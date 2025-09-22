Revivalist

Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA ★★★★★

Overview
Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic.

Key Facts (MQL5-compliant)

  • Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes.

  • High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, test in demo first, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

  • Optimized for Gold only — not recommended for other instruments without re-optimization.

  • Price will increase — securing now ensures you get it at the current rate.

  • Rated ★★★★★ by early adopters — the best currently for Gold.

What You Get

  • The Revivalist.ex5 Expert Advisor file, ready for MetaTrader 5.

  • Adjustable inputs for range hours, stop management, and volatility filters.

  • User documentation and demo testing recommendations.

Recommendation
Start on a demo account to observe Revivalist’s behavior in different conditions. Tune your lot sizing and risk parameters carefully — responsibility for account safety lies with the trader.

★★★★★ (Five-Star Rated) — Revivalist stands out as the best EA for Gold trading today.


NO DLL NEEDED ! KYRON is an intelligent trading robot designed to operate based on precise thousandths of a price level, exploiting reversal and breakout opportunities with extreme agility. It identifies key points on the chart and executes orders automatically with integrated risk management, ensuring greater discipline and operational consistency. Ideal for traders seeking efficiency, speed, and precision in Forex, without letting emotions interfere with decision-making.
