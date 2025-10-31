X Pro Scalper
X Pro Scalper — Ultra-Fast ATR/EMA Smart Scalper for Forex, Gold, BTC & Indices 🚀
Version: 1.0
Type: Expert Advisor (MT5)
Style: Trend-aware scalping with ATR-anchored entries, session control, and strict daily guards
Best for: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, US30/DE40, liquid FX majors on M1 Timeframe
Why traders pick X Pro Scalper
-
✅ No-Hedge, One-Side-Only logic to avoid buy/sell conflicts and reduce noise
-
✅ ATR-anchored distances for entries/SL/TP that adapt to volatility
-
✅ Spread smoothing + max spread filter to keep out of bad conditions
-
✅ Break-Even + ATR Trail with cooldown to protect and compound
-
✅ Daily loss cap & trade cap to enforce discipline automatically
-
✅ Time-window trading (server time) to focus on best hours
-
✅ Risk-based lot sizing (balance, equity or free margin %) or fixed lots
-
✅ Backtest-friendly and prop-firm conscious (daily guards, no martingale)
Product Summary
X Pro Scalper is a smart, lightweight scalper designed for high-liquidity sessions on M1. It adapts to real-time volatility using ATR-anchored distances, respects spread conditions, and filters direction bias with an EMA trend gate when enabled. The EA avoids hedging by design and includes opposite-side cooldown after fills. Risk control is built in via break-even, ATR trailing, daily loss limit, daily trade limit, and session-close flattening.
Works across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and major indices where your broker offers tight spreads and fast execution.
How It Trades (high-level)
-
Market Regime: Watches volatility (ATR) and optional trend slope (EMA) to decide if the market conditions are valid.
-
Entry Engine: Places stop orders at an ATR-scaled distance (with spread awareness) on the selected side.
-
Risk Engine: SL/TP are ATR-linked; lots can be fixed or derived from % risk of balance/equity/free margin.
-
Trade Management: Optional break-even at R× distance and ATR-step trailing with cooldown to avoid churn.
-
Capital Protection: Daily P/L guard, max trades per day, session window, and session-close flattening.
-
Anti-Hedge: If one side is armed/fills, the opposite side is blocked for a cooldown window.
(Note: This is a conceptual overview; internal formulas and thresholds are protected.)
Inputs Overview
General
-
Magic, EnableTrading, Slippage/Deviation
Time Window
-
StartHour / EndHour (server time), auto-flatten near session end
Spread / Tick Management
-
MaxSpreadPts, smoothing window for spread
Volatility & Trend Filters
-
ATR Period, EMA Period, UseTrendFilter, Min/Max ATR (in points)
Entry & Distances (ATR-anchored)
-
Entry multiplier, spread cushion, SL multiplier, Reward Ratio (RR)
Break-Even & Trailing
-
Toggle BE, BE trigger (in R), BE lock width (ATR-based)
-
Trail start (in R), ATR trail step, trail cooldown (seconds)
Money Management
-
Lot mode: Fixed or % of Balance/Equity/Free Margin
-
FixedLot, RiskPercent
Daily Guards
-
MaxDailyLoss, MaxTradesDay
Engine
-
Refresh/maintenance interval, modulation factor for re-quotes/re-arm
No-Hedge Bias
-
OneSideOnly, EMA slope lookback, ATR band around EMA, Opposite-side cooldown
Recommended Symbols, Timeframes & Sessions
-
Timeframe: M1 primary
-
Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF
-
Metals: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Crypto: BTCUSD (cash or CFD, tight conditions recommended)
-
Indices: US30, DE40, US100 (check contract specs & stops level)
-
Sessions: London + NY overlap often best (configure server-time window to match)
Quick-Start Presets (you can refine later)
Conservative (prop-friendly)
-
RiskPercent: 0.5–1.0%
-
UseTrendFilter: true
-
MaxDailyLoss: 1R to 2R of your typical SL
-
MaxTradesDay: 5–15
-
Start/EndHour: Focus on your tightest spread window
Balanced
-
RiskPercent: 1–2%
-
UseTrendFilter: true
-
MaxDailyLoss: 2–3R
-
MaxTradesDay: 10–25
Aggressive (for own funds)
-
RiskPercent: 2–3%
-
UseTrendFilter: false or true (your choice)
-
MaxDailyLoss: 3–5R
-
MaxTradesDay: 20–40
(Aggressive mode increases risk. Know your broker, slippage, and stops level.)
Broker & Account Guidance
-
Account: Standard/Raw with tight spreads and fast execution
-
Min deposit: Works from $100 with conservative risk and micro lots
-
Symbols: Ensure trade tick value/size and stops/freeze levels allow ATR-based SL/TP
-
Server time: Align Start/EndHour to your target sessions
-
VPS: Recommended for stability and latency
Risk Management Philosophy
-
Capital preservation first: Daily loss cap & trade cap enforce discipline.
-
Volatility-aware sizing: ATR-based distances minimize random noise.
-
No martingale: The EA does not use martingale or grid doubling.
-
No hedge: One-side-only logic avoids conflicting orders.
FAQ
Q1: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?
A: No. It is no-hedge, one-side-only. No martingale/grid.
Q2: Which symbols are best to start with?
A: Begin with EURUSD and XAUUSD during London/NY windows, then extend to majors/indices/BTC after you validate conditions.
Q3: Can I use it for prop firms?
A: Many features are prop-friendly (daily caps, no martingale). Always match firm rules, test small, and keep RiskPercent low.
Q4: What minimum deposit do you recommend?
A: $500 .
Q5: Will it trade every day?
A: It seeks quality over quantity. If spread/volatility/session are poor, it may skip to protect capital.
Q6: Can I enable the trend filter?
A: Yes. UseTrendFilter=true adds an EMA-slope gate + ATR band. This often increases selectivity.
Q7: Do I need a VPS?
A: Recommended for uptime and lower latency, especially on low-TF scalping.
How to Install
-
Open MT5 → File → Open Data Folder.
-
Copy the EA to MQL5/Experts.
-
Restart MT5, attach X Pro Scalper to M1 chart.
-
Allow algo trading and set your inputs.
-
Start with demo or very small risk; refine symbol presets.