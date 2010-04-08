Copier MT4 To MT4 TimeLock

MT4 Copier Timelock

╔═════════════════════════════ ═════════════════════╗
   Download the Training Version to test all     ║
║    copier features:                              ║
╚═════════════════════════════ ═════════════════════╝

Overview

MT4CopierTimelock is an advanced MT4-to-MT4 trade-copying Expert Advisor capable of operating in both Master and Slave modes. It provides seamless trade synchronization between MetaTrader 4 accounts and includes powerful features such as symbol mapping, reverse copying, dynamic lot management, and robust risk-control options. Designed as part ofa comprehensive local copy-trading system, it ensures reliable trade transfer, speed, and performance tracking.

Key Features

  • Dual Operation Modes – Function as either Master (sender) or Slave (receiver).
  • Cross-Symbol Copying – Supports custom symbol mapping for copying across different instruments.
  • Flexible Risk Management – Offers balance-based lot sizing, fixed lots, or lot multipliers.
  • Trade Direction Control – Ability to reverse trades and copy in the opposite direction.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Management – Copy original SL/TP or apply custom values.
  • Trade Filtering – Filter trades by type (long/short), day of the week, or maximum spread.
  • Comprehensive Dashboard – Real-time panels for system status, performance data, and configuration details.
  • Slave Monitoring – Continuously tracks the status and connection of slave accounts.

Core Functionality

Master Mode

In Master mode, the EA continuously scans for new trades, writes trade instructions to shared files, and handles confirmations and resending attempts. It also monitors slave connectivity, updates master balance information, and ensures synchronized operation across all connected slave accounts.

Slave Mode

In Slave mode, the EA reads trade signals from shared files created by the master. It then executes copied trades according to configured risk parameters, symbol mappings, and execution conditions. It manages confirmations, error reporting, and supports forced trade copying to recover missed trades.

Parameter List and Descriptions

Basic Settings

  • CopyMode – Select Master or Slave mode.
  • MasterID – Unique identifier for the Master account.
  • CopyFromMasterID – ID of the Master account to copy from (used in Slave mode).
  • SlaveNumber – Unique identifier for the Slave instance.

Trade Parameters

  • SendPending – Copy pending orders.
  • CopyWithReversal – Reverse trade direction when copying.
  • CopyStopLoss – Import stop loss from the Master.
  • CustomStopLoss – Custom SL value (0 = use original).
  • CopyTakeProfit – Import take profit from the Master.
  • CustomTakeProfit – Custom TP value (0 = use original).

Symbol Management

  • EnableSymbolMapping – Turn symbol mapping on or off.
  • SymbolMappings – Format:  "masterSymbol:slaveSymbol, ..." .

Trade Filtering

  • CopyLongOnly – Only copy buy trades.
  • CopyShortOnly – Only copy sell trades.
  • MaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread in pips (0 = no limit).

Advanced Settings

  • MaxTrades – Maximum trades to process.
  • ShowEvents – Display log events in the Journal.
  • SlaveMagicNumber – Magic number assigned to copied trades.
  • SlippagePips – Maximum allowed slippage in pips.

Lot Management

  • UseBalanceRatio – Use balance ratio for calculating lot size.
  • BalanceBasedLot – Enable balance-based lot sizing.
  • LotMultiplier – Multiplier applied to calculated lot sizes.
  • FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size (0 = automatic).
  • MaxLotSize – Maximum allowed lot size (0 = unlimited).

Day Filtering

  • AllowMonday through AllowSunday – Enable or disable copying on specific days.

Notifications

  • EnableNotifications – Enable push notifications.
  • EmailAddress – Email address for trade alerts.

Dashboard Settings

  • ShowTopPanel, ShowLeftPanel, ShowCenterPanel, ShowRightPanel, ShowBottomPanel – Toggle visibility of individual dashboard panels.
  • ShowAllPanels – Display all dashboard panels at once.
  • ShowSlaveMonitor – Enable the dedicated Slave monitoring panel.

Technical Operation

MT4CopierTimelock incorporates a heartbeat connection system, ticket mapping for trade synchronization, intelligent error-handling with retry logic, latency measurement, and auto-recovery mechanisms to maintain consistent operation even under unstable conditions.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Copying Type: MT4 → MT4
  • Supported Instruments: All currency pairs and symbols
  • ╔═════════════════════════════ ═════════════════════╗
       Download the Training Version to test all     ║
    ║    copier features:                              ║
    ╚═════════════════════════════ ═════════════════════╝


Prodotti consigliati
RedeeCash Multime XMA
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Experts
Incrocio di medie mobili su più intervalli di tempo. Mentre una strategia di tendenza tradizionale sarebbe quella di scegliere un intervallo di tempo come il quotidiano per stimare la tendenza, questo consulente esperto aprirà un'operazione nella direzione della tendenza quando TUTTI i periodi di tempo da 5 mesi a mensile mostrano la stessa tendenza.       SINGLE_CURRENCY = true, consente operazioni su una singola valuta, quando disabilitata (FALSE), scambierà le valute selezionate nella fine
FREE
FXA Local Trade Copier Demo
FX AutoTrader
5 (1)
Utilità
Please note this is a Free version and will only work on EURUSD pair. If you like this product please buy the full EA (FXA Local Trade Copier Pro). FXA LTC is a trade copier for MT4 terminal. This is a fantastic tool for coping trades from one MT4 terminal to many others running on the same PC/VPS. It is extremely easy to setup with minimal settings you can be coping trades in minutes. FXA LTC also caters for Brokers that use different symbol names. FXA LTC will copy trades in 0.5 seconds or le
FREE
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Utilità
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Easy Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
3 (1)
Experts
This is a simple and free Expert Advisor that trades candlesticks. It compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Unlike the professional version , it analyzes only 1 timeframe. The recommended timeframes for this EA are H1, H4, D1, it works with any currency pairs. The parameters always need to be optimized before trading, as well as after some period of trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Top Clock MT4
Blasius Kiss
5 (1)
Utilità
Displays a digital clock in the chart in realtime. Benefits: Current time always in sight for market open/close, economic data, etc. Displays accurate time (server/broker time) Clearly visible (set color, size, font, position) Always runs/refreshes even without new price tick Hint: To display the most accurate time, use the server (broker) clock setting combined with the time (hour) offset for your time zone.
FREE
Copy MT4 simply
VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
4 (1)
Utilità
A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer. Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts. The principle of operation: On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client. In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
IceFX ProfitInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.56 (9)
Utilità
The goal of this indicator is to give you a quick & comprehensive view of your current profit. IceFX’s ProfitInfo is a utility indicator which displays the profit which is calculated from the actual trades on the chart(s). The indicator displays on a daily / weekly / monthly and yearly breakdown and shows the profit in pips / currency and percentage. Main features: You can easily adjust IceFX’s ProfitInfo to display profit on the current open chart / current trade or even the profit of the enti
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Experts
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Slippage Monitor
Ziheng Zhuang
4.8 (5)
Utilità
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in files. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT4_Data_Folder\MQL4\Files.  Go to "File " --> "Open Data Folder" . Warning : Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it monitors al
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Experts
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.48 (25)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per МetaТrader 4. Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. # È una delle migliori fotocopiatrici   commerciali   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5, МТ5   -   МТ4 oggi. #       L'algoritmo di copia unico copia esattamente tutte le operazioni dal conto principale al conto cliente. Elevata velocità di funzionamento. Difficile gestione degli errori. Un potente set di funzionalità. #       Tutte queste qualità sono combinate in un unico
FREE
Disconnect Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
5 (1)
Utilità
If you execute or test an Expert Advisor on a laptop, personal computer or a VPS, you may face the situation when Internet connection is lost and the EA stops. Of course, this utility ( Disconnect Alerts ) will not help you restore the Internet connection, but it will gather the information and will send an alert to you about when and how long your terminal was without access to the Internet and did not actually work. After receiving such a notification, you can check your trades or think about
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT4: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 4. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare
FREE
Trading Assistant Robot
Ivan Ovchinnikov
Utilità
This utility will be useful for traders who need to automate some actions . It can perform the following functions: Set TakeProfit level. Set StopLoss level. Transfer StopLoss to breakeven. Transfer StopLoss using Trailing stop. The utility has the following input parameters: TakeProfit - TP level. StopLoss - SL level. TrailingStop - if you do not want to use the Trailing stop, set it to 0. If the value is positive, then it will be used for the Trailing stop. If you set a negative value, it wi
FREE
Trade Receiver Free
Vu Trung Kien
3 (6)
Utilità
Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 acco
FREE
NZH Kernel
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The Kernel Channel Expert Advisor identifies potential market trends and reversals using a kernel-based moving average channel. It opens trades when the price crosses the upper or lower channel boundaries and closes positions automatically when the trend reverses. The EA incorporates adaptive lot sizing to comply with broker requirements and available margin, ensuring safe trading. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the price crosses specific channel levels: Buy Entry:
FREE
Smartr Zone
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT4 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
FREE
Agora Close All Orders
Abdulhadi Darwish
Utilità
This utility adds a customizable button to your MetaTrader 4 chart, allowing you to close all open orders with a single click. The button's position automatically adjusts based on the chart size, ensuring it remains visible and accessible. Customize the button's appearance, text, and tooltip to suit your preferences. Simplify your trading workflow and manage your open positions more efficiently with this convenient tool. The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback! Features: Single-click button
