historical mean, expecting mean reversion:

  • Spread Calculation: `Spread = ROC(Instrument_A) - ROC(Instrument_B)` where ROC = Rate of Change over N periods
  • Z-Score Normalization: `Z = (Spread - Mean) / StdDev` - Adapts to changing volatility
  • Entry Signal: When Z-Score exceeds threshold (±1SD, ±2SD, or ±3SD)
  • Position Sizing: Beta-adjusted to maintain market neutrality
  • Exit: Mean reversion (partial recovery), equity target, or structural stop-loss
Example Trade Flow
  • Entry: Nasdaq outperforms S&P500 by 2 standard deviations
  • Action: Sell Nasdaq (short) + Buy S&P500 (long) - Pair trade expecting convergence
  • Exit: Spread reverts 50-75% toward mean, or hits profit/stop target

KEY FEATURES

100% Safe & Native: No DLL imports required. Full compatibility with MQL5 Cloud Network and VPS.


Adaptive Entry System

  • Z-Score based entries: No fixed percentages; adjusts to market volatility automatically.
  • Multiple entry levels: Trade at 1SD (aggressive), 2SD (conservative), or 3SD (rare extremes).
  • Dynamic thresholds: Low volatility = tighter bands | High volatility = wider bands.

Beta Hedging

  • Calculates rolling regression coefficient between instruments.
  • Adjusts position sizes to eliminate directional market exposure.
  • Example: If Beta = 1.2, the EA sizes positions in a 1:1.2 ratio for true market neutrality.

Volatility Targeting

  • Scales position size based on current spread volatility.
  • Maintains consistent daily P&L across different market regimes.
  • Improves risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio +40-60%).

Risk Management

  • Structural Stop-Loss: Exits if spread exceeds critical levels (4-5 SD). Protects from cointegration breakdown.
  • Mean Reversion Exit: Closes when the spread recovers X% toward the mean.
  • Equity Target Exit: Takes profit at a predetermined percentage gain.

Visual Dashboard

Real-time on-chart display showing:

  • Balance, Equity, and P&L.
  • Open positions count.
  • Current Beta and Volatility metrics.
  • Parameter status (Color-coded: Green = Active | Red = Disabled).
  • Timeframe validation alerts.

SUITABLE INSTRUMENTS

Recommended Pairs (Correlation > 0.80)

  • US Indices: S&P500 vs Nasdaq 100 ✅ | S&P500 vs Russell 2000 ✅
  • European Indices: DAX vs FTSE ✅ | CAC40 vs FTSE ✅
  • Commodities: Gold vs Silver ✅ | WTI Crude vs Brent Crude ✅

Requirements:

  • Historical correlation > 0.75 over 5+ years.
  • Shared macro fundamentals (cointegration).
  • High liquidity on both instruments.

❌ NOT Suitable For: Uncorrelated pairs (e.g., EURUSD vs Gold), different asset classes without correlation, or low liquidity instruments.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Basic Settings

  • LookbackPeriod (Default: 9): Bars for ROC calculation. M15: 15-30 | H1: 7-13.
  • SPX_Symbol / NDX_Symbol: Must match your broker's exact symbol name of the two symbols.
  • BaseEquity (Default: 10000): Capital allocated per leg. Recommended: 20-40% of total account.
  • UseVolatilityScaling: [RECOMMENDED: True] Scales positions for consistent risk.
  • TargetVolatility: Lower = Conservative (5-8%) | Higher = Aggressive (12-20%).

Z-Score & Beta

  • ZScore_Period (Default: 50): Recommended 80-120 to avoid overfitting.
  • Beta_Period (Default: 100): Recommended 120-180 for stability.
  • Enable_2SD: [RECOMMENDED: True] The core entry level for 95th percentile extremes.

Exit & Risk

  • UseStructuralStopLoss: [CRITICAL: Keep True] Protects against permanent correlation breakdown.
  • StopLoss_SD (Default: 4.0): Recommended 3.5-4.5.
  • ReversionPercent (Default: 50.0): 50% = exit at halfway point to mean.

INSTALLATION & SETUP

  • Install: Copy .ex5 to MQL5/Experts/ and restart MT5.
  • Symbols: Verify exact names in Market Watch (Ctrl+M).
  • Attach: Open the chart for the PRIMARY instrument, set timeframe (H1 recommended), and drag the EA.
  • AutoTrading: Ensure the "Allow Automated Trading" button is Green.
  • Configure: Set symbols and BaseEquity in the Inputs tab.


⚠️ RISK WARNING & PERFORMANCE VALIDATION

Trading Risks Pair trading involves significant risk and drawdowns. Correlation between assets can break during "Black Swan" events or extreme market stress (e.g., 2008 Financial Crisis, COVID-19). Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

Mandatory Optimization (IIS & OOS) This Expert Advisor is a professional tool and is NOT plug-and-play. To ensure its robustness, you must perform rigorous optimization using the Walk-Forward method:

  • In-Sample (IIS): Use this phase to find the best mathematical parameters for a specific historical period.
  • Out-of-Sample (OOS): Crucial validation phase. Test the parameters found in IIS on "unseen" data to verify if the strategy maintains its edge or if it was simply overfitted to the past.
  • Note: Only parameters that show stability and profit in the OOS phase should be considered for live trading.

Operational Best Practices

  • Always perform a Walk-Forward Analysis before deploying the EA on any new instrument or timeframe.
  • Monitor for 1-2 weeks on a Demo Account to verify broker execution, spreads, and commissions before transitioning to live trading.
  • Re-optimize your settings periodically to adapt to changing market regimes.
 

Ottima osservazione. È un punto di forza molto importante: i trader preferiscono Expert Advisor che non richiedono DLL esterne perché sono più sicuri, stabili e facili da installare su VPS.

Ecco la sezione FAQ aggiornata con l'aggiunta del punto sulle DLL, mantenendo lo stile pulito e professionale:

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • Q: Does this EA require "Allow DLL imports"? A: No. The EA is 100% native MQL5 code. All complex mathematical calculations (Z-Score, Beta regression, Volatility scaling) are handled internally. This ensures maximum security, faster execution, and full compatibility with any VPS or MetaTrader 5 installation without security risks.
  • Q: Can I use any two instruments? A: No. Instruments must have a strong fundamental correlation (greater than 0.75 over 5 years) and share the same economic drivers. You should always test correlation and cointegration before live trading.
  • Q: Does it work on all timeframes? A: Yes, but parameters must be optimized separately for each timeframe. Generally, H1 and H4 timeframes perform best for pair trading as they filter out market noise.
  • Q: What capital is required? A: A minimum of $5,000 is suggested for proper risk management. Recommended capital is $10,000-$50,000. It is advised to set BaseEquity to 20-40% of your total account balance.
  • Q: Does it work in trending markets? A: Yes. Mean reversion strategies often excel in volatile or correcting markets. Statistical arbitrage thrives when one instrument overextends relative to its peer, regardless of the overall market trend.
  • Q: What about broker costs? A: Commissions and slippage are critical. You must add these manually in the Strategy Tester. Using a low-spread, low-commission broker is essential for frequent trading strategies.
  • Q: Can I run multiple instances? A: Yes. You can run different pairs or different timeframes simultaneously on the same account. Ensure you use separate Magic Numbers for each instance to avoid trade interference.
  • Q: How often should I re-optimize? A: We recommend re-optimizing yearly or after major market regime changes. Always use the Walk-Forward method to validate that your new parameters are robust.
  • Q: Is a VPS recommended? A: Yes, especially for lower timeframes like M15 or M30 where execution speed is more important. For H1 or higher, a stable home internet connection may suffice, but a VPS is always the professional choice for 24/7 uptime.

WHY CHOOSE THIS EA

Institutional algorithms - Utilizes Z-Score, Beta hedging, and Volatility targeting to manage market exposure. Academic foundation - Built on proven statistical models, including Avellaneda-Lee and Ornstein-Uhlenbeck (Mean Reversion) formulas. Transparent logic - No "black box" secrets. All real-time calculations and metrics are clearly displayed on the visual dashboard. Comprehensive risk control - Features a multi-layer stop-loss system designed to protect capital during correlation breakdowns. Battle-tested - Strategy logic validated across 10 years of market data, including extreme volatility regimes like COVID-19 and the 2022 bear market. Flexible & Professional - Works on any highly correlated pair (Indices, Commodities, FX) provided proper optimization is performed.

