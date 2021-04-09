Risk Manager Optimum

RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net!

Take control of your trading with RiskManagerOptimum, the most advanced and customizable risk management Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand precision, protection, and profitability, this EA safeguards your account while maximizing your trading potential. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, RiskManagerOptimum ensures your capital is secure with cutting-edge features that adapt to any trading style. Don’t let market volatility or human error derail your success—let RiskManagerOptimum be your trusted partner!

Why Choose RiskManagerOptimum?

Ironclad Risk Protection

  • Per-Trade Risk Control: Limit individual trade risk to a customizable percentage (e.g., 1% of your account balance). Automatically sets stop-loss (SL) if none is provided, or closes trades exceeding your risk threshold.
  • Total Portfolio Risk Cap: Keep your overall exposure in check by setting a maximum total risk (e.g., 20% of account balance). The EA closes newer trades to stay within your limit, ensuring no over-leveraging.
  • Daily Loss Limit: Protect your account from excessive daily losses (e.g., 5% max). Choose to block new trades or close all positions when the limit is hit, keeping your day’s losses under control.

Dynamic Drawdown Management

  • Per-Position Drawdown Protection: Automatically closes individual trades exceeding your set unrealized loss threshold (e.g., 10% per trade), preventing single positions from draining your account.
  • Overall Account Drawdown Safeguard: Monitors total account drawdown (e.g., 15% max) and takes decisive action—close all, losing, winning, buy, sell, or half of positions—based on your chosen strategy.

Profit Optimization

  • Per-Trade Profit Lock-In: Secure gains by closing individual trades that exceed your profit target (e.g., 10% of account balance). No need to wait for the market to turn—lock in profits automatically!
  • Trailing Stops & Breakeven: Maximize gains with customizable trailing stops (e.g., start at 65 pips, trail at 25 pips) and breakeven triggers (e.g., move SL to entry at 50 pips profit) for all open trades.

Smart Trade Management

  • Trade Duration Limits: Set maximum trade durations in minutes (e.g., 1440 minutes = 24 hours) to close stale positions, keeping your strategy fresh and avoiding prolonged exposure.
  • Time-Based Restrictions: Avoid trading during high-risk periods (e.g., news events) by setting no-trade hours (e.g., 13:30–14:30 server time).
  • Maximum Position Control: Limit open positions (e.g., max 5) to prevent over-trading, with automatic closure of excess trades.

Volatility-Aware Trading

  • Volatility Protection: Blocks new trades during high volatility (based on ATR multiplier, e.g., 1.5x long-term average) when portfolio exposure exceeds 50% of your total risk limit, ensuring cautious trading in turbulent markets.

Transparent Monitoring

  • Detailed Logging: Every action (closures, SL modifications) is logged with ticket, symbol, and specific reason (e.g., “Closed position #123 on EURUSD due to profit 12.00% > 10.00%.”), making it easy to track in the MT5 Experts tab.
  • Real-Time Feedback: On-screen comments display current drawdown, total risk, daily loss, and active features, keeping you informed at a glance.
  • Notifications: Instant alerts via MT5 notifications for critical actions (e.g., closures due to drawdown, profit, or risk violations).

Key Benefits

  • Universal Compatibility: Works with any trading style—manual, scalping, swing, or algorithmic—across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and more.
  • Fully Customizable: Tailor every parameter (risk %, drawdown %, durations, etc.) to match your risk tolerance and strategy.
  • Set-and-Forget: Automates risk management, freeing you to focus on strategy while the EA protects your account 24/7.
  • Reliable and Robust: Built for MetaTrader 5 with clean, efficient code, ensuring fast performance and no errors, even under heavy market conditions.
  • User-Friendly: Intuitive inputs with clear explanations (e.g., “MaxTradeDurationMinutes: 1440 = 24 hours”) make setup a breeze, even for beginners.

Why It Sells Fast

  • Proven Protection: Traders trust RiskManagerOptimum to prevent catastrophic losses and secure profits, backed by precise risk calculations and real-time monitoring.
  • Boosts Confidence: Trade fearlessly knowing your account is shielded from overexposure, drawdowns, and volatility spikes.
  • Time-Saving Automation: Eliminates manual risk calculations and constant trade monitoring, saving you hours every day.
  • High Demand: Risk management is non-negotiable for serious traders, and RiskManagerOptimum delivers unmatched versatility and reliability.

Get Started Today!

Don’t risk your capital without the ultimate safety net. RiskManagerOptimum is your key to disciplined, profitable trading. Download now and experience peace of mind with every trade. Join thousands of traders who trust RiskManagerOptimum to protect their accounts and boost their profits. Buy now and take your trading to the next level!

Note: Always test on a demo account first to customize settings for your broker and trading style.


