VWAP Personnal Custom

Big Player Candles Flavio Javier Jarabeck 4.91 (23) Indicatori

If you heard about The Wyckoff Method, Volume Spread Analysis, etc... You are probably searching for the candlestick indicator that shows you the Volume spread all over the current bar, signaling every types of market status... You can control the several Market Levels with custom colors... It is up to you to decide how to use it. Our job is provide you with the indicator... If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW! )... This will mean A LO