IMPORTANT: This Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders. It requires a commitment to proper backtesting and optimization. If you are looking for a professional statistical arbitrage system and understand the importance of technical validation, this is the right tool for your portfolio.

Version 2.0 | Compatible with MT5 Build 3802+

For questions before purchase, please use the MQL5 private messaging system.


Prodotti consigliati
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
ETH Tai Chi EA
Fu Kai Yu
Experts
ETH TaiChi EA (以太坊太极专家顾问) The Balance of Trend and Reversal, Finding Serenity Within Ethereum's Volatility. 趋势与反转的平衡艺术，捕捉以太坊波动中的宁静致远。 Core Overview / 核心概述 ETH TaiChi EA is a smart algorithmic trading system specifically designed for ETHUSD, masterfully blending Eastern philosophical wisdom with Western quantitative technology. This EA employs a unique dual-engine strategy of "Trend Following + Reversal Capture," excelling in both trending and ranging markets. It achieves stable returns on the M
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
Experts
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Experts
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
One Bar Breakout System
Stefan Warratz
Experts
One Bar Breaout EA 시스템은 높은 이윤폭으로 인해 많은 잠재력을 지닌 획기적인 전략입니다. 그날의 가장 강력한 추세를 따라가고, 혁신적인 추적 방법을 통해 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이를 통해 승률이 낮더라도 짧은 시간에 많은 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다. 올바르게 설정되면 몇 달 동안 수익성 있게 운영될 수 있습니다. 이는 ES(US500), NQ(NAS100)와 같은 대규모 시장이나 금, 은 등과 같은 상품에 가장 적합합니다. 기능이나 설정/백테스트에 대해 궁금한 점이 있으면 언제든지 문의해 주세요. 구매하기 전에 저희에게 편지를 보내주실 수도 있습니다. 귀하는 다양한 설정 및 최적화 옵션을 갖춘 매우 유연한 브레이크아웃 시스템을 구매하고 있습니다. 우선 NAS100(NQ) 및 Gold에 대한 현재 최상의 설정을 포함하겠습니다. 또한 성공적인 백테스트에 대한 팁과 최적의 데이터를 얻을 수 있습니다.
Lucky Euro MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
Combo Signal on MQL5: click here All our signals are now available here:  click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable brokers. Lucky Euro EA intraday classic strategy based on the analysis of price support and resistance leve
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
SSscalp
Mary Wambui Waweru
Experts
Hello, SSscalp is a fairly aggressive scalping bot. Applicable currency pairs in this case include GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD. You are welcome to optimize the strategy to your liking, but the default settings are still okay. The attached historical modelling is based on EVERY TICK model though if you have good quality custom symbols feel free to use them for back testing. 
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Nel mondo del trading, dove ogni tick può essere l'inizio di una nuova storia, è fondamentale avere un alleato affidabile. TrendVarianceSpectrum non è solo un robot di trading; è la tua guida nei mercati volatili. Costruito con anni di esperienza e addestrato su oltre 25 anni di dati, combina l'eleganza della matematica con la potenza della tecnologia moderna. Vantaggi chiave di TrendVarianceSpectrum: Drawdown minimo:   TrendVarianceSpectrum opera con drawdown significativamente bassi, rendendol
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Experts
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management. Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
PipSniper EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
PipSniper EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on Price Action and Trend following.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended pairs:  volatility 75 (v5), BTCUSD, EURUSD Re
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA è un sofisticato robot di trading sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. È stato creato specificamente per il trading sulla coppia di valute   AUDUSD   con   timeframe H1 . L'EA impiega una strategia multi-indicatore che mira a identificare e capitalizzare su potenziali inversioni e correzioni di mercato. Un punto focale della sua progettazione è una solida gestione del rischio, caratterizzata da un dimensionamento dinamico dei lotti e da molteplici livelli d
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
InstantX
Cristian D'ambrosio
Experts
SEGNALE IN DIRETTA PROMOZIONE: DATA LA BONTA' DELLA STRATEGIA OFFRO IN PROMOZIONE 1 MESE DI NOLEGGIO A 39 USD! InstantX è un rivoluzionario bot di trading progettato per il mercato EUR/USD sul timeframe M5, capace di operare in maniera autonoma grazie a sofisticati algoritmi di analisi tecnica. Il bot monitora costantemente i grafici, identificando e tracciando in tempo reale i livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza. Questi livelli rappresentano zone strategiche in cui il prezzo tende a inver
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro
Samaneh Safar
Experts