Prodotti consigliati
Hon Telegram Signal Copier
Christopher Adie
Utilità
Telegram Signal Copier v1.0 - Professional Trading Automation Transform Any Telegram Channel Into Your Personal Trading Robot Universal Signal Parser - Works with 95% of signal providers 100% Automated Trading - Never miss a signal again ️ Advanced Risk Management - Protect your capital with smart controls Real-Time Performance Tracking - Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports Lightning Fast Execution - 2-second signal detection 24/7 Operation - Trade around the clock Key Features
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilità
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ:  How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs  } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Il sistema di trading AO è specificamente progettato per il trading di tendenza, utilizzando i tempi di asta o di notizie come punti di riferimento per confrontarli con altri tempi di ordine specifici al fine di anticipare le tendenze di mercato. **Tutti i parametri temporali utilizzati nell'EA si basano sull'orario del tuo terminale. I diversi broker possono operare in fusi orari GMT differenti, il che può variare ulteriormente a causa degli aggiustamenti legati all'ora legale.** **Assicurati
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Utilità
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (1)
Experts
Nessun trucco appariscente. Nessuna promessa infranta. Urban Pulse è progettato per i trader che si preoccupano di una cosa: coerenza. Che tu stia scalando attraverso una sfida prop o gestendo il capitale dei clienti, questo EA rimane nei limiti — e consegna. Eseguilo su un singolo grafico: Collega a GBPUSD nel timeframe H1 . Questo è tutto. Un grafico. Un'arma. Importante: Questa versione è disponibile a un prezzo scontato . Prezzo finale: $399. L'accesso anticipato termina presto. Collegamento
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilità
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
Binance real time futures data
Ping You Jiang
Utilità
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate the real-time data analysis of the encrypted digital currency market, the program can automatically import the real-time transaction data of Binance Futures to MT5 for analysis. The main functions are: 1. Support the automatic creation of USD-M futures trading pairs of the Ministry of Currency Security, and the base currency can also be set separately. The base currency BaseCurrency is empty to indicate all currencies,
Tick Data Quality Analyzer
Timothy Youngblood
Utilità
MT5 TICK DATA QUALITY ANALYZER   Professional tick data quality analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 traders and developers Price: $69 USD (Launch Special $69 - Regular $99) Product Type: Expert Advisor / Utility Platform: MetaTrader 5 License: Lifetime, 5 Activations INTELLIGENT BACKTEST RECOMMENDATIONS  Automated Backtest Mode Selection - Tells you EXACTLY which tick data format to use in Strategy Tester Optimal Time Period Detection - Automatically identifies the BEST historical range for backtes
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Experts
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Binance Futures Trade Panel
Ping You Jiang
Utilità
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate MT5 users to directly trade Binance Futures, the program provides the following trading functions: 1. Imitate the trading style of Binance Futures and provide a friendly operation panel; 2. Enter api and secret by yourself (you need to open futures trading permission in Binance api) to get leverage, balance and other information; 3. Support limitOrder (limit order), marketOrder (market order), stopLimit (limit stop p
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
TrailNow Ghost Trailing Stop in Price or Pips
Daniel Izuchukwu Adindu
Utilità
TrailNow Ghost EA - Utilità Avanzata di Trailing Stop Lato Client TrailNow Ghost EA - Utilità Avanzata di Trailing Stop Lato Client Panoramica TrailNow Ghost EA è un'utilità avanzata di MetaTrader 5 che implementa funzionalità sofisticate di trailing stop lato client senza modificare gli ordini stop loss lato server. Questo approccio innovativo fornisce ai trader un controllo migliorato sulla gestione delle posizioni mantenendo la compatibilità con vari ambienti di broker e strategie di trading
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilità
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
Experts
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 per l'introduzione, aumenterà di 100 al mese fino a raggiungere $1298 Bot di trading automatizzato per XAUUSD (ORO). Collega questo bot ai tuoi grafici XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 e lascialo operare automaticamente con una strategia comprovata! Progettato per i trader che cercano un'automazione semplice ma efficiente, questo bot esegue operazioni in base a una combinazione di indicatori tecnici e andamento dei prezzi, ottimizzato per spread bassi e m
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Market View MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilità
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Vikopo Fractal MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Experts
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Fractal MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114993 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formid
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilità
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Chart Time Plus MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
Utilità
Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
Pending Orders Stacking Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Utilità
Pending Orders Stacking EA Questo expert manuale è stato creato per impilare ordini pendenti fino alla quantità desiderata dall’utente o consentita dal broker. Può impilare ordini pendenti Buy Stop. Può impilare ordini pendenti Sell Stop. Può aprire il primo trade come ordine istantaneo e gli altri come ordini pendenti (opzionale). Può chiudere tutti gli ordini pendenti. Può chiudere tutte le operazioni aperte. Dispone di pulsanti timeframe per navigare facilmente tra diversi periodi. Dispone di
Prism Ultimate Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Ultimate Pro Edition - AI Strategy Manager Professional Trading Suite with 100+ Advanced Strategies & AI Performance Management LIMITED TIME OFFERS First 10 Sales: $90 Next 50 Sales: $199 Regular Price: $499 Complete Strategy Arsenal This EA includes a comprehensive library of over 100 distinct trading strategies, categorized for maximum effectiveness. The arsenal covers a vast range of market approaches, including: High-Frequency & Scalping: Micro-scalping, session-based breakouts, and g
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Experts
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
Quantum Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Presentazione di Quantum Emperor Pro: Il tuo specialista del trading automatizzato sull'Oro Quantum Emperor Pro è un sofisticato Expert Advisor (EA) di grid trading, costruito per padroneggiare il mercato dell'oro con precisione. Combinando oltre 8 anni di esperienza nel trading e 18 anni di ingegneria del software, offre un mix perfetto di intelligenza di mercato e automazione all'avanguardia, direttamente sul tuo conto di trading. Ottimizzato per il timeframe a 5 minuti (M5) su XAUUSD (
SFE MT5 to Binance Futures Copier
Joel Juanpere
5 (1)
Utilità
This utility copies the trading activity from MT5 to Binance Futures USD-M . Manual or trades from EAs. - Can handle multiple orders with different SL and TP. Can handle partial closes. - In the parameters, you can establish a mutliplier between the size on MT5 and the size to open on Binance. - You can filter the symbols to monitor on metatrader, and also the magic number range. - The EA uses hedge mode on binance, and for decrease risk exposure uses isolate margin mode on each binance tok
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilità
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
TrendMaster 4X
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
TrendMaster 4X is an advanced trading bot designed to operate on the USD/JPY pair using a 1-hour timeframe. It utilizes four different trend indicators to analyze market direction and identify potential trade opportunities. The lot size is optimized to trade 0.1 lots per $1,000 of balance, ensuring a structured risk approach. TrendMaster 4X helps automate trading decisions based on a well-defined trend-following strategy.
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.5 (4)
Utilità
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inver
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilità
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilità
Questo è uno strumento multifunzionale: ha più da 66 funzioni, tra cui possiamo citare alcuni come: calcolatrice della dimensione del Lot, azione sui prezzi, rapporto R/R, gestore commerciale, zone di domanda e offerta Versione demo   |   Manuale d'uso   |   MT4 L'utilità non funziona nel tester di strategia: puoi scaricare   la versione demo QUI   per testare il prodotto. Se hai qualsiasi domanda / idea di miglioramento o anche nel caso di trovare un bug, ti prego di   contattarmi   appena pos
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilità
TASTIERA DI TRADING Uno strumento avanzato per un trading agile e preciso sui mercati finanziari. Progettata per i trader che operano su strumenti come DAX, XAU/USD, Forex e altri mercati (scalping, intraday, swing, ecc.), questa tastiera consente di eseguire operazioni con un solo clic e con diverse configurazioni professionali. La "Tastiera Scalping Giornaliera" consente di aprire, chiudere e proteggere le operazioni con un solo clic, ideale per fare trading su M1/M5 senza perdere tempo. Incl
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (4)
Utilità
DEMO DISPONIBILE su richiesta!! Contattami per provare GRATIS durante 20 giorni Smettila di perdere conti prop!!  Evita le violazioni, gli avvisi sulla gestione de rischio (1% etc...).  Evita l'overtrading, la FOMO e i comportamenti compulsivi, imponendo limiti di rischio avanzati al tuo conto di trading utilizzando EmoGuardian. Aggiungi automaticamente Stop Loss alle posizioni, gestisci le perdite di EA, carica/scarica automaticamente gli EA. Limita il rischio per posizione, per tradedd, per i
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilità
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilità
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (2)
Utilità
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilità
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Utilità
Questo programma ti permetterà di esportare tutti i tuoi scambi dal tuo account MetaTrader direttamente in Notion usando un'interfaccia utente molto amichevole.  Versione MT4  |  Guida dell'utente + Demo Per iniziare, utilizza la Guida dell'utente e scarica il Modello Notion. Se desideri una demo, consulta la Guida dell'utente. Non funziona nel tester di strategia! Funzionalità principali Esporta tutti gli scambi dal tuo account di trading nel tuo Notion Esporta gli scambi in corso e gli ordini
Altri dall’autore
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration:  https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with  This Copier , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-
MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 Dual Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
MT4/MT5 Dual Copier Pro: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration:  https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with  Dual Copier Pro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightnin
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you're mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
Maximize your profits and protect your capital — on any symbol, any broker, any digits. Demonstration video; https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you're scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you're always locking in gains while minimizing risk. Key Features: Universal
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here; https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 ️ Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy—automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Exp
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant  Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced w
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione