Triple Threat Signal EA

🚀 Unleash Your Gold Trading Potential with the Triple Threat Signal EA!

Are you ready to elevate your trading game and tackle the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD) with confidence? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal EA, an advanced, ready-to-use trading robot designed to capture high-probability moves using a robust, multi-indicator strategy. This isn't just another EA; it's a meticulously crafted system focused purely on capitalizing on true market momentum, without relying on risky Martingale or Grid strategies.

Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal EA:

  • Triple Confirmation Power: The EA lives up to its name by requiring alignment across three powerful indicators—multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for trend, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for momentum, and Stochastic Oscillator for overbought/oversold confirmation. This strict, multi-layered signal filtering means you enter the market only when the probability of success is highest.

  • Intelligent Money Management: Your risk is automatically managed through a dynamic lot sizing system. The EA calculates the optimal lot size based on your Risk Percentage setting and the strength of the Triple Threat signal, ensuring you never risk more than you're comfortable with and maximizing your potential return on high-confidence trades.

  • Adaptive Volatility Control: It actively monitors market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR). Trades are only considered when volatility exceeds a certain Threshold, ensuring you avoid choppy, low-movement periods and focus on high-opportunity market conditions.

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively! Once a position moves significantly into profit (activated by the ATR Profit Multiplier), the EA automatically applies an ATR-based Trailing Stop. This dynamic stop loss locks in gains as the price moves in your favor, letting winners run while minimizing the chance of turning a profit into a loss.

  • Daily Drawdown Protection: Trading discipline is automated. The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature ensures that your account is protected from excessive drawdowns by automatically closing all positions and halting trading for the day if your equity drops below a pre-set threshold.

  • Time and Trend Filtering: Trade only during your preferred hours with the Start Hour and End Hour settings. Plus, the powerful EMA Trend Filter uses a higher timeframe EMA (like D1) to ensure all trades are placed in alignment with the overarching market direction, preventing counter-trend trades.

🔥 Optimized and Ready for Action on Gold (XAUUSD)

This Expert Advisor has been specifically optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. It is ready to use—simply attach it to your chart!

For the Exness broker, the default settings are ready-to-go.

Don't have an Exness account? Open one today and start trading with confidence!

👉 Sign up now: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers, you may need to perform a quick optimization run on the Risk Percentage input parameter, testing the range from 1 to 10 with a step of 1 to find the best fit for your broker's conditions.

⚙️ Full List of Customizable Parameters

Customize the EA to match your exact risk profile and trading style:

  • RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (Set to 0 to use fixed lots).

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size if Risk Percentage is disabled.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the daily trading window in server time.

  • ATRPeriod: Period for the ATR volatility check.

  • ATRThreshold: Minimum ATR value required to consider a trade.

  • MagicNumber: Unique ID for the EA to manage its own trades.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Period and Timeframe for the main trend filter.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: Maximum daily drawdown before trading is disabled.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period: ATR period for the trailing stop calculation.

  • ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Multiplier to determine the trailing stop distance from the current price.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Multiplier to determine the profit level needed to activate the trailing stop.

  • DayRange: Number of daily bars used to calculate the dynamic Take Profit.

  • FastEMA / MediumEMA / SlowEMA: Periods for the Triple Threat EMA alignment signal.

  • MACDFast / MACDSlow / MACDSignal: Parameters for the Triple Threat MACD signal.

  • StochK / StochD / StochSlowing: Parameters for the Triple Threat Stochastic signal.

  • UseEMAFilter: Enable or disable the high-timeframe EMA trend filter.

  • EMAPeriodFilter: Period for the optional EMA Filter.

📥 Download the Triple Threat Signal EA Now and Start Trading Smarter!


Prodotti consigliati
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
Fisherman MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127890 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127891 Fisherman è un Expert Advisor (EA) avanzato basato su griglia progettato per catturare sistematicamente i movimenti dei prezzi. Proprio come un pescatore che lancia una rete per catturare pesci, questo EA distribuisce una griglia strutturata di ordini in sospeso per massimizzare le opportunità di mercato. L'EA funziona in due modalità flessibili: 1. Modalità automatica: l'EA
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
Experts
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - Il Salva-Conto Definitivo per Prop Firm Sei stanco di fallire le tue sfide Prop Firm (FTMO, MFF, ecc.) a causa di un singolo trade emotivo o di una momentanea mancanza nella gestione del rischio? RiskGuardian Pro è il tuo Sistema di Disciplina Obbligatoria progettato per aiutarti a superare le valutazioni e proteggere il tuo conto finanziato. Principali Problemi Risolti: * Blocco Duro Anti-Tilt (Anti-Tilt Hard Lock): Chiude immediatamente tutti i trade e b
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Time Scalper
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Time Scalper is a multi-currency Expert Advisor, which works on many symbols and M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor does not use high-risk trading strategies like Martingale. EA works with Stoploss, Breakout, Pull back,Takeprofit, Next Trailing Stop with Neural Network Technology and Calculated through the last price every one minute not every tick. This made the decision that you do not have to worry about backtest results. For Customers Please write the author in private message to know which p
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
FoxFx
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
Fox è un sistema di trading a griglia di ritracciamento basato sul ritorno dei prezzi alla media utilizzando indicatori RSI, Bande di Bollinger, doppio stocastico da diversi intervalli di tempo!!! Con chiusura basata sul profitto totale con chiusura parziale e copertura delle posizioni.   Coppie di valute: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Tempi: M15 L'advisor è installato su un solo grafico per scambiare tutti i simboli Se il broker utilizza un suffisso (ad esempio NZDCAD.с), è necessario inse
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.56 (9)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (13)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.82 (17)
Experts
CyNera: Il Tuo Trading, La Nostra Tecnologia Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione Prezzo: Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute Copie disponibili: 4 Il trading dell'oro, uno degli strumenti più volatili sul mercato, richiede precisione, analisi approfondita e una solida gestione del rischio. Il CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfettamente questi elementi in un sofisticato sistema progettato per il trading
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification across pairs. My focus has been on creating an advisor that would use the best indicators combined, albeit with different parameter settings. The s
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT5:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT4 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Regola       il tuo trading con precisione e discipli
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend Predictor EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.43 (14)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - un Expert Advisor che opera utilizzando i segnali degli indicatori di tendenza AW Trend Predictor. Utilizza strategie di indicatori TakeProfit e StopLoss. Può utilizzare il filtro multi-timeframe. Ha uno StopLoss o uno StopLoss fisso calcolato dall'indicatore. Il lavoro basato sul tempo e la media sono funzionalmente possibili. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   Benefici: Utilizza uno StopLoss fisso o uno StopLoss dinamico calcolato dall'indi
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
5 (3)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping su M1   (DAX, XAU, etc) Ispirato alla disciplina e alla precisione dell’epoca romana, ThraeX è un Expert Advisor (EA) specializzato per MetaTrader 4 , progettato appositamente per il trading ad alta frequenza sul grafico a 1 minuto (M1) . È concepito per gestire le rapide fluttuazioni del mercato, mirando a individuare e reagire ai movimenti di prezzo a breve termine con grande velocità e adattabilità. Caratteristiche principali: ️ Logica di scalping per M1 – Progettato per p
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.93 (30)
Experts
AGGIORNAMENTO — DICEMBRE 2025 Alla fine di novembre 2024, l’Expert Advisor Aurum è stato ufficialmente messo in vendita. Da allora ha operato in condizioni reali di mercato — senza filtro news, senza protezioni aggiuntive e senza limitazioni complesse — mantenendo una stabilità costante. Un anno completo di trading reale ha dimostrato chiaramente l’affidabilità del sistema di trading. E solo dopo questa esperienza, basandoci su dati reali e statistiche concrete, abbiamo rilasciato un grande ag
Squid Grid AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Experts
Opera in modo più intelligente e sicuro con un EA grid multi-asset diversificato nel rischio alimentato da una gestione del rischio basata su IA . SQUID GRID AI è un sistema sofisticato basato su grid che sfrutta le opportunità di ritorno alla media su 6 strumenti non correlati. Ottimizza la ponderazione del portafoglio per massimizzare i profitti mentre gestisce attivamente il rischio attraverso il monitoraggio del mercato alimentato da IA e protocolli di protezione multistrato. [ Segnale Live
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo è un robot di trading completamente automatizzato, progettato per un trading stabile e sicuro sul mercato forex. Il consulente è progettato con particolare attenzione al rigoroso controllo del rischio e all'assenza di strategie pericolose come la martingala, le griglie o la media. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Come funziona Pingo analizza i modelli di prezzo e le dinamiche di mercato a breve termine utilizzando filtri di volatilità intelligenti. Il rob
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $199 Next price   ---> $249    Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced positi
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.74 (91)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Experts
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Altri dall’autore
Smart Trend Tracer
Andri Maulana
3.75 (4)
Indicatori
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Smart Trend Tracer Tired of getting lost in market noise? Ready to find the clearest trends with pinpoint accuracy? Introducing Smart Trend Tracer , the ultimate tool designed to cut through the clutter and reveal the most profitable market swings. This isn't just another indicator; it's your personal guide to spotting trends as they form, giving you the confidence to make smarter trading decisions. Smart Trend Tracer identifies significant highs and lows on your
FREE
Ultimate Trend Sniper
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Ultimate Trend Sniper Are you tired of missing out on major market moves? Want to spot trends with laser-like precision? The Ultimate Trend Sniper is a powerful, yet easy-to-use indicator designed to help you do just that. It's not just another moving average—it's a smart tool that gives you a clear edge in the market. Main Features & Benefits: Precision Entry & Exit Signals: The indicator uses two advanced T3 moving averages to generate highly accurate bu
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Keltner Signals Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Keltner Signals Pro: Trade Smarter, Earn More! Keltner Signals Pro Now available in EA format. Download Now. Boost your trading accuracy and eliminate false signals with Keltner Signals Pro – the advanced yet intuitive indicator designed for serious traders seeking consistent profits! Tired of misleading trading signals? Keltner Signals Pro masterfully combines the power of Keltner Channels for identifying crucial price breakouts with an unbeatable EMA200 Trend Filter . The result? More accurate
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Candle Sync Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock Smarter Trades with Candle Sync Pro! Are you tired of conflicting signals across different timeframes? Do you wish you had a clearer view of the market's true direction? "Candle Sync Pro" is your essential tool for making more confident and informed trading decisions! This powerful indicator cuts through the noise, allowing you to see the bigger picture by visualizing higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. No more switching back and forth, no more guesswork – just pure,
FREE
Trend Sensing Pro
Andri Maulana
5 (1)
Indicatori
Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction. Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro See the True Trend : Trend-Sensing Pro cuts through market noise, making it easy to ident
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Trend Reversal Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Trend Reversal Master Unlock Your Trading Potential with Precision Are you tired of missing key market reversals? Do you struggle to find high-probability entry points? "Trend Reversal Master" is the smart MQL4 indicator designed to help you spot potential trend shifts with confidence and clarity. This powerful tool combines the best of two worlds: the dynamic Parabolic SAR (PSAR) and the robust 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). By filtering PSAR signals through the long-term trend de
FREE
Trend Hunter Ultimate
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities. Key Features & Benefits Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs
FREE
Smart Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Advantages & Features Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to conf
FREE
Precision Signals
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Stochastic with Trend Filter: Precision Signals This is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want more reliable signals from the classic Stochastic oscillator. How It Works: This indicator improves on the standard Stochastic by adding a powerful trend filter. It uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to determine the overall direction of the market. The indicator will only generate a "buy" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bullish and the price is above the
FREE
Signal Compass Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Find Your Trading Direction with Signal Compass Pro ! Tired of guessing your next move? Signal Compass Pro is your answer. This indicator isn't just a tool; it's your personal compass in the financial markets. By combining three powerful momentum indicators— CCI , WPR , and Force Index —we provide confirmed trading signals that are cleaner, more reliable, and less prone to "noise." Key Features & Advantages Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork. This indicator merges the power of three momentum i
FREE
Ultimate Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Ultimate Signal Generator: Your Edge in the Market Are you tired of guessing your next move in the market? The Ultimate Signal Generator is here to change that. This powerful MQL4 indicator is designed to give you a clear trading advantage by providing reliable buy and sell signals. It's a smart, effective tool that helps you make confident decisions, so you can focus on your strategy, not on uncertainty. Key Advantages and Features Pinpoint Accuracy: Our indicator uses a unique blend of Bollin
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements. Key Features Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual a
Catch the Turn
Andri Maulana
1 (1)
Indicatori
Catch The Turn: The 5-Factor Confluence Trading System Tired of conflicting indicators and missed entries? is your complete decision engine, designed to cut through market noise and deliver high-confidence entry signals exactly when a major market move begins. The Power of 5-in-1 Confluence Stop trading on doubt. Our proprietary engine eliminates false signals by generating a trade signal only when five independent, proven indicators are in full, unequivocal agreement. This rigorous confirma
FREE
Visual Trend Ribbon
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Transform Your Trading with the Visual Trend Ribbon Tired of missing the big moves? Do you struggle to identify the market's true direction? The Visual Trend Ribbon is your solution. This powerful indicator cuts through the market noise, giving you a clear, visual understanding of the trend so you can trade with confidence. Instead of a single, lagging line, the Visual Trend Ribbon uses a dynamic band of multiple moving averages to show you the market's true momentum. When the ribbon expands, t
FREE
Master Trend Analyzer
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The   Master Trend Analyzer   is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions. Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Apex Trend Detector
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Apex Trend Detector! Are you tired of missing out on profitable trades? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points in the volatile forex market? It's time to upgrade your trading arsenal with the Apex Trend Detector – the intelligent MT4 indicator designed to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities! The Apex Trend Detector isn't just another indicator; it's a sophisticated signal system that expertly fuses t
FREE
Momentum Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock your trading potential with Momentum Master , the smart indicator designed to help you navigate the markets with confidence. This powerful tool provides clear, actionable signals by combining the strengths of multiple proven indicators. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to precision trading. Momentum Master is more than just a signal provider; it's your personal market analyst. It uses a unique combination of Moving Averages (EMA 34 & 55) to identify the trend, MACD for trade confirmatio
FREE
Precision Entry Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Precision Entry Master: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of second-guessing your trades? The Precision Entry Master indicator is designed to help you find high-quality entry points with confidence. It combines two powerful market analyses to give you a clear signal, filtering out noise and false signals so you can focus on the best opportunities. Our unique system works by finding the perfect moment when market momentum is changing and the overall trend is in your favor. When these two condit
FREE
Stochastic Market Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Master Your Market Entries and Exits! Are you tired of confusing, noisy indicators that give you false signals? The Stochastic Market Master is designed to cut through the noise and deliver crystal-clear trading opportunities directly to you. This powerful tool uses a unique double-smoothing process to provide more accurate buy and sell signals, helping you spot trend reversals with confidence and precision. With this indicator, you can stop staring at your screen all day. Our built-in alert and
FREE
Wave Rider
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The Wave Rider Indicator: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of trying to guess market movements? The Wave Rider indicator is your solution. It's an intelligent tool designed to help you spot profitable trends with ease and confidence. What makes it so powerful? See Trends Clearly : Wave Rider simplifies complex market data, so you can easily identify the direction of the trend and make smarter decisions. Get Timely Signals : It gives you clear buy and sell signals, helping you pinpoint the be
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
WilliamsTrend Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Elevate Your Trading with WilliamsTrend Pro Ready to take your trading to the next level? WilliamsTrend Pro is the ultimate tool designed to help you spot high-probability trade setups with precision and confidence. By combining the power of the Williams %R oscillator with a 200-period EMA trend filter , this indicator helps you trade smarter, not harder. Stop second-guessing your entries and exits. WilliamsTrend Pro filters out the noise, ensuring you only get signals that are aligned with the
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA
Andri Maulana
Utilità
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls. Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function. Key Features Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extensi
FREE
Multi Time frame Support Resistance
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4. Professional Tool for Technical Traders. Key Advantages Multi-Timeframe Analysis   - View critical levels from different timeframes simultaneously Real-Time Alerts   - Instant notifications when key levels change Customizable Display   - Adjust colors, line styles, and timeframes to match your strategy User-Friendly   - Easy setup with clear visual labels for all levels Core Features   Multi-Chart Integration : Track S/R from up to 4 t
Last High and Low
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Last High and Low Indicator Features Dynamic High/Low Lines : Automatically plots horizontal lines showing the highest high and lowest low over a selected number of past bars. Customizable Lookback Period : Adjust how many bars the indicator analyzes to find highs/lows. Visual Customization : Choose line colors (red for high, blue for low). Adjust line style (dashed, solid, etc.) and thickness. Price Labels : Displays the exact price and bar count for clarity (e.g., "High (10 bars): 1.1200").
Scalp Master Pro
Andri Maulana
Utilità
Scalp Master Pro.  Scalp Master Pro   is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution. Advantages of Scalp Master Pro: Risk Management : Inco
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione