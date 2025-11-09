Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer
- Utilitaires
- Kazutaka Okuno
- Version: 1.0
Settings are provided in Japanese.
By default, MT5 only supports timeframes of one minute or higher, and ultra‑short‑term charts such as 1‑second or 5‑second are not available.
The tool “Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer” is a utility EA designed to generate real‑time second‑based charts from tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra‑short‑term price movements with precision.
Simply attach it to a standard chart and it will automatically create custom symbols for second charts, which can then be opened as independent charts for analysis.
Standard indicators can also be applied, so you can combine existing analytical methods with second‑based charts.
In SimpleVer, 1‑second, 5‑second, and 15‑second charts can be generated in real time. The EA runs for 10 minutes after activation and then stops automatically. This makes it ideal for testing and experiencing second‑based charts before purchasing the full version.
If you find it useful, we would be grateful if you consider purchasing the full product.
⚡ Features of SimpleVer
- Real‑time generation of 1‑second, 5‑second, and 15‑second charts
- Works directly on standard charts and supports all regular indicators
- Easy to use: just attach to any symbol chart
- Automatically creates custom symbols, enabling independent second‑based charts
- Operates for 10 minutes after activation, then stops automatically
Suggested English Add‑on (Parameters Section)
Main Input Parame
- // 0=Bid, 1=Ask, 2=Mid
→ 0 = Bid, 1 = Ask, 2 = Mid
- // 履歴の最大保持本数を時間軸ごとに設定
→ Set the maximum number of bars to keep for each timeframe
- // 更新時の読み込みティック（毎秒）
→ Number of ticks loaded per second during updates
- // 初回時の読み込みティック
→ Number of ticks loaded at initialization
- // 秒足周期を自由に指定（最大3つ）
→ Freely specify up to three second‑based periods
- // 一つ目 作成秒足 デフォルト1秒
→ First second period to generate (default: 1 second)
- // 二つ目 作成秒足 デフォルト5秒
→ Second second period to generate (default: 5 seconds)
- // 三つ目 作成秒足 デフォルト15秒
→ Third second period to generate (default: 15 seconds)
- // 1つ目の秒足 オンオフ
→ Enable/disable the first second chart
- // 2つ目の秒足 オンオフ
→ Enable/disable the second second chart
- // 3つ目の秒足 オンオフ
→ Enable/disable the third second chart
- // オーバーラップ設定（ユーザーが調整可能）
→ Overlap settings (user adjustable)
- // 共通値のオーバーラップ(下で設定してたら未使用)
→ Default overlap value (ignored if specific values are set below)
- // 1つ目のオーバーラップ
→ Overlap for the first second chart
- // 2つ目のオーバーラップ
→ Overlap for the second second chart
- // 3つ目のオーバーラップ
→ Overlap for the third second chart
- // 設定した分のサイクルでログを破棄して再描画
→ Discard logs and redraw after the specified cycle
- // 自動リセット機能のオンオフ
→ Enable/disable the auto‑reset function
- // 自動リセット間隔（分単位）
→ Auto‑reset interval (in minutes)
- // （0=左上,1=左下,2=右下,3=右上）
→ (0 = top‑left, 1 = bottom‑left, 2 = bottom‑right, 3 = top‑right)
- // 適用したチャートのボタン位置
→ Button position on the applied chart
- // X方向の距離
→ Horizontal offset (X distance)
- // Y方向の距離
→ Vertical offset (Y distance)