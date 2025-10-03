Copier MT4 To MT5

Copier MT4 To MT5
Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA
Overview
CopierMT4MT5 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts.
________________________________________
Key Innovations
 Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying.
 Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts.
________________________________________
Perfect For
 Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades across unlimited MT4 and MT5 accounts.
 PAMM / MAM Managers – deliver trades to client accounts with precision.
 Professional Traders – fine control over lots, risk, and execution.
 Signal Providers – reliable delivery to subscribers.
 Cross-Broker Investors – unify strategy execution on multiple brokers.
 Demo vs Live Users – run EAs on demo and copy to live to bypass broker restrictions.
________________________________________
Input Parameters
Main Settings
 CopyMode → Select MASTER or SLAVE mode.
 ProviderNumber → Unique ID for pairing accounts.
 Prefix / Suffix → Adjust symbol names for brokers.
 RemoveSuffixes → Auto-clean unwanted suffixes.
Trade Settings
 CopyWithReversal → Reverse trade direction.
 RecopyAttempts → Retry failed trades.
 CopyStopLoss / CustomStopLoss → Copy or set custom SL.
 CopyTakeProfit / CustomTakeProfit → Copy or set custom TP.
 SlippagePips → Max allowed slippage.
Lot Management
 UseBalanceRatio → Scale lots by master/slave balance.
 BalanceBasedLot → Dynamic lot sizing by balance.
 LotMultiplier → Adjusts the lot size on the Slave account.
 FixedLotSize → Use fixed lots (0 = disabled).
 MaxLotSize → Restrict oversized trades.
 FreeMarginPercent → Limit margin usage.
Advanced Settings
 MaxTrades → Maximum simultaneous trades.
 ShowEvents → Show trade alerts/logs.
 SendPending → Copy pending orders.
 SlaveMagicNumber → Magic number for slave trades.
 WeekdayFilter → Enable/disable copying on specific weekdays.
 SendNotifications → Send trade activity notifications to mobile/email.
________________________________________
Setup Guide
 Open both MT4 Master and MT5 Slave terminals.
 On the Master chart, set:
o CopyMode = MODE_MASTER
o No ProviderNumber is required for Master.
 On the Slave chart, set:
o CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE
o ProviderNumber = choose a number between 1 and 34 (each Slave must have a unique number).
 Important: When switching Master and Slave roles between two MetaTrader terminals, it’s recommended to restart both terminals once.
 Configure lot sizing, SL/TP, and risk settings.
 Note: In the Lot Sizing section, if you need specific settings, enter them. Otherwise, by default you don’t need to change anything.
 Enable AutoTrading in MT4 (Master) and Algo Trading in MT5 (Slave).
 Done – trades are copied in less than 10ms.
  Important: The Slave EA must be installed on MetaTrader 5 under the name CopierMT5MT4 to accept trades from MT4. Without this MT5-compatible Slave EA, trade copying will not work.
To copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to 5 or vice versa, you must purchase the corresponding version directly from us on the MQL5 Market.

________________________________________
FAQ for CopierMT4MT5
Q1: Does this copier support only MT4 → MT5?
A: Yes. This version is designed for MT4 → MT5. The full suite supports MT4 ↔ MT5 and MT5 ↔ MT5 setups.
Q2: Can I use both Master and Slave modes in one file?
A: Yes. You just select MODE_MASTER or MODE_SLAVE in the settings.
Q3: What if my broker uses symbol prefixes or suffixes?
A: The EA includes automatic prefix/suffix handling.
Q4: Does it support trade reversal?
A: Yes. Simply enable CopyWithReversal = true in the settings.
Q5: Can I set my own Stop Loss and Take Profit instead of copying?
A: Yes. You can disable CopyStopLoss / CopyTakeProfit and enter custom SL/TP values.
Q6: How does lot sizing work?
A: Multiple options: Balance-based, Multiplier, Fixed lot size, Maximum lot cap.
Q7: Can I copy pending orders as well?
A: Yes, by enabling SendPending = true.
Q8: Is there a maximum number of trades that can be copied?
A: Yes. Default is 150 trades, adjustable with MaxTrades.
Q9: What happens if a trade fails to copy?
