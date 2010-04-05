RSI Intelligent MT4

RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend.

A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator in combination with an artificial neural network to generate buy and sell signals in the foreign exchange market. The RSI indicator is used to determine overbought and oversold conditions of an asset, while the artificial neural network is trained to identify patterns and make predictions based on historical data.

The robot would be programmed to analyze the market data, the RSI indicator and other market indicators, and use that information as input for the neural network. The neural network would then make predictions about the market trends and generate trading signals, which would be confirmed by the RSI indicator. The robot would then execute trades based on the signals generated by the neural network, with the RSI indicator acting as a filter to ensure the trades are in line with market conditions.

The combination of the RSI indicator and the artificial neural network would enable the robot to respond quickly to changes in market conditions, while also providing a high level of accuracy in predictions and trades.

Metatrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91228

Recomend Pair: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDUSD,USDCAD,EURGBP,NZDUSD and etc.

🔥 Live Signal (Dec 2022 - Jun 2023): myfxbook.com/portfolio/nuclear-weapon/9761017 

(Jul 2023 - Now) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1991509

Recommendations

  • Needed 1:100 leverage as a minimum.
  • VPS is recommended.
  • Platform: Metatrader 4.
  • 1 Minute Timeframe.
  • Minimum Balance requirement: 20 USD for cent account or 2000 USD.
  • Backtest With Modeling OHLC.

Parameters

  • Magic_Number - Order magic number.
  • Slippage - permissible slippage (Points).
  • Initial_lot - initial lot.
  • Lot_miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • MaxSpread - maximum value of the current spread to open position (Points) .
  • TrailingStop_Virtual - Virtual Trailing stop (Points).
  • TrailingStep _Virtual - Virtual Trailing step (Points).
  • Risk - ratio of Account Balance to trade with position sizing.
  • Autolot - Enable autolot or not (include Parameter Risk).

