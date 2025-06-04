Phoenix Dual Engine

5


Brief Description Advanced dual-strategy Expert Advisor combining grid trading and position management techniques with comprehensive risk management across major currency pairs.

Trading Strategy Phoenix Dual Engine is an automated trading system that operates two independent trading engines simultaneously - one for Buy positions and one for Sell positions. This approach allows the EA to execute trades in both market directions while implementing risk control measures.

Core Strategy: The EA employs a grid trading methodology with position management capabilities. When the market moves against an initial position, the grid engine can open additional positions at predetermined intervals to adjust the average entry price. When the market moves favorably, the position management engine may add positions based on predefined criteria.

Key Features:

  • Dual Independent Engines: Separate Buy and Sell strategies operating simultaneously
  • Grid Trading System: Automatic position management with customizable grid spacing (20-100+ pips)
  • Position Scaling: Configurable position sizing during market moves
  • Multi-Layer Risk Management: Individual position protection plus global risk system
  • Dynamic Monitoring: Real-time margin monitoring and protection protocols
  • Inter-Engine Communication: Engines share data to adjust lot sizing based on opposite direction positions

Compatible Markets: Phoenix Dual Engine functions on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, etc.) and supports:

  • Primary Timeframes: H1, H4, D1
  • Tested Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD for standard operation
  • Special Considerations: Additional safety protocols for high-volatility symbols like Gold (XAUUSD)

Risk Management: The EA includes risk management features such as:

  • Configurable lot sizes with automatic margin validation
  • Maximum drawdown limits (default 20%)
  • Global position closure settings
  • Trailing stop functionality
  • Emergency shutdown protocols for extreme market conditions

User Interface: Phoenix Dual Engine includes a dashboard displaying real-time system metrics, allowing traders to monitor and control system parameters.

Important Notice: All trading involves risk. Past performance does not indicate future results. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee trading outcomes.


Recensioni 1
Angel Larroca
687
Angel Larroca 2025.09.15 12:14 
 

Impressive work by the developer, a very versatile and functional EA. I am very grateful to Jonathan for his great effort and for making it available to us for free.

Prodotti consigliati
EURUSD 3m hunter
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
5 (1)
Experts
EA that operates the EURUSD through order blocks and liquidity gaps in a 3-minute time frame. Backtested between 01/01/2020 and today (10/26/2023) where it can generate a net profit of $39,303.75 (basic Pepperstone account commissions) starting from a base account of $10,000. The maximum balance reduction is 24.14% and the maximum equity reduction is 28.51%, using a constant risk of 2.1% of the initial account balance and a maximum lot size of 1.6. There are several variables that the user can
FREE
EA Progress
Yuriy Kuzmin
Experts
After purchasing, you can request and receive any two of my products for free! После покупки вы можете запросить и получить два любых моих продукта бесплатно! An advisor for automatic trading based on Fibonacci levels with the ability to average orders. Experienced traders can create their own trading strategy, the ability to change the Fibonacci grid settings, change the distance between orders in the grid (averaging), it is possible to check other currency pairs for trading, and most importa
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   99 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   149 USD , and grad
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
Diamond X
Vitalii Buriagin
Experts
A powerful and professional expert who allows you to bring stable profits with minimal risk. IMPORTANT! The instructions (in the screenshot) show the settings for EURUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be optimized and added in the future! IMPORTANT! The frequency of opening deals can be from 1 in a few days to 5 in 1 day. It directly depends on the state of the market and the algorithm for searching for entry signals! IMPORTANT! We recommend using the expert settings that are given by u
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot di trading MT5 senza martingala e griglia, con chiusura giornaliera delle posizioni. Sviluppato da trader professionista con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. Ultima copia al prezzo attuale! Poi il prezzo salirà di 100 $. L'expert utilizza ordini pendenti, gestisce una sola posizione per strumento, applica sempre stop-loss e take-profit e chiude le posizioni ogni giorno. Funziona con i seguenti strumenti finanziari: Coppie di valute Criptovalute Metalli Indici Azion
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Experts
AutoFib EA è un consulente esperto all'avanguardia, progettato per sfruttare la potenza dei livelli di ritracciamento e di estensione di Fibonacci per il trading automatizzato. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, AutoFib EA potenzia la tua strategia di trading con precisione ed efficienza. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Regolare l'impostazione in base ai   risultati dei test. Domande? Non esitate a   chiedere. Caratteristiche principali: Trading automatizzato:   apri ordi
FREE
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters Overview XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. Key Features Smart Grid DCA System Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in u
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Sistema di Trading Automatizzato Avanzato per l’Oro Gold Catalyst EA MT5 è una soluzione di trading completamente automatizzata , ottimizzata specificamente per XAU/USD (Oro) . Combinando strategie di trend-following , conferme basate sull’azione del prezzo e una gestione dinamica del rischio , questo EA ha dimostrato una performance stabile e affidabile in oltre un anno di test in condizioni reali di mercato. 1. Panoramica della Strategia Gold Catalyst EA MT5 adotta un approccio sistematico che
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Experts
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
SMC Candlestick Trader 5
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Experts
75% Off until August 30, 2025. Asset: Gold TimeFrame: Any sample .set file for XAUUSD 1 Minute is in the comment section. You can view EA Live Performance on myfxbook . SMC Candlestick Trader for MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the any timeframe. It identifies 11 different candlestick patterns on higher timeframes (M15, M30 & H1) and executes only high-probability break of structure (BOS) or change of character (CHOCH) trades that are validated b
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Easy Smc EA
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Easy SMC EA – Smart Money Concept Trading Made Simple Easy SMC EA is a powerful automated trading tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Fair Value Gap (FVG) logic. Designed for traders who want to leverage institutional strategies with ease, this EA identifies high-probability setups using price imbalances, liquidity sweeps, and momentum-based confirmations. Key Features: Detects Fair Value Gaps automatically Filters trades based on liquidity zones and market structure Includes trend bia
FREE
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems,
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (314)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.87 (31)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 500   USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, con
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (9)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4 (23)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan e Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori det
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.8 (20)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Experts
Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con un’elevata precisione. Esattamente come piace a te. Ora
Remstone
Remstone
5 (6)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   ICMarkets The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una vasta es
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.88 (32)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (23)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.35 (65)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (22)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $390, successive 20 copie — $550. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare
GOLD Dahab
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4.4 (5)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (133)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Altri dall’autore
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Scanner Professionale di Pattern Panoramica Il CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 è un Expert Advisor multi-simbolo avanzato sviluppato da Helios Technologies che si specializza nel rilevare e negoziare pattern CRT (Consolidamento-Manipolazione-Distribuzione) con allineamento intelligente del trend. Questo EA combina concetti di trading istituzionale con gestione intelligente dei segnali per fornire opportunità di trading ad alta probabilità su più mercati. Cara
Gold Rush Helios
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
GoldRush Pro EA - Sistema Avanzato di Trading dell'Oro con Riconoscimento dei Pattern TRASFORMA IL TUO TRADING DELL'ORO CON L'AUTOMAZIONE INTELLIGENTE GoldRush Pro EA v7.0 è un sofisticato sistema di trading automatizzato progettato specificamente per il trading dell'oro (XAUUSD) su MetaTrader 5. Combinando il riconoscimento avanzato dei pattern con l'analisi intelligente del trend, questo EA offre automazione di trading di livello professionale con una gestione del rischio eccezionale. CARA
QuantumFlow Scalper
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
Quantum Flow Scalper - Professional Multi-Asset Trading System Transform your trading with the Quantum Flow Scalper, an advanced automated trading system designed for both forex pairs and precious metals including XAUUSD. This sophisticated EA employs dual-directional trading engines that work independently to capture opportunities in both rising and falling markets. The system features intelligent grid positioning with dynamic scaling capabilities, allowing it to adapt to various market conditi
FREE
FX Calcuclator
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
Professional Dashboard Calculator for MT5 Overview A comprehensive trading calculator designed for serious Forex traders who need instant risk and position analysis directly on their MT5 charts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time calculations of all critical trading metrics, helping you make informed decisions before entering any trade. Key Features Real-Time Position Analysis Instant calculation of risk amount in account currency Profit potential with precise pip calculations Risk/Reward ra
FREE
Apollo Signals
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
APOLLO SIGNALS EA - PROFESSIONAL COPY TRADING SYSTEM Automatically Broadcast Your Trading Signals to Telegram PRODUCT OVERVIEW Apollo Signals is an Expert Advisor that monitors your MetaTrader 5 trading activity and automatically broadcasts professional signal messages to your Telegram channel or group. Whether you trade manually or use other EAs, Apollo Signals captures every trade with precision timing and formats them into professional signals for your followers. LICENSING & ACTIVATION A
FREE
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
CRT Professional
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
CRT PRO EA - ADVANCED CANDLE RANGE THEORY TRADING SYSTEM Institutional Smart Money Trading with AMD Framework PRODUCT OVERVIEW CRT Pro EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that implements the powerful Candle Range Theory (CRT) trading methodology combined with the AMD Framework (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution). This advanced trading system is designed for serious traders who want to capitalize on institutional market movements and smart money concepts through automated or manual trad
Filtro:
Angel Larroca
687
Angel Larroca 2025.09.15 12:14 
 

Impressive work by the developer, a very versatile and functional EA. I am very grateful to Jonathan for his great effort and for making it available to us for free.

Rispondi alla recensione