A: The EA automatically retries up to RecopyAttempts times.
Q10: Does it work on weekends?
A: You can enable/disable trading for each day of the week.
Q11: Can I receive notifications when trades are copied?
A: Yes, via mobile push or email.
Q12: Does it support VPS?
A: Yes, optimized for low-latency VPS use.
Q13: Recommended setup?
A: Install on both accounts, set one to MASTER (MT4) and the other to SLAVE (MT5), sharing the same ProviderNumber.
Q14: Does it work if brokers have different leverage or spreads?
A: Yes, as long as symbol names are mapped correctly.
Q15: Can I limit margin usage?
A: Yes, with FreeMarginPercent.
Q16: Is this copier safe for prop firms or funded accounts?
A: Yes, fully compliant, no DLLs required.
Q17: Does it copy trades instantly?
A: Yes. The EA processes orders every 10ms, ensuring near real-time copying.
Q18: Can I monitor events on the chart?
A: Yes, with ShowEvents = true.
Q19: Can I run multiple Slave accounts with one Master?
A: Yes, unlimited.
Q20: Do you provide support and updates?
A: Yes, free lifetime updates included.
Q21: Can I copy trades from multiple MetaTrader accounts on the same computer to a single destination account?

A: Yes. Attach the EA in MASTER mode on each MT4 source. On the destination MT5 account, attach one SLAVE chart (CopierMT5MT4). It will receive trades from all connected Masters simultaneously. Ensure each Slave ProviderNumber is unique.


 For better understanding of how this copier works and its speed on different MetaTrader platforms, please watch the tutorial video.

Video Copier MT4 To MT5
Prodotti consigliati
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Livelli automatici di break-even Utilizzando   questo   strumento ,   p uoi attivare lo spostamento automatico dello SL, quando il trade raggiunge un profitto desiderato.  Particolarmente   importante   per   i   trader   a   breve termine   .   È disponibile anche l'opzione offset: parte del profitto può essere protetta. Strumento multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, incluso questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT5 Processo di attivazione della funzione automatica di break-e
FXArk Kcci
Nithaam Davis
Experts
The KCCi uses a Grid method with a breakeven feature, its based around the CCI and Kijun-Sen of the Ichimoku indicator. Its recommended to be used with a cent account as it requires a high volume of capital along with a broker that allows numerous open positions, along with this low spreads are desired. All major pairs can be traded with this EA, including commodities and on all TFs though before any usage please optimize . IMPORTANT: These parameters will need to be increased to the max open
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryTripleMA
Daying Cao
Experts
The  DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(ThreeMA)  is based on  ThreeMA  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish signal is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish signal is issued. It also uses  Laguerre filtering false signals. We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level h
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilità
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
OneClick Copier for MT4
HANI MABAD
Utilità
ONECLICK COPIER EA – UNIFIED VERSION 1.0 Category: Trade Utility | Type: Local Trade Copier for MT4 Created by fxdancer (Hani Mabad) Version: 1.0 – May 2025 OVERVIEW OneClick Copier EA is a local trade copying utility, not a trading strategy. It is designed for manual traders, fund managers, or multi-account users who want to mirror trades across MT4 terminals running on the same computer. This EA does not generate signals or place trades by itself. Instead, it acts as a bridge between accou
Just Copier Pro MT4
Agung Imaduddin
Utilità
If you want to share your trading signal, but you do not want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.  "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC or over the internet. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. In "Globe" mode, the signal provider (master) have to give the password to signal receiver, (the password that is set in
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Pending Line Super Order
Siwakon Poonsawat
3 (2)
Utilità
Easy way to place pending order , "Just Drag & Drop" Work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester) Note: Demo version for testing can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11287 Features    1.Easy Way for Opening Pending Orders. You only need to drag line to define open price, stop loss, take profit values. Then click the "ORDER SEND" button. EA will open pending orders for you automatically. And also automatic detect types of pending order (Limit and Stop).    2. Can work on
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilità
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Copy MT4 copier
Andriy Motuzka
Utilità
Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot). Configure order copying (include pending orders or copy only open po
Copier Lots Fast And Multi No Interface MT4
Kaijun Wang
Utilità
Interfaceless documentary EA. It has been operating stably and efficiently for more than 5 years, and has accumulated many customers. Copier Advanced Version (On sale) Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download) Copier Interface Version Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download) Copier No Interface Version Copier
Script BEP Break Even Point Lock Pips
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
BEP (Break Even Point) for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
DYJ SoarTrading
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought. Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).
Seashell Swing Trade
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicatori
Seashell Swing Trade follow trend. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes M15 and H1 Signal on close of a bar. Indicator strategies 1. Use the arrows to change the color of the bars according to the Trade Direction in the left corner. 2. Use of the color changes of the bars in the same direction with respect to the Trade Direction in the left corner. 3. Use of Trade Direction changes in the left corner. No Settings
Robin Hood Arrow Gold
Savdar Ali
Indicatori
Robinhood Gold EA – Smart Auto Trading Expert (MT4) Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Recommended Timeframes: M15 & H1 Main Pair: XAUUSD (Gold), also works with GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY What is Robinhood Gold EA? Robinhood Gold EA is a fully automated trading system designed to enter trades only at the most confirmed breakout moments. It combines trend structure logic with RSI confirmation and executes trades based on visual arrow signals provided by the Robinhood Arrow Indicator , which
Black Square
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accor
Hunter Pro for MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicatori
The trend indicator notifies about the direction of the microtrend, the beginning of a new trend or correction. Suitable for any trading instruments: currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, futures, etc. The indicator does not change readings (does not redraw). A signal about a trend change comes as quickly as possible. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Exiting a trade with the opposite signal is indicated for an example. You can close your trades in other places to maximiz
Risk Reward Ratio Indicator
InvestSoft
4.82 (45)
Indicatori
This is the forex visual orders tool & forex position size (lot) calculator with intuitive panel. Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works on all kind of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc. If you want to make sure that Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works on your favorite symbols contact us ( visit our profile ) and ask for 7-day free trial to test this tool without limits. If you want to place orders easier, faster and more intuitive? If you like to mark trad
SonicTradeCopier MT4
Farrukh Aleem
Utilità
SonicTradeCopier: (Best for scalping) Easy Fast Reliable trade copier. Copy trades from one terminal to an other (internet copy feature coming soon.) MT4 to MT4. MT4 to MT5. MT5 to MT5. MT5 to MT4. MT4/MT5 to any other platform copy possibility for custom made solutions. Reverse trading. Advance filters for traders. Features: (Setting up copying policies) Sender only has to setup  signal name and start sending signals [ You must start signal sender first always ]. Receiver sets up  signal na
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilità
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
EA245 Elephant
Pham Van Tan
Experts
1. EA245 Elephant is designed fully automatic or remote from phone (can hold, resume, close all orders, buy or sell or buy and sell mode from phone, ...). 2. EA245 Elephant is designed with special function is Lock Profit. 3. This version is added smart change lot size and grid gap. 4. Use Cent account for safety. 5. Use with any Symbol (setting please contact me for more information) 6.  Contact me immediately after the purchase to get the settings and a personal bonus. For the 1st time post M
Real Trade Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
Utilità
Adviser-Utility per copiare le transazioni da un conto MT5 o conto MT4 a un altro conto MT4. Demo-version can be downloaded   here . È possibile copiare le posizioni tra conti di compensazione e di copertura in qualsiasi combinazione. È possibile impostare i filtri in base al nome dello strumento e ai numeri magici delle posizioni che verranno copiate. Finora, la fonte invia informazioni solo sulle posizioni di mercato. Gli ordini in sospeso vengono elaborati quando si trasformano in posizioni
Button Panel Trade OneClick VZ
Kusuma Nungki S
Utilità
Simple button panel of trade on your chart with OneClick VZ . This trade panel will make it easier for you. Equipped with several functions that make it very easy for you. You can try Trial Version OneClick V1 in here . This version includes: Open Order Buy Open Order Sell Open Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop] Close ALL orders Close Order Buy Close Order Sell Delete Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop] Order Management: Stop Loss Take Profit Tra
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
SuperTrend Pluss
Mati Maello
Indicatori
This indicator helps to define the dominant trend. The Blue line and Red line changes at incrementations of the trends. Parameters ki: factor of the delay. per: Displays the indicator period. Trend: Displays the Trend movements. Trend true.(false) X: moves the trend left and right. Y: moves the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the arrow is blue, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down.
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Easy Trade share to MT4 Client
Jalitha K Johny
Utilità
Product Description: MT4 Trade Copier with Advanced Features MT4  Trade Copier is designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience by allowing seamless replication of trades across multiple accounts. It offers advanced features to cater to different trading needs and preferences. Features: Master/Slave Selection: Easily choose between master and slave modes to manage trades effectively. Multiplier for Slave Accounts: Set a multiplier to adjust the size of trades copied to slave a
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicatori
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (415)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (188)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (100)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (7)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilità
Easy Trade – Gestione Operativa Intelligente, Semplice e Potente Easy Trade è la soluzione tutto-in-uno per la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader, ideale per chi desidera mantenere il rischio sotto controllo e garantire un’esecuzione fluida. Progettato da zero con il feedback reale dei trader, Easy Trade rende semplice eseguire, monitorare e gestire operazioni su più simboli – senza complicare il tuo flusso di lavoro. Che tu faccia scalping manuale o gestisca un piccolo portafoglio di str
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Copy Master MT4       è uno strumento di copia delle transazioni per i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT4 a MT5, da MT5 a MT4, nonché tra conti dello stesso tipo MT4 a MT4. Per funzionare correttamente, tutti i terminali devono essere in esecuzione sullo stesso PC o VPS. [   DEMO   ] [   Istruzioni   ] Per la copia su MetaTrader 4, una versione separata —       Copy Master MT5       - è obbligatorio. Caratteristiche principali: Modalità di c
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Discord Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile, progettato per inviare segnali di trading direttamente a Discord. Questo strumento trasforma il tuo account di trading in un efficiente fornitore di segnali. Personalizza i formati dei messaggi secondo il tuo stile! Per facilitarne l'uso, seleziona tra i modelli pre-progettati e scegli quali elementi del messaggio includere o escludere. [ Demo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Telegram ] 
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilità
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (O
STP TradeManager for the STPatterns Strategy
Eric Evert Ouweneel
5 (2)
Utilità
The STP Trade Manager is a utility tailored to the ST Patterns strategy by Vladimir Poltoratskiy ( www.stpatterns.com ) While specifically made for this strategy, it can also be used for other trade management. Especially when you have a need for quickly making trades and risk management. It is a huge time saver and helps in quickly drawing the different ST Patterns corridors. People familiar with the ST Patterns strategy will recognize and above all; appreciate the functions of this EA. This
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilità
Soluzione professionale per la copia delle operazioni tra terminali. RS Trade Copier è un sistema affidabile e versatile per copiare operazioni di trading tra terminali MetaTrader 4. Il programma è adatto sia ai trader esperti e ai servizi di segnali, sia agli investitori privati. Permette di trasferire segnali da uno o più fornitori a uno o più clienti con alta precisione e ritardi minimi. Supporta sia una configurazione automatica semplice che una configurazione manuale avanzata. Non interferi
Catarina Devon
Nguyen Van Bo
Utilità
Catarina Devon is an EA that automatically opens orders based on any indicator. You just need to input the name of the indicator, Buy ID, Sell ID, and Catarina Devon will not miss any signals from your indicator. Features of the EA: Opens Buy-Sell orders according to the indicator Trailing Closes orders when there is a reverse signal Closes orders based on achieved profit conditions
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilità
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart   MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilità
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Altri dall’autore
CopierMT4ToMT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
CopierMT4ToMT4 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview CopierMT4ToMT4 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. --- Key Innovations Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. --- Perfect For   Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades across unlimited MT4
CopierMT5ToMT5
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
CopierMT5toMT5 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview CopierMT5toMT5 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. ________________________________________ Key Innovations • Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. • Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. • Health Monitoring • Our expert advi
Copier MT5 To MT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
Copier MT5 To MT4 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview CopierMT5MT4 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. Key Innovations •   Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. •   Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. Perfect For •   Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades across unlimited M
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione