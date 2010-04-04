🟦 Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector



Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a normalized range (0–100). This approach reveals momentum shifts that often precede price reversals.



📊 How It Works



Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur.

The oscillator plots two lines in a subwindow:

Slow Line (blue): Represents the normalized momentum range. When it reaches either extreme (0 or 100), the market is likely moving outside its usual pattern.

Fast Line (red): Reacts more quickly to changes, showing the immediate momentum direction.

Core trading concept:

Blue line at 0 and red line turning upward → high probability of a bullish reversal (buy).

Blue line at 100 and red line turning downward → high probability of a bearish reversal (sell).

✅ Key Features

Clear visual separation of slow and fast momentum shifts

Works on all timeframes and markets (Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto)

100% Non-repainting — signals are calculated on candle close and remain fixed

Extremely lightweight and fast-loading

Free to use with full functionality

💡 Pro Tip For best results, combine the Reversal Oscillator with other confirmation tools or classical analysis methods, such as support and resistance, trendlines, or chart patterns. This increases the probability that a detected reversal will evolve into a sustained move.

🚀 Looking for More Convenience in Trade Management?



For traders who want to complement the oscillator’s reversal signals with extra tools for easier operation, there is also, which adds:

Automatic buy/sell arrows based on the oscillator logic

Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit levels with adjustable multiplier

Automatic lot size calculation by risk

Smart alerts (sound, email, push notifications)

This lets you use the same reversal detection logic while enjoying streamlined trade management and execution support.

⚙️ Parameters



Slow Period (default: 14): primary momentum window

Fast Period (default: 7): sensitivity adjustment for signal triggers

Historical Window (default: 400): adapts to volatility and market conditions

👤 Best For



Traders who want to understand momentum shifts before they become obvious

Anyone looking for early reversal detection without chart clutter

Traders who prefer to combine multiple confirmation methods

Beginners learning about momentum analysis

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

