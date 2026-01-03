SecScaleMultiSymbol Viewer
- Indicatori
- Kazutaka Okuno
- Versione: 1.0
🌐 SecScale Multi‑Symbol Viewer
Seconds‑Based Precision × Multi‑Asset Insight × A Stand‑Alone Trading UI
See the market’s true momentum across any asset — instantly.
🔥 What is SecScale Multi‑Symbol Viewer?
SecScale is a next‑generation indicator designed to compare FX, crypto, indices, and CFDs on a single unified scale — something traditional indicators simply cannot do.
- A seconds‑based engine captures micro‑movements in real time (on M1)
- Price action is normalized into a clean 0–100 scale
- Up to 22 symbols are displayed simultaneously
- The UI runs as a fully independent visual layer, unaffected by chart colors or candles
It behaves less like a “MetaTrader indicator” and more like a dedicated trading app running inside your chart.
🚀 Key Features
1️⃣ Seconds Engine (CSecondsEngine) — True Real‑Time Precision
- Independent seconds‑based history for each symbol
- Seconds mode available exclusively on M1
- Supports ALMA / TMA / EMA / SMA smoothing
- Captures micro‑structure and volatility shifts with exceptional accuracy
2️⃣ 0–100 Rolling Scale — With Raw Price Behavior Preserved
Unlike typical currency strength meters (CSI) that rely on heavy formula processing,
SecScale keeps the raw personality of each market intact.
✔ Preserves “stickiness,” volatility bursts, and unique price behavior
✔ No artificial smoothing of market character
✔ Pure price action, normalized for comparison
Using the last 200 bars (customizable), SecScale extracts the local high/low range and maps the current price into a clean 0–100 scale.
Whether it’s:
- BTCUSD
- USDJPY
- NAS100
…every asset becomes directly comparable.
3️⃣ Sub‑Window Full‑Screen Mode — A Dedicated Visual Workspace
To deliver a clean, modern UI, SecScale:
- Shrinks the main chart to 1px
- Expands the sub‑window into a full‑screen canvas
This means:
- No background interference
- No candles
- No grid
- No clutter
Just a pure, purpose‑built visualization layer.
4️⃣ Multi‑Asset Support (Up to 22 Symbols)
- 12 preset FX pairs
- 10 customizable slots
- FX, crypto, indices, CFDs — all supported
- All displayed simultaneously with automatic color assignment
5️⃣ Dual Label UI Modes
✔ Line‑Follow Mode
Labels track the latest value of each line.
✔ Right‑Side List Mode
Clean, organized, and perfect for quick strength comparison.
6️⃣ Interactive Highlighting — Click to Emphasize
- Click a label → line thickness toggles (1 ↔ 3)
- Flash mode → selected symbol blinks for 5 seconds
Ideal for quickly isolating a symbol during analysis.
🧩 Perfect For Traders Who Want…
- A clear, real‑time view of multi‑asset strength
- FX and crypto displayed on the same scale
- A clean, modern UI that doesn’t fight the chart
- A tool that feels more like an app than an indicator
🆓 Free to use until January 31, 2026