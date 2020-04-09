Bella EA

BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD

Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits.

The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits.

With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk exposure. The system is optimized for EURUSD H1 and comes ready to use — no complex configuration required.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated – No manual trading needed.

  • Breakout Entry Logic – Trades at key highs/lows to catch strong moves.

  • Built-in SL & TP – Stop-loss and take-profit are placed with each trade.

  • Smart Trailing Stop – Locks in profits while allowing trades to run.

  • Risk Management – Adjustable lot sizing to suit your account.

  • Hedge & Netting Support – Works with both account types.

  • No Grid, No Martingale – Safer breakout approach.

Optimization & Recommendations

  • Instrument: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Broker Requirements: Low spreads, low commission, high-quality execution.

  • Hosting: VPS or low-latency server recommended.

  • Risk Advice: Always test on a demo account before live trading.

How It Works

  1. Identifies recent highs and lows.

  2. Places pending orders above resistance or below support.

  3. Activates trades when the breakout occurs.

  4. Manages positions with trailing stop and optional partial closure.

📌 For support or questions, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

Why Choose BELLA EA

✅ Ready-to-use default settings for EURUSD H1.
✅ Captures trending moves with minimal risk.
✅ Protects capital with built-in SL and TP.
✅ Perfect for traders who prefer simple breakout strategies.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!


Prodotti consigliati
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Il robot utilizza la strategia di trading per rompere le linee dell'indicatore delle bande di Bollinger. L'essenza di questa strategia risiede nella costante analisi delle linee dell'indicatore e nella ricerca dei punti di rottura più efficaci per le sue linee. Quando il prezzo rompe la linea dell'indicatore in una delle direzioni, il robot apre un'operazione in quella direzione e inizia a seguirla.Ma il robot non apre operazioni ogni volta che le linee dell'indicatore vengono interrotte, ma so
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Golem
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This robot searches for important support and resistance on the market, and trades breakouts of these levels. It uses hidden pending orders and tight TrailingStop. The default setting is for EURUSD H1. This EA can also be used in other markets and time frames. For safer trading, it includes protection against large slippage and high spread. No hedge, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices. Stop loss is set for every order. Use True ECN broker with a low spread and a low
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Eagle Dive EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Eagle Dive EA – A Strategy for Traders Who Love Optimization! Attention traders! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for those who enjoy testing and refining their own strategies. It is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over fine-tuning it to suit your trading style. How Does Eagle Dive EA Work? Eagle Dive EA is built around the Williams %R indicator, a momentum-based tool that identifies potential market reversals. The strategy follows these key principles: Sell Condition: The Willia
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Sono rimaste solo 1/5 copie a questo prezzo ---> Prezzo successivo 175$ // Versione MT5 Gold King AI è stato creato utilizzando TensorTrade, un framework Python open source progettato specificamente per costruire, addestrare, valutare e implementare algoritmi di trading robusti utilizzando l'apprendimento rinforzato. L'algoritmo opera durante la sessione di trading di New York. Dopo aver analizzato il mercato per un paio d'ore per identificare le aree di interesse, inserisce ordini in sospeso c
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT è un sistema di scalping semplice supportato dal consenso dei modelli GPT più recenti. Puoi selezionare il modello preferito dal menu a tendina nelle impostazioni di input oppure lasciare che l’EA lo scelga automaticamente. Ogni ordine viene inserito singolarmente, uno alla volta, senza l’uso di strategie martingala o griglia. Inoltre, ogni posizione è protetta da un sistema di stop loss dinamico virtuale con possibilità di stop loss fisso completamente personalizzabile. Il consens
Altri dall’autore
TrendSurge EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
TRENDSURGE EA by KALI-FX: Your strategic partner for capturing potential trend shifts. Every day, this tool strategically sets pending orders at key points, targeting periods of high market volatility to maximize your trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor is designed to prioritize long-term growth, ensuring sustainable and steady returns over time. The Expert Advisor executes orders around midday, typically during peak market volatility, ensuring you capitalize on dynamic market movements.
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilità
AUTO BE Utility – By KALIFX Secure Profits. Reduce Risk. Trade Smarter. The AUTO BE is a lightweight, efficient tool for MetaTrader 4 that automatically moves the stop-loss level to breakeven once the market price reaches a specified profit target. This ensures you protect your trades from reversals while still giving them room to run. Key Features Automatic Breakeven – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven at a user-defined profit point, locking in gains while reducing risk. Automatic SL & TP Place
FREE
Multi Order Breakeven Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilità
Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a lightweight utility for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MT4. It automatically moves your stop-losses to breakeven once your trades reach a predefined profit level. Supporting multiple orders & clustering logic, this tool is an essential risk management companion for both manual and automated Gold traders. Key Features Multi-order management – Works with single or multiple XAUUSD positions, grouping clustere
FREE
Kalifx trailing stop EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilità
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility – Automated Stop-Loss Management The KALIFX Trailing Stop  for MetaTrader 4 automatically trails and adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves in your favor. Rather than a fixed stop-loss, this utility tool dynamically moves your stop to lock in profits and reduce risk from market reversals. Key Features Dynamic Trailing Stop – Adjusts stop-loss automatically based on price movement. Automatic SL & TP Placement – Sets stop-loss and take-profit levels per your prefe
FREE
Kali Layers Toolbox
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilità
Kali Layers Toolbox – Smart Zone & Layered Trade Management Utility Layers Toolbox is a very useful and smart MT4 utility EA designed for traders who want precision control over zone-based pending orders and break-even (BE) management . Simply draw your trade zone on the chart, and the EA will automatically place multiple pending orders within that zone according to your settings. It works for both single trades and grouped positions , giving you maximum flexibility and accuracy in trade manage
FREE
Kalifx PS Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilità
KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility Overview KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a risk management tool for MetaTrader that helps traders calculate accurate lot sizes based on account balance, chosen risk percentage, and stop loss distance. It works directly from the chart, allowing you to set Open, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels with a click, instantly see the calculated risk, and optionally place market or pending orders using the integrated panel. Key Features
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilità
AUTO BE 2nd EDITION – Trade Exit Manager + ADR Panel (MT4) AUTO BE 2nd Edition by KALIFX is a lightweight yet practical tool for MT4 that automates your trade exit process. It handles stop-loss placement, breakeven logic, and dual take-profit levels — and now includes a compact ADR (Average Daily Range) info panel to help you stay aware of market volatility. Whether you're a manual trader or using EAs, this tool quietly supports your chart with clear visuals and rule-based execution, keeping
FREE
Red Cross Bot
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
Bold AI
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
X Tesla EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
Red Cross
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplici
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione