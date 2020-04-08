Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator

Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence.

Key Advantages & Features

Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to confirm trends, ensuring the signals you get are more reliable and less likely to be false. This means you can trade with greater confidence.

Clear Visuals & Alerts : The indicator places easy-to-read arrows right on your chart, so you can spot a potential trade at a glance. Even better, it sends you an instant alert, so you never miss a high-quality entry, even when you're away from your screen.

Fully Customizable : Tailor the indicator to fit your personal trading style. Adjust the parameters to find the perfect settings for your chosen currency pair and timeframe. This flexibility puts you in complete control.

Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as: Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection, Last High and Low, Multi Timeframe Support Resistance, and Scalp Master Pro. By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Parameters

Tenkan (Default: 9) : The period for the short-term moving average. Adjust this to make the signal more or less sensitive.

Kijun (Default: 26) : The period for the long-term moving average. This line helps identify the intermediate trend.

TenkanShift (Default: 3) : Shifts the Tenkan line forward to better align with your strategy.

KijunShift (Default: 9) : Shifts the Kijun line forward for optimized trend analysis.

EMA_Period (Default: 200) : The period of the Exponential Moving Average used as a trend filter. A higher value filters for stronger, longer-term trends.

EnableAlert (Default: True) : Turn alerts on or off.

AlertDelay (Default: 60) : Sets a delay in seconds between alerts to prevent them from firing too frequently.

ShowArrows (Default: True): Enables or disables the visual arrows on the chart.

Ready to Trade Smarter?

Stop second-guessing your trades and start acting on clear, reliable signals. The Smart Signal Generator puts a powerful, intelligent system right at your fingertips.

Download it now and transform the way you trade!