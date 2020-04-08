Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate

Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities.

Key Features & Benefits

Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs (50 and 200) and Stochastic to ensure you only get the highest-quality signals, reducing false entries and improving your win rate.

Clear Visual Signals: Forget complex charts. Trend Hunter Ultimate places clear buy and sell arrows directly on your chart, showing you exactly when to enter a trade.

Never Miss a Signal: With our comprehensive alert system, you'll receive instant notifications via pop-up alerts , push notifications to your phone , and email . Whether you're at your desk or on the go, you'll always be in the loop.

Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your unique trading style. Adjust the EMA and Stochastic periods to find the perfect settings for any currency pair or timeframe.

Start Trading with Confidence Today!

Why struggle to find the right entry points when you can have a professional tool doing the work for you? Trend Hunter Ultimate takes the guesswork out of your trading, giving you the clarity and confidence you need to succeed.

Parameters

ArrowOffset: Adjusts the distance of the buy/sell arrows from the candles.

Shift: Shifts the indicator signals to the left or right.

FastEMA: Period for the fast EMA (default 50).

SlowEMA: Period for the slow EMA (default 200).

StochasticPeriod: The period for the Stochastic oscillator.

KPeriod: The %K period for the Stochastic oscillator.

DPeriod: The %D period for the Stochastic oscillator.

EnableNotify: Enables or disables all alerts.

SendAlert: Enables or disables pop-up alerts.

SendApp: Enables or disables push notifications to your phone.

SendEmail: Enables or disables email notifications.

AlertDelaySeconds: Sets a delay between alerts to avoid spamming.

TriggerCandle: Choose whether the signal is checked on the current or previous candle.

Don't let another profitable trend pass you by. Download Trend Hunter Ultimate now and transform your trading!