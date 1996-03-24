Wave Master
- Experts
- Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
- Versione: 4.0
- Aggiornato: 9 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Waves v3.0 – Combined 10 Waves Strategies10 advanced wave-based signals in one EA for Forex, Gold, Bitcoin & Indices Waves v1.0 fuses ten powerful “Waves” strategies—Ultra Trend Breakout, Impulse / Correction Combo, Momentum Rebound, Divergence-Driven Entry, Fractal Extremes, Volume-Enhanced Signals, Multi-Wave Alignment, Retracement Reversal, Composite Confluence, and Advanced Fractal Divergence—into a single, fully configurable Expert Advisor. Designed for XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, US30, and all major FX pairs, this EA delivers precise entries, dynamic risk management, and hands-free trailing to help you ride every market wave.
✅ Why Choose Waves v3.0?
-
10 Distinct Strategies in One EA
No need to buy multiple EAs—select or optimize any of ten wave-based logics from the MT5 Strategy Tester panel.
-
Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe
Trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100) on any chart you choose.
-
Robust Risk Controls
• Auto-lot sizing by % of balance
• Percentage-based SL / TP with dynamic ATR fallback
• Break-even lock and percentage-based trailing stops
• Fixed Risk / Reward ratio—no hidden grid or martingale.
-
Session Filter
Restrict entries to your preferred trading hours to avoid low-liquidity periods.
-
Plug-and-Play Inputs
Clearly organized groups (Information, Risk Management, Trading Settings, Break-Even Logic, Strategies) make setup and optimization effortless.
⚙️ Key Features At a Glance
|Property
|Details
|Supported Symbols
|FX Majors & Minors, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US30, NAS100, and more
|Timeframes
|1 min
|Core Indicators
|RSI, ATR, Fractals, Volume, custom “Waves” functions
|Risk Control
|Auto-lot (% balance), % SL/TP, break-even, percentage trailing
|Session Filter
|Configurable Trading start/end hours
|MagicNumber & Comment
|Unique trade tagging
🔍 How Waves v3.0 Works
-
Wave Analysis
• Cached RSI & ATR values feed ten “Wave” functions (trend, impulse, retrace, momentum, fractals, volume, divergence).
-
Strategy Dispatch
• Select your strategy from the Leverage panel (Strategy 1–10) or optimize across all.
-
Auto Position Sizing
• Calculates lot size from your RiskPercentage input—never overexpose your account.
-
Dynamic SL/TP
• Stop-Loss and Take-Profit set as a percentage of price or via ATR multiplier, ensuring adaptive buffers.
-
Break-Even & Trailing
• When profit exceeds ProfitThreshold%, locks in at break-even + lock pips, then trails by TrailingStopPercentage.
-
Trade Window
• Only executes during your configured session hours.
💡 Benefits You’ll Enjoy
-
Emotion-Free Trading Let the EA handle entry, exit, and trailing.
-
Consistent Growth Fixed risk-reward fosters disciplined compounding.
-
Adaptive Protection Dynamic SL/TP adjusts to market volatility, reducing whipsaws.
-
Simplified Optimization All parameters exposed for thorough backtesting.
-
Hands-Free Execution Attach once and let Waves v3.0 do the rest.
🎯 Who Should Use Waves v3.0?
-
Traders seeking a unified EA to test multiple wave-based logics
-
Users of XAUUSD, BTCUSD, Forex, and Indices wanting a single robot for all
-
Beginners & busy professionals who value strict risk controls and session filtering
-
Advanced quants looking to diversify across ten mathematically driven strategies
🚀 Quick Start Guide
-
Attach to any chart (e.g., XAUUSD M1).
-
Select Strategy (InpStrategy) or run MT5 optimization.
-
Set Risk (RiskPercentage, StopLossPercentage, RiskRewardRatio).
-
Configure Session Hours (Trading Start Hour, Trading End Hour).
-
Enable Algo Trading and monitor—Waves v3.0 will handle signals, sizing, SL/TP, break-even, and trailing.
Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500
Broker Environment: ECN / Low-Spread for best execution