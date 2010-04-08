Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA

Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls.

Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function.

Key Features

  • Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels. It is designed to adapt to market changes by automatically updating orders as Fibonacci levels shift.

  • Risk Management: The tool includes risk protection features, such as a Daily Stop Loss that will stop trading if losses for the day exceed a pre-set percentage of your account balance.

  • No Manual Intervention: Once set up, the EA is intended to manage all aspects of the trades, including updating orders and closing positions in the event of a trend reversal.

  • Clear Interface: The EA displays real-time information on the chart, including profit/loss status and risk settings. It also provides on-chart alerts if the required indicator is not found.

Input Parameters

  • RiskPercent : The maximum percentage of your balance to risk per trade.

  • MagicNumber : A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • MinDistancePoints : The minimum distance in points from the current price to place orders.

  • ImmediateExecPoints : A tolerance for executing orders instantly when near a Fibonacci level.

  • LevelChangeTolerance : The allowed deviation in points before the EA updates its orders due to a change in Fibonacci levels.

  • IndicatorName : This must be set to the exact name of the required indicator, which is Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection.

SafeGuard Settings

  • StopLossPercent : The maximum daily loss limit as a percentage of your account balance.

How It Works

  1. Level Analysis: The EA reads Fibonacci support and resistance levels directly from the required indicator. It then places pending limit or stop orders at key retracement levels.

  2. Trend-Driven Strategy: In an uptrend, the EA looks for opportunities to buy during pullbacks and take profit at extension levels. In a downtrend, it looks for opportunities to sell during rallies and close positions at deeper retracement levels.

  3. Risk Control: The EA monitors the daily balance and will cease trading activities for the day if the set StopLossPercent is reached.

  4. Self-Maintenance: The EA is designed to maintain a clean chart by deleting outdated orders when new Fibonacci levels are drawn. It will also provide on-chart warnings if the required indicator is not present.

Setup Guide

  1. Attach the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to your chart.

  2. Load the EA onto the same chart.

  3. Set your desired risk parameters in the EA's settings.

Disclaimer: This EA will not function without the associated indicator. A clear on-chart warning will appear if the indicator is not found.


