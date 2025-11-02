Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles.

Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale.

Automatic Hedge Placement

When price moves against your position by a user-defined number of points, the EA places a hedge pending order at a fixed offset from the latest adverse extreme.

One-Hedge Rule

Only one hedge exists at any time. Once active, no other hedge is placed — ensuring clean, predictable risk control (no hedge-of-hedge behavior).

Synchronized Base Management

When the hedge closes in profit, the EA immediately closes part or all of the original trade.

You choose between:

• Partial Sync – reduce the base lot size proportionally to offset losses

• Full Sync – close the entire base position instantly

Flexible Reference Logic

Choose how the EA defines the next cycle’s reference price: hedge entry, close, mid-point, last extreme, or the original base open — for full control over cycle progression.

Restart-Safe Operation

The EA automatically saves its current plan and cycle state in MetaTrader Global Variables. If you restart the terminal or lose connection, it continues exactly where it left off.