Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
- Indicatori
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator)
Description :
The Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator is a powerful tool designed to highlight the imbalance between market volume and price movements. By comparing normalized values of volume and price range over a specified period, this indicator identifies situations where trading activity and price behavior are out of sync — a signal often associated with accumulation, distribution, or potential market reversals.
How It Works:
-
The indicator calculates the price movement for each bar using the high-low range.
-
It measures the volume of each bar (tick volume).
-
Both values are normalized over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) to allow a fair comparison.
-
The oscillator then plots the absolute difference between normalized volume and price movement, multiplied by 100 to give a percentage-like reading.
Interpretation:
-
High Oscillator Values: Indicate a significant discrepancy between volume and price movement.
-
Example: High volume but small price movement → possible accumulation or resistance.
-
Example: Large price move with low volume → weak trend, potential exhaustion.
-
-
Low Oscillator Values: Suggest that price movement and volume are proportionally aligned, signaling a balanced market.
Key Features:
-
Displayed in a separate window for clarity.
-
Line style and color customizable (default: solid DodgerBlue).
-
Adjustable Normalization Period to suit different timeframes and instruments.
Use Cases:
-
Detect hidden buying or selling pressure.
-
Confirm trend strength or weakness.
-
Identify potential reversal points based on volume-price divergence.