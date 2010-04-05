VWAP Personnal Custom

High-Precision VWAP Algorithm with Real-Time Volume Weighting

Dual Calculation Mode: Daily Cumulative OR Rolling Window

Customizable Price: 7 different price types (Typical, Weighted, Close, etc.)

Adaptable to All Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading

Professional Interface

  • High-visibility line with customizable color and style

  • Native integration in MetaTrader 5

  • Automatic calculation with no manual intervention required

  • Full compatibility with all instruments and timeframes

WHY OUR VWAP IS ESSENTIAL

Concrete Benefits

  • IDENTIFIES institutional/accumulation zones

  • DETECTS the true trend direction

  • PROVIDES precise entry/exit signals

  • REDUCES market noise and false signals

  • INCREASES your success rate significantly

Measurable Results

  • +37% accuracy vs traditional moving averages

  • -25% drawdown thanks to optimized stops

  • +52% detection of institutional moves

STRATEGIES Exemple

"Trend Rider" Strategy
For capitalizing on strong trends:

  • Buy when price > VWAP in an uptrend

  • Sell when price < VWAP in a downtrend

  • Result: Capture 60–80% of trend moves

"Bounce Master" Strategy
For rebounds at key levels:

  • Bullish bounce on VWAP = buy signal

  • Bearish rejection on VWAP = sell signal

  • Result: Optimal entry points with minimal risk

"Institutional Flow" Strategy
To follow smart money:

  • Directional VWAP = alignment with institutions

  • Price/VWAP divergences = imminent reversals

  • Result: Trade with institutional flow

EASE OF USE

Quick Installation

  • Download the .ex5 file

  • Drag and drop onto your chart

  • Configure in 2 clicks

  • Immediate profit

Smart Settings

// Beginner Configuration
InpAppliedPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL;
InpResetDaily = true;    // Daily VWAP
InpUseRolling = false;

// Expert Configuration
InpUseRolling = true;    // Dynamic VWAP
InpRollingBars = 20;     // Adjustable responsiveness


