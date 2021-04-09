Risk Manager Optimum

RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net!

Take control of your trading with RiskManagerOptimum, the most advanced and customizable risk management Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand precision, protection, and profitability, this EA safeguards your account while maximizing your trading potential. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, RiskManagerOptimum ensures your capital is secure with cutting-edge features that adapt to any trading style. Don’t let market volatility or human error derail your success—let RiskManagerOptimum be your trusted partner!

Why Choose RiskManagerOptimum?

Ironclad Risk Protection

Per-Trade Risk Control : Limit individual trade risk to a customizable percentage (e.g., 1% of your account balance). Automatically sets stop-loss (SL) if none is provided, or closes trades exceeding your risk threshold.

: Limit individual trade risk to a customizable percentage (e.g., 1% of your account balance). Automatically sets stop-loss (SL) if none is provided, or closes trades exceeding your risk threshold. Total Portfolio Risk Cap : Keep your overall exposure in check by setting a maximum total risk (e.g., 20% of account balance). The EA closes newer trades to stay within your limit, ensuring no over-leveraging.

: Keep your overall exposure in check by setting a maximum total risk (e.g., 20% of account balance). The EA closes newer trades to stay within your limit, ensuring no over-leveraging. Daily Loss Limit: Protect your account from excessive daily losses (e.g., 5% max). Choose to block new trades or close all positions when the limit is hit, keeping your day’s losses under control.

Dynamic Drawdown Management

Per-Position Drawdown Protection : Automatically closes individual trades exceeding your set unrealized loss threshold (e.g., 10% per trade), preventing single positions from draining your account.

: Automatically closes individual trades exceeding your set unrealized loss threshold (e.g., 10% per trade), preventing single positions from draining your account. Overall Account Drawdown Safeguard: Monitors total account drawdown (e.g., 15% max) and takes decisive action—close all, losing, winning, buy, sell, or half of positions—based on your chosen strategy.

Profit Optimization

Per-Trade Profit Lock-In : Secure gains by closing individual trades that exceed your profit target (e.g., 10% of account balance). No need to wait for the market to turn—lock in profits automatically!

: Secure gains by closing individual trades that exceed your profit target (e.g., 10% of account balance). No need to wait for the market to turn—lock in profits automatically! Trailing Stops & Breakeven: Maximize gains with customizable trailing stops (e.g., start at 65 pips, trail at 25 pips) and breakeven triggers (e.g., move SL to entry at 50 pips profit) for all open trades.

Smart Trade Management

Trade Duration Limits : Set maximum trade durations in minutes (e.g., 1440 minutes = 24 hours) to close stale positions, keeping your strategy fresh and avoiding prolonged exposure.

: Set maximum trade durations in minutes (e.g., 1440 minutes = 24 hours) to close stale positions, keeping your strategy fresh and avoiding prolonged exposure. Time-Based Restrictions : Avoid trading during high-risk periods (e.g., news events) by setting no-trade hours (e.g., 13:30–14:30 server time).

: Avoid trading during high-risk periods (e.g., news events) by setting no-trade hours (e.g., 13:30–14:30 server time). Maximum Position Control: Limit open positions (e.g., max 5) to prevent over-trading, with automatic closure of excess trades.

Volatility-Aware Trading

Volatility Protection: Blocks new trades during high volatility (based on ATR multiplier, e.g., 1.5x long-term average) when portfolio exposure exceeds 50% of your total risk limit, ensuring cautious trading in turbulent markets.

Transparent Monitoring

Detailed Logging : Every action (closures, SL modifications) is logged with ticket, symbol, and specific reason (e.g., “Closed position #123 on EURUSD due to profit 12.00% > 10.00%.”), making it easy to track in the MT5 Experts tab.

: Every action (closures, SL modifications) is logged with ticket, symbol, and specific reason (e.g., “Closed position #123 on EURUSD due to profit 12.00% > 10.00%.”), making it easy to track in the MT5 Experts tab. Real-Time Feedback : On-screen comments display current drawdown, total risk, daily loss, and active features, keeping you informed at a glance.

: On-screen comments display current drawdown, total risk, daily loss, and active features, keeping you informed at a glance. Notifications: Instant alerts via MT5 notifications for critical actions (e.g., closures due to drawdown, profit, or risk violations).

Key Benefits

Universal Compatibility : Works with any trading style—manual, scalping, swing, or algorithmic—across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and more.

: Works with any trading style—manual, scalping, swing, or algorithmic—across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and more. Fully Customizable : Tailor every parameter (risk %, drawdown %, durations, etc.) to match your risk tolerance and strategy.

: Tailor every parameter (risk %, drawdown %, durations, etc.) to match your risk tolerance and strategy. Set-and-Forget : Automates risk management, freeing you to focus on strategy while the EA protects your account 24/7.

: Automates risk management, freeing you to focus on strategy while the EA protects your account 24/7. Reliable and Robust : Built for MetaTrader 5 with clean, efficient code, ensuring fast performance and no errors, even under heavy market conditions.

: Built for MetaTrader 5 with clean, efficient code, ensuring fast performance and no errors, even under heavy market conditions. User-Friendly: Intuitive inputs with clear explanations (e.g., “MaxTradeDurationMinutes: 1440 = 24 hours”) make setup a breeze, even for beginners.

Why It Sells Fast

Proven Protection : Traders trust RiskManagerOptimum to prevent catastrophic losses and secure profits, backed by precise risk calculations and real-time monitoring.

: Traders trust RiskManagerOptimum to prevent catastrophic losses and secure profits, backed by precise risk calculations and real-time monitoring. Boosts Confidence : Trade fearlessly knowing your account is shielded from overexposure, drawdowns, and volatility spikes.

: Trade fearlessly knowing your account is shielded from overexposure, drawdowns, and volatility spikes. Time-Saving Automation : Eliminates manual risk calculations and constant trade monitoring, saving you hours every day.

: Eliminates manual risk calculations and constant trade monitoring, saving you hours every day. High Demand: Risk management is non-negotiable for serious traders, and RiskManagerOptimum delivers unmatched versatility and reliability.

Get Started Today!

Don’t risk your capital without the ultimate safety net. RiskManagerOptimum is your key to disciplined, profitable trading. Download now and experience peace of mind with every trade. Join thousands of traders who trust RiskManagerOptimum to protect their accounts and boost their profits. Buy now and take your trading to the next level!

Note: Always test on a demo account first to customize settings for your broker and trading style.