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Symbol Info MT4
Wei Bai
Utilità
Symbol Information The   Symbol Info   indicator provides an intuitive panel on the chart that displays essential information about the current trading symbol. This includes basic trading data, instrument properties, and trading rules, all designed to give traders a clear view of the market conditions and product specifications. Key Features: Symbol Name and Description: The indicator displays the name and a detailed description of the current trading symbol, helping users identify the instrume
FREE
Copy MT4 to MT4
Aliou Ba
3.82 (11)
Utilità
This tool allows you to automatically copy your orders between two or more  METATRADER 4 platforms in same computer.  Settle the issuer of orders in Principal  and the receiver of orders in Copieur To use it, add the script on both platforms, activate the auto trading button for the order copier. Principal=main Copieur=copy it is very simple and does not need to add dll or csv . GOOD LUCK
FREE
CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
Utilità
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Basato sull'indicatore Trend Catcher, uno dei più apprezzati dai trader, e dopo numerose richieste, è finalmente arrivato il Trend Catcher EA. Un Expert Advisor di nuova generazione che unisce automazione algoritmica e controllo manuale diretto, offrendo massimo controllo sul mercato . Veloce, adattivo e progettato per i trader che valorizzano chiarezza, performance e libertà decisionale . Sviluppato e ottimizzato specificamente per EURUSD con dati tick reali (99,9%). Ness
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (422)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilità
Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional, X2 Copy MT4 offers flexible settings to perfectly match your trading needs. It's the ideal solution for those looking to maximize their profit potential. Try it today and see why it's the f
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilità
BLACK FRIDAY – 50% OFF NOW! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precis
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 è il pannello di trading più semplice e facile da usare che puoi trovare per MT4. Ha tutte le sue opzioni e funzioni in un'unica superficie, senza la necessità di aprire finestre o pannelli aggiuntivi. È un'utilità di gestione degli ordini, calcolatore del rischio, chiusura parziale e protezione dell'account, tutto in un'interfaccia estremamente comoda da usare! Utilizzando Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 puoi fare trading molte volte più velocemente e in modo più accurato
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilità
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilità
Custom Alerts: Monitora più mercati e non perdere mai un setup importante Panoramica Custom Alerts è una soluzione dinamica per i trader che desiderano monitorare più strumenti da un unico punto centrale. Integrando i dati dei nostri strumenti principali — come FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — Custom Alerts ti avvisa automaticamente degli sviluppi cruciali del mercato, senza dover passare continuamente da un grafico all'altro o rischiare di perdere opportunità importanti
Master Notify via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilità
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price noti_price   - Set price alert  noti_pl   - Set floating PL alert noti_equity - Set equity alert  noti_margin
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.48 (21)
Utilità
L'Expert Advisor   ripete   operazioni e posizioni un numero prestabilito di volte sul tuo conto   MetaTrader 4   . Copia tutte le operazioni aperte manualmente o da un altro Expert Advisor. Copia i segnali e aumenta il lotto dai segnali   ! Aumenta il numero di altri EA. Sono supportate le seguenti funzioni: lotto personalizzato per operazioni copiate, copia di Stop Loss, Take Profit, utilizzo di trailing stop. Versione MT5 Descrizione completa +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     C
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilità
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Altri dall’autore
CopierMT5ToMT5
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
CopierMT5toMT5 EA Copiatore di Operazioni Multi-Account Locale Panoramica CopierMT5toMT5 è un Expert Advisor (EA) locale per copiare operazioni tra più conti MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5. Garantisce la replicazione delle operazioni in modo ultra-veloce, stabile e affidabile tra i conti. Innovazioni Chiave • Esecuzione ultra-veloce (<10 ms) – copia delle operazioni quasi in tempo reale. • Memoria persistente e recupero sicuro – protegge le operazioni durante disconnessioni o riavvii del terminale
Copier MT5 To MT5 TimeLock
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
MT5 Copier – Real-Time  Slave Monitoring  System     Download the Training Version to test all          copier features:                                    https://c.mql5.com/6/987/ MT5CopierTimeLock__1.ex5   System Copier includes an   advanced Slave (Receiver) Monitoring system , giving you   full control and instant visibility   over all connected Slave accounts. Feature Desc
FREE
CopierMT4ToMT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
Copier MT4 To MT4     Download the Training Version to test all          copier features:                                    https://c.mql5.com/6/988/ MT4CopierTimelock.ex4   Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fa
Copier MT4 To MT5
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
Copier MT4 To MT5 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview CopierMT4MT5 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. ________________________________________ Key Innovations •   Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. •   Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. __________________________________
Copier MT5 To MT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
Copier MT5 To MT4 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview • • • • CopierMT5MT4 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. Key Innovations •   Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. •   Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. Perfect For •   Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades across unl
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione