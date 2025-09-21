📌 Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4









The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a lightweight utility for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MT4. It automatically moves your stop-losses to breakeven once your trades reach a predefined profit level. Supporting multiple orders & clustering logic, this tool is an essential risk management companion for both manual and automated Gold traders.





✅ Key Features





Multi-order management – Works with single or multiple XAUUSD positions, grouping clustered trades within a set pip distance.





Smart breakeven trigger – Stop-loss is moved only when the most recent order reaches your chosen profit threshold.





Breakeven offset – Add a small cushion (e.g., +1 pip) beyond entry price to cover costs or lock in micro-profit.





Magic Number filtering – Manage only trades opened by your EA or all trades (Magic = 0).









⚙️ Input Parameters





MagicNumber – Orders to manage (0 = all).





GapPips – Maximum pip distance to cluster XAUUSD orders as a group.





BETriggerPips – Profit in pips required on the latest Gold order before breakeven activates.





BEOffsetPips – Extra pips added beyond entry when placing the breakeven stop.









📖 How to Use





Attach the utility to an XAUUSD (Gold) chart.





Configure the input settings to match your trading style (e.g., breakeven trigger, offset).





The EA will continuously monitor your open Gold positions.





Once the most recent order in a cluster reaches the defined profit, all grouped orders will have their stop-loss adjusted to breakeven (with offset if set).









💡 Tips





For best results, set MagicNumber to match your main trading EA so only its Gold trades are managed.





Use GapPips wisely – too large may group unrelated trades, too small may miss clusters.





Always test in demo account before going live.



Contact me if you need help with settings



