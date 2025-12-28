MT5 natively supports only minute‑based and higher timeframes, and does not provide ultra‑short‑term charts such as 1‑second or 5‑second intervals.

The tool “Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer” generates real‑time seconds‑based charts from tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra‑short‑term price movements with precision.

Simply attach it to any standard chart to begin using it. The generated seconds charts are automatically created as custom symbols, enabling you to open them as independent charts for detailed analysis.

You can also apply your usual indicators, making it easy to combine seconds‑based analysis with your existing trading methods.

This utility can generate 1‑second, 5‑second, and 15‑second charts in real time.

All feature restrictions have been temporarily lifted, and the full functionality is available until January 31, 2026.

This makes it ideal for experiencing seconds‑based charts directly on live charts before full adoption.





If you enjoy using it, we would be delighted if you purchase the full version or introduce **FutureSight CCI**.





⚡ **Features of SimpleVer:**

- Real-time generation of 1-second, 5-second, and 15-second charts (each selectable in settings)

- Operates on actual charts and supports standard indicators

- Instantly usable by attaching to any symbol

- Automatically generates custom symbols, allowing second-based charts to be used as independent charts

- Runs for 10 minutes after launch, then automatically stops (the 10-minute limit can be removed by entering the unlock key)





The unlock key is provided in the settings section of **FutureSight CCI**.