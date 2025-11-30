Instant Close All Charts
- Utilità
- Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
- Versione: 1.0
🖥️ Instant Close All Charts – MT5 Utility Script
One-Click Solution to Instantly Close Every Chart Window in MetaTrader 5
Managing too many open chart windows in MetaTrader 5 can slow down your platform, clutter your workspace, and reduce productivity. Instant Close All Charts is a lightweight, ultra-fast MT5 utility script designed to close all open chart windows with a single click — clean, safe, and efficient.
Whether you're a trader working with dozens of charts or an algorithm developer constantly switching templates and symbols, this script saves valuable time and keeps your MT5 terminal clean and optimized.📦 Download & Use in 3 Steps
-
Download and Install in MT5 Scripts
-
Refresh the Scripts Navigator
-
Drag Instant Close All Charts onto any open chart → DONE ✔️
🚀 Key Features
✅ Close All Open Charts Instantly
No more closing charts one by one. This script automatically loops through all open charts and closes them in milliseconds.
✅ Fast & Lightweight
Built with clean MQL5 architecture — runs instantly without freezing your terminal.
✅ Safe Execution
Charts are closed using MT5’s native functions ( ChartClose() ), ensuring:
-
No impact on active trades
-
No modification to running EAs
-
No corruption of templates or profiles
✅ Real-Time Log Feedback
The script prints the total number of closed charts so the user knows exactly what happened.
✅ Zero Configuration Needed
Just drag, drop, and execute. No inputs. No confusion. Perfect for all skill levels.
🧩 How It Works (Simple Logic)
The script uses MT5’s built-in chart-management functions:
-
ChartFirst() → identifies the first open chart
-
ChartNext() → loops through all charts
-
ChartClose(chart_id) → closes each chart safely
-
Prints how many charts were successfully closed
Clean, efficient, and optimized for speed.
🎯 Ideal For
-
Traders who maintain multiple chart setups
-
Algorithmic traders testing multiple EAs
-
Scalpers using several timeframes
-
Anyone wanting a one-click cleanup tool
-
Developers working on chart-heavy strategies
🛠️ Why You Need This Utility
👉 When your MT5 is cluttered with charts
👉 When you need a fresh workspace instantly
👉 When switching between profiles
👉 When optimizing Expert Advisors
👉 When resetting your terminal before testing new indicators or EAs
This tool saves time, clicks, and frustration.
🏆 Benefits
⭐ Improve MT5 Performance
Fewer charts = faster terminal load, reduced memory usage.
⭐ Increase Productivity
Cleaner workspace = better decision-making.
⭐ Prevent Manual Errors
Avoid accidentally closing active charts one by one.
⭐ Works on All MT5 Accounts
✔️ Demo
✔️ Live
✔️ VPS
✔️ All brokers supported
Tags
-
MT5 utility script
-
Close all charts MT5
-
MetaTrader 5 chart manager
-
MT5 chart cleanup tool
-
MT5 scripts for traders
-
MT5 productivity tools
-
One-click chart closure
-
MT5 workspace management
-
Forex trading tools
-
Close chart windows automatically MT5