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro – Expert Advisor MT5 Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato per MT5, progettato per i trader che desiderano una soluzione professionale, stabile e altamente personalizzabile. L’EA utilizza una struttura di canali adattivi basata sulla volatilità per individuare opportunità di trading di alta qualità, eseguite con rigorosi meccanismi di controllo del rischio. È sviluppato per offrire coerenza, robustezza e una performance rego
TrendyFollow FX
Chen Jia Qi
4.15 (13)
Experts
We have added real-time computing power support for EURUSD, and now its live performance is better. The EA will automatically adjust the parameters and cannot be changed. Currently, we recommend using GBPUSD, with EURUSD as the second choice. Other currency pairs do not have real-time computing power support and are not recommended for use at this time. In the future, we will add currency pairs that support real-time calculations. you can currently use the default settings as they are. Live tra
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Experts
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Experts
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma
Burning London
Magma Software Solutions UG
Experts
Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
Ai GbPUsD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.17 (12)
Experts
Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Experts
P rezzo speciale di  $109  (prezzo regolare: $365) . Guida alla configurazione e all'uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   ABS Signal .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati . Progettato sia per trader nuovi che esperti, ABS EA è facile da configurare, comple
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD . Opera combinando otto strategie di trading indipendenti, ciascuna attivata da diverse condizioni di mercato e timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente le sue entrate e i filtri. La logica di base dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche di griglia (grid), martingala o mediazione (averaging) . Tutte le operazion
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
Il primo algoritmo di arbitraggio pubblico al mondo tra oro e Bitcoin! Offerte valide tutti i giorni! Segnale in tempo reale -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Broker consigliati nel tempo come:   IC Markets Coppie scambiate:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Simbolo per l'allegato:   XAUUSD H1 Assicuratevi di controllare che   le coppie di valute negoziate siano aggiunte   alla finestra   Market Watch   ! Tipo di conto: ECN/Raw Spread Impostazioni prefisso: Se il tuo broker ha una coppia di valut
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominanza Digitale su XAUUSD Segnale Live: Monitora le prestazioni in tempo reale qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: Ricevi l'expert Cryon X-9000 in regalo. Contattami per i dettagli. The Techno Deity è un sistema avanzato per l'oro che utilizza l'intuizione digitale per trovare squilibri di mercato e zone istituzionali, garantendo precisione e basso drawdown. Caratteristiche Liquidity Intelligence: Identifica flussi di ordini nascosti. Neural Trend Filter: Fi
Altri dall’autore
FOTSI Oscillator
Sidi Mohamed El Alaoui
Indicatori
Il FOTSI (Forex Overview True Strength Index) per MT4 Il FOTSI è un indicatore che si permette di svolgere l'analisi della forza relativa delle valute presenti nei principali cambi del Forex. Questo strumento si cerca di anticipare le correzioni delle coppie valutarie in seguito a forti trend, individuando eventuali segnali di entrata grazie a delle aree target di ipercomprato ed ipervenduto. Logica Teorica di costruzione: Calcolo del Momentum delle Singole Valute: Il FOTSI parte dal calcolo del
FOTSI Oscillator MT5
Sidi Mohamed El Alaoui
Indicatori
Il FOTSI è un indicatore che si permette di svolgere l'analisi della forza relativa delle valute presenti nei principali cambi del Forex. Questo strumento si cerca di anticipare le correzioni delle coppie valutarie in seguito a forti trend, individuando eventuali segnali di entrata grazie a delle aree target di ipercomprato ed ipervenduto. Logica Teorica di costruzione: Calcolo del Momentum delle Singole Valute: Il FOTSI parte dal calcolo del momentum per ogni coppia valutaria che include una va
Quant Reversion Grid Pro
Sidi Mohamed El Alaoui
Experts
QUANT REVERSION GRID PRO - ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC RECOVERY SYSTEM Smart Grid Reversion is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (Hedging Accounts) designed for traders who require a professional tool for mean-reversion trading. By combining statistical momentum analysis with a dynamic grid-based recovery system, this EA provides a robust framework for managing market cycles through intelligent position scaling. STRATEGY LOGIC The system follows a disciplined institutional approach: Mea
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione