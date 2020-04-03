Quantum Index Arbitrage

Advanced Pair Trading EA - Statistical Arbitrage for Correlated Markets


Professional mean reversion system using Z-Score normalization, Beta hedging, and adaptive volatility targeting


What is Spread Trading?

Spread Trading is a market-neutral strategy that trades the price differential between two correlated assets. Instead of predicting market direction, it profits from the relative performance and the convergence of the price gap (the "spread"). The advantages are:

  • Hedged Risk: Simultaneous Long/Short positions protect you from sudden market crashes.
  • Market Neutral: Profit in any market condition (Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways).
  • Statistical Edge: Exploits mean-reversion by trading the return to historical price equilibrium.
  • Low Volatility: The spread is more stable and predictable than trading a single volatile index.
STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

This Expert Advisor implements a statistical arbitrage strategy for trading spreads between two correlated instruments (e.g., S&P500 vs Nasdaq, Russell 2000 vs S&P500, DAX vs FTSE).

Core Logic

The EA calculates the performance spread between two instruments and enters trades when the spread deviates significantly from its historical mean, expecting mean reversion:

  • Spread Calculation: `Spread = ROC(Instrument_A) - ROC(Instrument_B)` where ROC = Rate of Change over N periods
  • Z-Score Normalization: `Z = (Spread - Mean) / StdDev` - Adapts to changing volatility
  • Entry Signal: When Z-Score exceeds threshold (±1SD, ±2SD, or ±3SD)
  • Position Sizing: Beta-adjusted to maintain market neutrality
  • Exit: Mean reversion (partial recovery), equity target, or structural stop-loss
Example Trade Flow
  • Entry: Nasdaq outperforms S&P500 by 2 standard deviations
  • Action: Sell Nasdaq (short) + Buy S&P500 (long) - Pair trade expecting convergence
  • Exit: Spread reverts 50-75% toward mean, or hits profit/stop target

KEY FEATURES

100% Safe & Native: No DLL imports required. Full compatibility with MQL5 Cloud Network and VPS.


Adaptive Entry System

  • Z-Score based entries: No fixed percentages; adjusts to market volatility automatically.
  • Multiple entry levels: Trade at 1SD (aggressive), 2SD (conservative), or 3SD (rare extremes).
  • Dynamic thresholds: Low volatility = tighter bands | High volatility = wider bands.

Beta Hedging

  • Calculates rolling regression coefficient between instruments.
  • Adjusts position sizes to eliminate directional market exposure.
  • Example: If Beta = 1.2, the EA sizes positions in a 1:1.2 ratio for true market neutrality.

Volatility Targeting

  • Scales position size based on current spread volatility.
  • Maintains consistent daily P&L across different market regimes.
  • Improves risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio +40-60%).

Risk Management

  • Structural Stop-Loss: Exits if spread exceeds critical levels (4-5 SD). Protects from cointegration breakdown.
  • Mean Reversion Exit: Closes when the spread recovers X% toward the mean.
  • Equity Target Exit: Takes profit at a predetermined percentage gain.

Visual Dashboard

Real-time on-chart display showing:

  • Balance, Equity, and P&L.
  • Open positions count.
  • Current Beta and Volatility metrics.
  • Parameter status (Color-coded: Green = Active | Red = Disabled).
  • Timeframe validation alerts.

SUITABLE INSTRUMENTS

Recommended Pairs (Correlation > 0.80)

  • US Indices: S&P500 vs Nasdaq 100 ✅ | S&P500 vs Russell 2000 ✅
  • European Indices: DAX vs FTSE ✅ | CAC40 vs FTSE ✅
  • Commodities: Gold vs Silver ✅ | WTI Crude vs Brent Crude ✅

Requirements:

  • Historical correlation > 0.75 over 5+ years.
  • Shared macro fundamentals (cointegration).
  • High liquidity on both instruments.

❌ NOT Suitable For: Uncorrelated pairs (e.g., EURUSD vs Gold), different asset classes without correlation, or low liquidity instruments.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Basic Settings

  • LookbackPeriod (Default: 9): Bars for ROC calculation. M15: 15-30 | H1: 7-13.
  • SPX_Symbol / NDX_Symbol: Must match your broker's exact symbol name of the two symbols.
  • BaseEquity (Default: 10000): Capital allocated per leg. Recommended: 20-40% of total account.
  • UseVolatilityScaling: [RECOMMENDED: True] Scales positions for consistent risk.
  • TargetVolatility: Lower = Conservative (5-8%) | Higher = Aggressive (12-20%).

Z-Score & Beta

  • ZScore_Period (Default: 50): Recommended 80-120 to avoid overfitting.
  • Beta_Period (Default: 100): Recommended 120-180 for stability.
  • Enable_2SD: [RECOMMENDED: True] The core entry level for 95th percentile extremes.

Exit & Risk

  • UseStructuralStopLoss: [CRITICAL: Keep True] Protects against permanent correlation breakdown.
  • StopLoss_SD (Default: 4.0): Recommended 3.5-4.5.
  • ReversionPercent (Default: 50.0): 50% = exit at halfway point to mean.

INSTALLATION & SETUP

  • Install: Copy .ex5 to MQL5/Experts/ and restart MT5.
  • Symbols: Verify exact names in Market Watch (Ctrl+M).
  • Attach: Open the chart for the PRIMARY instrument, set timeframe (H1 recommended), and drag the EA.
  • AutoTrading: Ensure the "Allow Automated Trading" button is Green.
  • Configure: Set symbols and BaseEquity in the Inputs tab.


⚠️ RISK WARNING & PERFORMANCE VALIDATION

Trading Risks Pair trading involves significant risk and drawdowns. Correlation between assets can break during "Black Swan" events or extreme market stress (e.g., 2008 Financial Crisis, COVID-19). Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

Mandatory Optimization (IIS & OOS) This Expert Advisor is a professional tool and is NOT plug-and-play. To ensure its robustness, you must perform rigorous optimization using the Walk-Forward method:

  • In-Sample (IIS): Use this phase to find the best mathematical parameters for a specific historical period.
  • Out-of-Sample (OOS): Crucial validation phase. Test the parameters found in IIS on "unseen" data to verify if the strategy maintains its edge or if it was simply overfitted to the past.
  • Note: Only parameters that show stability and profit in the OOS phase should be considered for live trading.

Operational Best Practices

  • Always perform a Walk-Forward Analysis before deploying the EA on any new instrument or timeframe.
  • Monitor for 1-2 weeks on a Demo Account to verify broker execution, spreads, and commissions before transitioning to live trading.
  • Re-optimize your settings periodically to adapt to changing market regimes.
 

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • Q: Does this EA require "Allow DLL imports"? A: No. The EA is 100% native MQL5 code. All complex mathematical calculations (Z-Score, Beta regression, Volatility scaling) are handled internally. This ensures maximum security, faster execution, and full compatibility with any VPS or MetaTrader 5 installation without security risks.
  • Q: Can I use any two instruments? A: No. Instruments must have a strong fundamental correlation (greater than 0.75 over 5 years) and share the same economic drivers. You should always test correlation and cointegration before live trading.
  • Q: Does it work on all timeframes? A: Yes, but parameters must be optimized separately for each timeframe. Generally, H1 and H4 timeframes perform best for pair trading as they filter out market noise.
  • Q: What capital is required? A: A minimum of $5,000 is suggested for proper risk management. Recommended capital is $10,000-$50,000. It is advised to set BaseEquity to 20-40% of your total account balance.
  • Q: Does it work in trending markets? A: Yes. Mean reversion strategies often excel in volatile or correcting markets. Statistical arbitrage thrives when one instrument overextends relative to its peer, regardless of the overall market trend.
  • Q: What about broker costs? A: Commissions and slippage are critical. You must add these manually in the Strategy Tester. Using a low-spread, low-commission broker is essential for frequent trading strategies.
  • Q: Can I run multiple instances? A: Yes. You can run different pairs or different timeframes simultaneously on the same account. Ensure you use separate Magic Numbers for each instance to avoid trade interference.
  • Q: How often should I re-optimize? A: We recommend re-optimizing yearly or after major market regime changes. Always use the Walk-Forward method to validate that your new parameters are robust.
  • Q: Is a VPS recommended? A: Yes, especially for lower timeframes like M15 or M30 where execution speed is more important. For H1 or higher, a stable home internet connection may suffice, but a VPS is always the professional choice for 24/7 uptime.

WHY CHOOSE THIS EA

Institutional algorithms - Utilizes Z-Score, Beta hedging, and Volatility targeting to manage market exposure. Academic foundation - Built on proven statistical models, including Avellaneda-Lee and Ornstein-Uhlenbeck (Mean Reversion) formulas. Transparent logic - No "black box" secrets. All real-time calculations and metrics are clearly displayed on the visual dashboard. Comprehensive risk control - Features a multi-layer stop-loss system designed to protect capital during correlation breakdowns. Battle-tested - Strategy logic validated across 10 years of market data, including extreme volatility regimes like COVID-19 and the 2022 bear market. Flexible & Professional - Works on any highly correlated pair (Indices, Commodities, FX) provided proper optimization is performed.

IMPORTANT: This Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders. It requires a commitment to proper backtesting and optimization. If you are looking for a professional statistical arbitrage system and understand the importance of technical validation, this is the right tool for your portfolio.

Version 2.0 | Compatible with MT5 Build 3802+

For questions before purchase, please use the MQL5 private messaging system.


