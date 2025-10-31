X Pro Scalper — Ultra-Fast ATR/EMA Smart Scalper for Forex, Gold, BTC & Indices 🚀



Version: 1.0

Type: Expert Advisor (MT5)

Style: Trend-aware scalping with ATR-anchored entries, session control, and strict daily guards

Best for: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, US30/DE40, liquid FX majors on M1 Timeframe

Why traders pick X Pro Scalper

✅ No-Hedge, One-Side-Only logic to avoid buy/sell conflicts and reduce noise

✅ ATR-anchored distances for entries/SL/TP that adapt to volatility

✅ Spread smoothing + max spread filter to keep out of bad conditions

✅ Break-Even + ATR Trail with cooldown to protect and compound

✅ Daily loss cap & trade cap to enforce discipline automatically

✅ Time-window trading (server time) to focus on best hours

✅ Risk-based lot sizing (balance, equity or free margin %) or fixed lots

✅ Backtest-friendly and prop-firm conscious (daily guards, no martingale)

Product Summary

X Pro Scalper is a smart, lightweight scalper designed for high-liquidity sessions on M1. It adapts to real-time volatility using ATR-anchored distances, respects spread conditions, and filters direction bias with an EMA trend gate when enabled. The EA avoids hedging by design and includes opposite-side cooldown after fills. Risk control is built in via break-even, ATR trailing, daily loss limit, daily trade limit, and session-close flattening.

Works across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and major indices where your broker offers tight spreads and fast execution.

How It Trades (high-level)

Market Regime: Watches volatility (ATR) and optional trend slope (EMA) to decide if the market conditions are valid.

Entry Engine: Places stop orders at an ATR-scaled distance (with spread awareness) on the selected side.

Risk Engine: SL/TP are ATR-linked; lots can be fixed or derived from % risk of balance/equity/free margin.

Trade Management: Optional break-even at R× distance and ATR-step trailing with cooldown to avoid churn.

Capital Protection: Daily P/L guard , max trades per day , session window , and session-close flattening .

Anti-Hedge: If one side is armed/fills, the opposite side is blocked for a cooldown window.

(Note: This is a conceptual overview; internal formulas and thresholds are protected.)

Inputs Overview

General

Magic, EnableTrading, Slippage/Deviation

Time Window

StartHour / EndHour (server time), auto-flatten near session end

Spread / Tick Management

MaxSpreadPts, smoothing window for spread

Volatility & Trend Filters

ATR Period, EMA Period, UseTrendFilter, Min/Max ATR (in points)

Entry & Distances (ATR-anchored)

Entry multiplier, spread cushion, SL multiplier, Reward Ratio (RR)

Break-Even & Trailing

Toggle BE, BE trigger (in R), BE lock width (ATR-based)

Trail start (in R), ATR trail step, trail cooldown (seconds)

Money Management

Lot mode: Fixed or % of Balance/Equity/Free Margin

FixedLot, RiskPercent

Daily Guards

MaxDailyLoss, MaxTradesDay

Engine

Refresh/maintenance interval, modulation factor for re-quotes/re-arm

No-Hedge Bias

OneSideOnly, EMA slope lookback, ATR band around EMA, Opposite-side cooldown

Recommended Symbols, Timeframes & Sessions

Timeframe: M1 primary

Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF

Metals: XAUUSD (Gold)

Crypto: BTCUSD (cash or CFD, tight conditions recommended)

Indices: US30, DE40, US100 (check contract specs & stops level)

Sessions: London + NY overlap often best (configure server-time window to match)

Quick-Start Presets (you can refine later)

Conservative (prop-friendly)

RiskPercent: 0.5–1.0%

UseTrendFilter: true

MaxDailyLoss: 1R to 2R of your typical SL

MaxTradesDay: 5–15

Start/EndHour: Focus on your tightest spread window

Balanced

RiskPercent: 1–2%

UseTrendFilter: true

MaxDailyLoss: 2–3R

MaxTradesDay: 10–25

Aggressive (for own funds)

RiskPercent: 2–3%

UseTrendFilter: false or true (your choice)

MaxDailyLoss: 3–5R

MaxTradesDay: 20–40

(Aggressive mode increases risk. Know your broker, slippage, and stops level.)

Broker & Account Guidance

Account: Standard/Raw with tight spreads and fast execution

Min deposit: Works from $100 with conservative risk and micro lots

Symbols: Ensure trade tick value/size and stops/freeze levels allow ATR-based SL/TP

Server time: Align Start/EndHour to your target sessions

VPS: Recommended for stability and latency

Risk Management Philosophy

Capital preservation first: Daily loss cap & trade cap enforce discipline.

Volatility-aware sizing: ATR-based distances minimize random noise.

No martingale: The EA does not use martingale or grid doubling.

No hedge: One-side-only logic avoids conflicting orders.

FAQ

Q1: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?

A: No. It is no-hedge, one-side-only. No martingale/grid.

Q2: Which symbols are best to start with?

A: Begin with EURUSD and XAUUSD during London/NY windows, then extend to majors/indices/BTC after you validate conditions.

Q3: Can I use it for prop firms?

A: Many features are prop-friendly (daily caps, no martingale). Always match firm rules, test small, and keep RiskPercent low.

Q4: What minimum deposit do you recommend?

A: $500 .

Q5: Will it trade every day?

A: It seeks quality over quantity. If spread/volatility/session are poor, it may skip to protect capital.

Q6: Can I enable the trend filter?

A: Yes. UseTrendFilter=true adds an EMA-slope gate + ATR band. This often increases selectivity.

Q7: Do I need a VPS?

A: Recommended for uptime and lower latency, especially on low-TF scalping.

How to Install

Open MT5 → File → Open Data Folder. Copy the EA to MQL5/Experts. Restart MT5, attach X Pro Scalper to M1 chart. Allow algo trading and set your inputs. Start with demo or very small risk; refine symbol presets.

