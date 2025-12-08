Ping-Monitor EA — Never Miss a Tick Again!



The Ping-Monitor EA is designed to detect when a chart freezes or the data feed stalls, even if MT5 still shows that the connection is active. It works by tracking the time of the last incoming tick. Every time the chart receives a new price update, the EA records the timestamp. Then, on a regular interval (every second by default), it checks how much time has passed since the last tick.

If the difference exceeds a set threshold (for example, 5 seconds), the EA assumes the chart is frozen or the data feed has stalled. When this happens, it immediately alerts you with a popup message, a print to the journal, and a sound notification. This allows you to take action — like pausing your trading EA, reconnecting, or switching servers — even when MT5 doesn’t detect a disconnect.

In short, the EA acts as an independent watchdog that monitors the flow of market data so your trading strategies aren’t silently impacted by frozen charts or soft disconnects.

Do you run EAs and worry about silent chart freezes or data feed stalls? The Ping-Monitor EA is your ultimate watchdog, alerting you the moment your charts stop receiving updates — even when MT5 still shows you as connected.

Key Features



Real-Time Tick Monitoring: Tracks the timestamp of the last tick and detects stalled charts immediately.

Instant Alerts: Popup messages, sound notifications, and journal prints warn you before your trading EA makes mistakes.

Lightweight and Efficient: Minimal CPU usage, runs seamlessly alongside your trading strategies.

Works on Any Chart: Simply attach to a chart, and it starts monitoring automatically.



Why You Don’t Hear MT5 Disconnect Sounds



MT5 only triggers the disconnect alert when the entire network connection drops. In many cases, charts freeze due to data feed stalls while the TCP connection remains open.



This EA solves that gap by monitoring tick flow independently, so you’re never caught off guard.

Usefulness:

Ideal for automated traders who rely on continuous market data.

Detects broker/server issues in real time.

Protects your strategies from executing on frozen or outdated data.



Limitations

Alerts only; it does not automatically reconnect or restart your EA (can be added in custom versions).

Needs one instance per chart if you monitor multiple symbols.

Alerts may occur during very low liquidity or extremely volatile periods.



Features:

Functionality: — Tracks frozen charts effectively

Usefulness: — Essential for automated trading

Ease of Use: — Simple setup and intuitive alerts



Summary

The Ping-Monitor EA is a must-have tool for any serious MT5 trader. Never trade on frozen charts again and get instant alerts whenever your data feed stalls.

Attach it to your chart and gain peace of mind knowing your EAs are protected.



