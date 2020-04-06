Unleash Your Gold Trading Potential with the Triple Threat Signal EA!

Are you ready to elevate your trading game and tackle the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD) with confidence? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal EA, an advanced, ready-to-use trading robot designed to capture high-probability moves using a robust, multi-indicator strategy. This isn't just another EA; it's a meticulously crafted system focused purely on capitalizing on true market momentum, without relying on risky Martingale or Grid strategies.

Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal EA:

Triple Confirmation Power: The EA lives up to its name by requiring alignment across three powerful indicators—multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for trend, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for momentum, and Stochastic Oscillator for overbought/oversold confirmation. This strict, multi-layered signal filtering means you enter the market only when the probability of success is highest.

Intelligent Money Management: Your risk is automatically managed through a dynamic lot sizing system. The EA calculates the optimal lot size based on your Risk Percentage setting and the strength of the Triple Threat signal, ensuring you never risk more than you're comfortable with and maximizing your potential return on high-confidence trades.

Adaptive Volatility Control: It actively monitors market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) . Trades are only considered when volatility exceeds a certain Threshold , ensuring you avoid choppy, low-movement periods and focus on high-opportunity market conditions.

Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively! Once a position moves significantly into profit (activated by the ATR Profit Multiplier ), the EA automatically applies an ATR-based Trailing Stop. This dynamic stop loss locks in gains as the price moves in your favor, letting winners run while minimizing the chance of turning a profit into a loss.

Daily Drawdown Protection: Trading discipline is automated. The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature ensures that your account is protected from excessive drawdowns by automatically closing all positions and halting trading for the day if your equity drops below a pre-set threshold.

Time and Trend Filtering: Trade only during your preferred hours with the Start Hour and End Hour settings. Plus, the powerful EMA Trend Filter uses a higher timeframe EMA (like D1) to ensure all trades are placed in alignment with the overarching market direction, preventing counter-trend trades.

NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly. Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul



Optimized and Ready for Action on Gold (XAUUSD)

This Expert Advisor has been specifically optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. It is ready to use—simply attach it to your chart!

For the Exness broker, the default settings are ready-to-go.

Don't have an Exness account? Open one today and start trading with confidence!





For other brokers, you may need to perform a quick optimization run on the Risk Percentage input parameter, testing the range from 1 to 10 with a step of 1 to find the best fit for your broker's conditions.

Full List of Customizable Parameters

Customize the EA to match your exact risk profile and trading style:

RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (Set to 0 to use fixed lots).

Lots: Fixed Lot Size if Risk Percentage is disabled.

StartHour / EndHour: Defines the daily trading window in server time.

ATRPeriod: Period for the ATR volatility check.

ATRThreshold: Minimum ATR value required to consider a trade.

MagicNumber: Unique ID for the EA to manage its own trades.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Period and Timeframe for the main trend filter.

DailyCutLossPercent: Maximum daily drawdown before trading is disabled.

ATR_Trailing_Period: ATR period for the trailing stop calculation.

ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Multiplier to determine the trailing stop distance from the current price.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Multiplier to determine the profit level needed to activate the trailing stop.

DayRange: Number of daily bars used to calculate the dynamic Take Profit.

FastEMA / MediumEMA / SlowEMA: Periods for the Triple Threat EMA alignment signal.

MACDFast / MACDSlow / MACDSignal: Parameters for the Triple Threat MACD signal.

StochK / StochD / StochSlowing: Parameters for the Triple Threat Stochastic signal.

UseEMAFilter: Enable or disable the high-timeframe EMA trend filter.

EMAPeriodFilter: Period for the optional EMA Filter.

Download the Triple Threat Signal EA Now and Start Trading Smarter!