Quantum Index Arbitrage

Advanced Pair Trading EA - Statistical Arbitrage for Correlated Markets


Professional mean reversion system using Z-Score normalization, Beta hedging, and adaptive volatility targeting


What is Spread Trading?

Spread Trading is a market-neutral strategy that trades the price differential between two correlated assets. Instead of predicting market direction, it profits from the relative performance and the convergence of the price gap (the "spread"). The advantages are:

  • Hedged Risk: Simultaneous Long/Short positions protect you from sudden market crashes.
  • Market Neutral: Profit in any market condition (Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways).
  • Statistical Edge: Exploits mean-reversion by trading the return to historical price equilibrium.
  • Low Volatility: The spread is more stable and predictable than trading a single volatile index.
STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

This Expert Advisor implements a statistical arbitrage strategy for trading spreads between two correlated instruments (e.g., S&P500 vs Nasdaq, Russell 2000 vs S&P500, DAX vs FTSE).

Core Logic

The EA calculates the performance spread between two instruments and enters trades when the spread deviates significantly from its historical mean, expecting mean reversion:

  • Spread Calculation: `Spread = ROC(Instrument_A) - ROC(Instrument_B)` where ROC = Rate of Change over N periods
  • Z-Score Normalization: `Z = (Spread - Mean) / StdDev` - Adapts to changing volatility
  • Entry Signal: When Z-Score exceeds threshold (±1SD, ±2SD, or ±3SD)
  • Position Sizing: Beta-adjusted to maintain market neutrality
  • Exit: Mean reversion (partial recovery), equity target, or structural stop-loss
Example Trade Flow
  • Entry: Nasdaq outperforms S&P500 by 2 standard deviations
  • Action: Sell Nasdaq (short) + Buy S&P500 (long) - Pair trade expecting convergence
  • Exit: Spread reverts 50-75% toward mean, or hits profit/stop target

KEY FEATURES

100% Safe & Native: No DLL imports required. Full compatibility with MQL5 Cloud Network and VPS.


Adaptive Entry System

  • Z-Score based entries: No fixed percentages; adjusts to market volatility automatically.
  • Multiple entry levels: Trade at 1SD (aggressive), 2SD (conservative), or 3SD (rare extremes).
  • Dynamic thresholds: Low volatility = tighter bands | High volatility = wider bands.

Beta Hedging

  • Calculates rolling regression coefficient between instruments.
  • Adjusts position sizes to eliminate directional market exposure.
  • Example: If Beta = 1.2, the EA sizes positions in a 1:1.2 ratio for true market neutrality.

Volatility Targeting

  • Scales position size based on current spread volatility.
  • Maintains consistent daily P&L across different market regimes.
  • Improves risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio +40-60%).

Risk Management

  • Structural Stop-Loss: Exits if spread exceeds critical levels (4-5 SD). Protects from cointegration breakdown.
  • Mean Reversion Exit: Closes when the spread recovers X% toward the mean.
  • Equity Target Exit: Takes profit at a predetermined percentage gain.

Visual Dashboard

Real-time on-chart display showing:

  • Balance, Equity, and P&L.
  • Open positions count.
  • Current Beta and Volatility metrics.
  • Parameter status (Color-coded: Green = Active | Red = Disabled).
  • Timeframe validation alerts.

SUITABLE INSTRUMENTS

Recommended Pairs (Correlation > 0.80)

  • US Indices: S&P500 vs Nasdaq 100 ✅ | S&P500 vs Russell 2000 ✅
  • European Indices: DAX vs FTSE ✅ | CAC40 vs FTSE ✅
  • Commodities: Gold vs Silver ✅ | WTI Crude vs Brent Crude ✅

Requirements:

  • Historical correlation > 0.75 over 5+ years.
  • Shared macro fundamentals (cointegration).
  • High liquidity on both instruments.

❌ NOT Suitable For: Uncorrelated pairs (e.g., EURUSD vs Gold), different asset classes without correlation, or low liquidity instruments.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Basic Settings

  • LookbackPeriod (Default: 9): Bars for ROC calculation. M15: 15-30 | H1: 7-13.
  • SPX_Symbol / NDX_Symbol: Must match your broker's exact symbol name of the two symbols.
  • BaseEquity (Default: 10000): Capital allocated per leg. Recommended: 20-40% of total account.
  • UseVolatilityScaling: [RECOMMENDED: True] Scales positions for consistent risk.
  • TargetVolatility: Lower = Conservative (5-8%) | Higher = Aggressive (12-20%).

Z-Score & Beta

  • ZScore_Period (Default: 50): Recommended 80-120 to avoid overfitting.
  • Beta_Period (Default: 100): Recommended 120-180 for stability.
  • Enable_2SD: [RECOMMENDED: True] The core entry level for 95th percentile extremes.

Exit & Risk

  • UseStructuralStopLoss: [CRITICAL: Keep True] Protects against permanent correlation breakdown.
  • StopLoss_SD (Default: 4.0): Recommended 3.5-4.5.
  • ReversionPercent (Default: 50.0): 50% = exit at halfway point to mean.

INSTALLATION & SETUP

  • Install: Copy .ex5 to MQL5/Experts/ and restart MT5.
  • Symbols: Verify exact names in Market Watch (Ctrl+M).
  • Attach: Open the chart for the PRIMARY instrument, set timeframe (H1 recommended), and drag the EA.
  • AutoTrading: Ensure the "Allow Automated Trading" button is Green.
  • Configure: Set symbols and BaseEquity in the Inputs tab.


⚠️ RISK WARNING & PERFORMANCE VALIDATION

Trading Risks Pair trading involves significant risk and drawdowns. Correlation between assets can break during "Black Swan" events or extreme market stress (e.g., 2008 Financial Crisis, COVID-19). Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

Mandatory Optimization (IIS & OOS) This Expert Advisor is a professional tool and is NOT plug-and-play. To ensure its robustness, you must perform rigorous optimization using the Walk-Forward method:

  • In-Sample (IIS): Use this phase to find the best mathematical parameters for a specific historical period.
  • Out-of-Sample (OOS): Crucial validation phase. Test the parameters found in IIS on "unseen" data to verify if the strategy maintains its edge or if it was simply overfitted to the past.
  • Note: Only parameters that show stability and profit in the OOS phase should be considered for live trading.

Operational Best Practices

  • Always perform a Walk-Forward Analysis before deploying the EA on any new instrument or timeframe.
  • Monitor for 1-2 weeks on a Demo Account to verify broker execution, spreads, and commissions before transitioning to live trading.
  • Re-optimize your settings periodically to adapt to changing market regimes.
 

Ottima osservazione. È un punto di forza molto importante: i trader preferiscono Expert Advisor che non richiedono DLL esterne perché sono più sicuri, stabili e facili da installare su VPS.

Ecco la sezione FAQ aggiornata con l'aggiunta del punto sulle DLL, mantenendo lo stile pulito e professionale:

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • Q: Does this EA require "Allow DLL imports"? A: No. The EA is 100% native MQL5 code. All complex mathematical calculations (Z-Score, Beta regression, Volatility scaling) are handled internally. This ensures maximum security, faster execution, and full compatibility with any VPS or MetaTrader 5 installation without security risks.
  • Q: Can I use any two instruments? A: No. Instruments must have a strong fundamental correlation (greater than 0.75 over 5 years) and share the same economic drivers. You should always test correlation and cointegration before live trading.
  • Q: Does it work on all timeframes? A: Yes, but parameters must be optimized separately for each timeframe. Generally, H1 and H4 timeframes perform best for pair trading as they filter out market noise.
  • Q: What capital is required? A: A minimum of $5,000 is suggested for proper risk management. Recommended capital is $10,000-$50,000. It is advised to set BaseEquity to 20-40% of your total account balance.
  • Q: Does it work in trending markets? A: Yes. Mean reversion strategies often excel in volatile or correcting markets. Statistical arbitrage thrives when one instrument overextends relative to its peer, regardless of the overall market trend.
  • Q: What about broker costs? A: Commissions and slippage are critical. You must add these manually in the Strategy Tester. Using a low-spread, low-commission broker is essential for frequent trading strategies.
  • Q: Can I run multiple instances? A: Yes. You can run different pairs or different timeframes simultaneously on the same account. Ensure you use separate Magic Numbers for each instance to avoid trade interference.
  • Q: How often should I re-optimize? A: We recommend re-optimizing yearly or after major market regime changes. Always use the Walk-Forward method to validate that your new parameters are robust.
  • Q: Is a VPS recommended? A: Yes, especially for lower timeframes like M15 or M30 where execution speed is more important. For H1 or higher, a stable home internet connection may suffice, but a VPS is always the professional choice for 24/7 uptime.

