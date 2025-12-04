Copier MT5 To MT5 TimeLock





MT5 Copier – Real-Time Slave Monitoring System

System Copier includes an advanced Slave (Receiver) Monitoring system, giving you full control and instant visibility over all connected Slave accounts.

Feature Description Online/Offline Status See instantly which Slaves are active or disconnected Offline Timer Tracks how long a Slave has been offline Disable Button Remove manually closed Slaves from monitoring Pop-Up Alerts Immediate notifications when a Slave goes offline or reconnects

This Slave Monitor alone saves hours of manual checking and ensures your trading network runs smoothly.

MT5 to MT5 Copier | Fast Local Trade Copier Expert Advisor (EA)

Overview

The MT5 to MT5 Copier is a next-generation, ultra-fast local trade copier for professional traders, account managers, signal providers, and prop-firm users. It provides safe trade replication, real-time monitoring, and full control over multi-account setups.

Key Features

Ultra-fast trade replication (<10 ms)

Ultra-fast trade replication (<10 ms) 100% safe architecture (no DLLs, no external dependencies)

100% safe architecture (no DLLs, no external dependencies) Advanced visual dashboard with live monitoring

Advanced visual dashboard with live monitoring Real-time Slave health monitoring

Real-time Slave health monitoring Automatic alerts for crashes, disconnects, and terminal restarts

Automatic alerts for crashes, disconnects, and terminal restarts Full Master → Slave multi-account environment

Dashboard Overview

Dashboard Section Details Account Info Master/Slave ID, Account Number, Balance & Equity Slave Monitor Online/offline status, count of active Slaves Sync Status Last copied trade, processing status, average latency Performance Connection quality, trade execution speed, operation mode

Configuration Options

Trade Settings:

Lot Multiplier & Risk Mode

Copy SL/TP options (Yes / Custom / No)

Reverse Mode (Invert trades)

Automatic Symbol Mapping

Trade Filtering:

Copy Long Only / Short Only

Max trades limit

Day/time filters

Notifications:

Desktop pop-ups, email, and push alerts

Lot Management:

Balance ratio calculation

Fixed lot or multiplier-based lot sizing

Multi-Master / Multi-Slave Support:

Unlimited Masters & Slaves

Unique IDs for proper synchronization

Pending orders replication

Important Notes

AlgoTrading must be enabled

Unique MasterID & SlaveNumber required

All symbols must be available and tradable

Requires access to shared files in MetaTrader common folder

Conclusion

The revolutionary Slave Monitor ensures unprecedented control and visibility over your MT5 copy trading network. Suitable for retail traders, professional account managers, and prop-firm environments.

Tips for Success: