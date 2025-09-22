Revivalist
Overview
Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic.
Key Facts (MQL5-compliant)
-
Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes.
-
High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, test in demo first, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.
-
Optimized for Gold only — not recommended for other instruments without re-optimization.
-
-
What You Get
-
The Revivalist.ex5 Expert Advisor file, ready for MetaTrader 5.
-
Adjustable inputs for range hours, stop management, and volatility filters.
-
User documentation and demo testing recommendations.
Recommendation
Start on a demo account to observe Revivalist’s behavior in different conditions. Tune your lot sizing and risk parameters carefully — responsibility for account safety lies with the trader.