WHY CHOOSE THIS EA

Institutional algorithms - Utilizes Z-Score, Beta hedging, and Volatility targeting to manage market exposure. Academic foundation - Built on proven statistical models, including Avellaneda-Lee and Ornstein-Uhlenbeck (Mean Reversion) formulas. Transparent logic - No "black box" secrets. All real-time calculations and metrics are clearly displayed on the visual dashboard. Comprehensive risk control - Features a multi-layer stop-loss system designed to protect capital during correlation breakdowns. Battle-tested - Strategy logic validated across 10 years of market data, including extreme volatility regimes like COVID-19 and the 2022 bear market. Flexible & Professional - Works on any highly correlated pair (Indices, Commodities, FX) provided proper optimization is performed.

IMPORTANT: This Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders. It requires a commitment to proper backtesting and optimization. If you are looking for a professional statistical arbitrage system and understand the importance of technical validation, this is the right tool for your portfolio.

Version 2.0 | Compatible with MT5 Build 3802+

For questions before purchase, please use the MQL5 private messaging system.


Produtos recomendados
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
ETH Tai Chi EA
Fu Kai Yu
Experts
ETH TaiChi EA (以太坊太极专家顾问) The Balance of Trend and Reversal, Finding Serenity Within Ethereum's Volatility. 趋势与反转的平衡艺术，捕捉以太坊波动中的宁静致远。 Core Overview / 核心概述 ETH TaiChi EA is a smart algorithmic trading system specifically designed for ETHUSD, masterfully blending Eastern philosophical wisdom with Western quantitative technology. This EA employs a unique dual-engine strategy of "Trend Following + Reversal Capture," excelling in both trending and ranging markets. It achieves stable returns on the M
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
Experts
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Experts
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
One Bar Breakout System
Stefan Warratz
Experts
El One Bar Breaout EA System es una estrategia de ruptura que tiene un gran potencial debido a los altos márgenes de beneficio. Está diseñado de tal manera que intenta seguir la tendencia más fuerte del día y maximiza las ganancias a través de métodos de seguimiento innovadores. Esto puede generarle muchas ganancias en poco tiempo, incluso con una tasa de ganancia baja. Una vez configurado correctamente, puede funcionar de forma rentable durante meses. Esto funciona mejor para mercados grandes
Lucky Euro MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
Combo Signal on MQL5: click here All our signals are now available here:  click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable brokers. Lucky Euro EA intraday classic strategy based on the analysis of price support and resistance leve
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
SSscalp
Mary Wambui Waweru
Experts
Hello, SSscalp is a fairly aggressive scalping bot. Applicable currency pairs in this case include GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD. You are welcome to optimize the strategy to your liking, but the default settings are still okay. The attached historical modelling is based on EVERY TICK model though if you have good quality custom symbols feel free to use them for back testing. 
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
No mundo do trading, onde cada tick pode ser o início de uma nova história, é crucial ter um aliado confiável. O TrendVarianceSpectrum não é apenas um robô de trading; é o seu guia em mercados voláteis. Construído com anos de experiência e treinado com mais de 25 anos de dados, ele combina a elegância da matemática com o poder da tecnologia moderna. Vantagens principais do TrendVarianceSpectrum: Drawdown mínimo : O TrendVarianceSpectrum opera com um drawdown significativamente baixo, tornando-o
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Experts
Este EA trabalha com uma das melhores estratégias de saída de posição, o grid. Mas não é um grid comum. Nesse EA essa estratégia está otimizada ao extremo para dar a você a melhor performance, com várias opções de configurações para trabalhar de forma mais segura e lucrativa. Além disso, ele gerencia em um único gráfico vários ativos ao mesmo tempo, fazendo-os se complementarem para fazer um gerenciamento único. Exelente Robô para Mini Indice e Mini Dolar! No minindice você pode ativar o trai
PipSniper EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
PipSniper EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on Price Action and Trend following.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended pairs:  volatility 75 (v5), BTCUSD, EURUSD Re
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA O The Catalyst EA é um robô de negociação sofisticado, projetado para a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ele foi desenvolvido especificamente para negociar o par de moedas   AUDUSD no timeframe H1 . O EA emprega uma estratégia de múltiplos indicadores que busca identificar e capitalizar potenciais reversões e correções do mercado. Um foco principal do seu design é o gerenciamento de risco robusto, com cálculo de lote dinâmico e múltiplas camadas de proteção para gerenciar seu capital de
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
InstantX
Cristian D'ambrosio
Experts
PROMOTION: GIVEN THE GOODNESS OF THE STRATEGY, I AM OFFERING A 1 MONTH RENTAL PROMOTION AT 39! InstantX is a revolutionary trading bot designed for the EUR/USD market on the M5 timeframe, capable of operating autonomously thanks to sophisticated technical analysis algorithms. The bot continuously monitors the charts, identifying and drawing the key support and resistance levels in real time. These levels represent strategic zones where the price tends to reverse or consolidate. Once these level
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro
Samaneh Safar
Experts
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro – Expert Advisor para MT5 Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro é um sistema de trading totalmente automatizado para MT5, desenvolvido para traders que buscam uma solução profissional, estável e altamente personalizável. O EA utiliza um canal adaptativo baseado na volatilidade do mercado para identificar oportunidades de alta qualidade e executá-las com mecanismos rigorosos de controle de risco. Ele foi projetado para oferecer consistência, robustez e desempenho suave no long
TrendyFollow FX
Chen Jia Qi
4.15 (13)
Experts
We have added real-time computing power support for EURUSD, and now its live performance is better. The EA will automatically adjust the parameters and cannot be changed. Currently, we recommend using GBPUSD, with EURUSD as the second choice. Other currency pairs do not have real-time computing power support and are not recommended for use at this time. In the future, we will add currency pairs that support real-time calculations. you can currently use the default settings as they are. Live tra
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Experts
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Experts
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiênc
Burning London
Magma Software Solutions UG
Experts
Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
Ai GbPUsD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.17 (12)
Experts
Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.6 (5)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
Mais do autor
FOTSI Oscillator
Sidi Mohamed El Alaoui
Indicadores
FOTSI is an indicator that analyzes the relative strength of currencies in major Forex pairs. It aims to anticipate corrections in currency pairs following strong trends by identifying potential entry signals through overbought and oversold target areas. Theoretical Logic of Construction: Calculation of Individual Currency Momentum: FOTSI starts by calculating the momentum for each currency pair that includes a specific currency, then aggregates by the currency of interest (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF,
FOTSI Oscillator MT5
Sidi Mohamed El Alaoui
Indicadores
FOTSI is an indicator that analyzes the relative strength of currencies in major Forex pairs. It aims to anticipate corrections in currency pairs following strong trends by identifying potential entry signals through overbought and oversold target areas. Theoretical Logic of Construction: Calculation of Individual Currency Momentum: FOTSI starts by calculating the momentum for each currency pair that includes a specific currency, then aggregates by the currency of interest (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF,
Quant Reversion Grid Pro
Sidi Mohamed El Alaoui
Experts
QUANT REVERSION GRID PRO - ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC RECOVERY SYSTEM Smart Grid Reversion is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (Hedging Accounts) designed for traders who require a professional tool for mean-reversion trading. By combining statistical momentum analysis with a dynamic grid-based recovery system, this EA provides a robust framework for managing market cycles through intelligent position scaling. STRATEGY LOGIC The system follows a disciplined institutional approach: Mea
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário